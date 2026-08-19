OSSSC Nursing Officer 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply - Direct Link Here
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 application is closing today, on 19 August 2026, for 5,989 posts. Eligible candidate must complete their application form online at osssc.gov.in before the last date.
Key Points
- The final application deadline for OSSSC Nursing Officer posts is August 19, 2026.
- A total of 5,989 Nursing Officer vacancies are to be filled by OSSSC.
- Online registration for these posts commenced on June 13, 2026.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026: The OSSSC Nursing Staff Recruitment 2026 application process closes today, 19 August 2026, giving applicants another chance to apply for this posts. The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is conducting a large recruitment drive for the post of Nursing Officer under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha. This recruitment aims to fill 5,989 vacancies across all 30 districts of the state. OSSSC has extended the last date for online application several times, and the final deadline is now 19 August 2026. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their registration and submit the application form before this date through the official OSSSC website, osssc.gov.in.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
OSSSC has started the online registration process for Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 on 13 June 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 5,989 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, August 19, 2026.
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OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 must fulfil the following eligibility criteria:
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Nationality: Candidate must be a citizen of India.
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Age Limit: Minimum 21 years and maximum 42 years (age relaxation of 5 years applicable for SC/ST/SEBC/Women/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per government rules).
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Educational Qualification: Candidate must hold a GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) Diploma or a B.Sc Nursing degree from an institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council (INC).
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Registration: Must have a valid registration certificate from the Odisha Nursing Council or any State Nursing Council recognised by the Nursing Council of India.
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Odia Language Proficiency: Must be able to read, write, and speak Odia; this can be shown through passing Odia as a subject in Class 7 or Middle School, or an equivalent examination.
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Character: Must possess good moral character and sound health, with no physical defect that could interfere with performing official duties.
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Marital Status: Candidates with more than one living spouse are not eligible, unless exempted by the State Government.
Steps to Apply for OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their application form:
Step 1: Visit the official OSSSC website at osssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026”.
Step 3: Complete the registration process using your credentials
Step 4: Now, click on “Nursing Officer Application 2026’
Step 5: Fill the form with personal, educational & contact details carefully
Step 6: Upload scanned documents like a photograph, signature, and certificate
Step 7: Pay the application fee
Step 8: Review and submit the form
Step 9: Download for future references
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment Application Fee
Candidates who are applying for the OSSSC Nursing Officer recruitment 2026 have to pay an application fee according to their categories:
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/ OBC/EWS
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Rs 500
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SC/ST
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Nil
Candidates must check the official notification for OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 to know the exact details about its eligibility, vacancy details, and application process to avoid any last-minute application cancellation.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com