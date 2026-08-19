OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026: The OSSSC Nursing Staff Recruitment 2026 application process closes today, 19 August 2026 , giving applicants another chance to apply for this posts. The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is conducting a large recruitment drive for the post of Nursing Officer under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha. This recruitment aims to fill 5,989 vacancies across all 30 districts of the state. OSSSC has extended the last date for online application several times, and the final deadline is now 19 August 2026. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their registration and submit the application form before this date through the official OSSSC website, osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC has started the online registration process for Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 on 13 June 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 5,989 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, August 19, 2026.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Click Here

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 must fulfil the following eligibility criteria: