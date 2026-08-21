Pondicherry University Result 2026 OUT at pondiuni.edu.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Pondicherry University Result 2026 OUT: Pondicherry University has recently released the Pondicherry University semester results of various UG and PG courses like BTech (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science), BTech (Computer Science & Engineering-IoT & CS Including BCT), BTech (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning), BTech (Computer Science & Engineering), BBA (Tourism), BSc Geography, BSc Mathematics and other exams. Pondicherry University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: pondiuni.edu.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their pondiuni.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To check the Pondicherry University result PDF , candidates need to enter their registration number.

As per the latest update, Pondicherry University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Pondicherry University results 2026 on the official website, pondiuni.edu.in.

Pondicherry University Result Link here

How to Download Pondicherry University Result 2026.

Candidates can check their various semester Pondicherry University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the Pondicherry University result PDF 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/

Step 2: Check your Course in the given list

Step 3: Fill in all the required information, like Register/Roll No, select the Year/Semester, and click on ‘Go’.