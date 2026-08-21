Pondicherry University Result 2026 OUT at pondiuni.edu.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
Pondicherry University Result OUT: Pondicherry University declared the semester results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- pondiuni.edu.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Pondicherry University result.
Key Points
- Pondicherry University released semester results for various UG and PG courses.
- Students can check results online at pondiuni.edu.in using their registration number.
- B.Tech results released on August 21, 2026; other UG courses on August 20, 2026.
Pondicherry University Result 2026 OUT: Pondicherry University has recently released the Pondicherry University semester results of various UG and PG courses like BTech (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science), BTech (Computer Science & Engineering-IoT & CS Including BCT), BTech (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning), BTech (Computer Science & Engineering), BBA (Tourism), BSc Geography, BSc Mathematics and other exams. Pondicherry University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: pondiuni.edu.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their pondiuni.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To check the Pondicherry University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.
Pondicherry University Results 2026
As per the latest update, Pondicherry University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Pondicherry University results 2026 on the official website, pondiuni.edu.in.
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Pondicherry University
How to Download Pondicherry University Result 2026.
Candidates can check their various semester Pondicherry University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the Pondicherry University result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/
Step 2: Check your Course in the given list
Step 3: Fill in all the required information, like Register/Roll No, select the Year/Semester, and click on ‘Go’.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference.
Direct Links to Download Pondicherry University Result PDF
Check the direct link below to view and download the Pondicherry University results for various TDC and UG examinations. Students can easily access their Pondicherry University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
|Course
|Semester
|Result Date
|Result Link
|B.Tech.(Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)
|3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Semester
|August 21, 2026
|Click here
|B.Tech.(Comp.Sci.& Engg.-IoT & CS Including BCT)
|3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 21, 2026
|Click here
|B.Tech.(Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Semester
|August 21, 2026
|Click here
|B.Tech.(Computer Science & Engineering)
|3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Semester
|August 21, 2026
|Click here
|BBA (TOURISM)
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. Geography
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. Multimedia (VISUAL COMMUNICATION)
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. MATHEMATICS
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. Multimedia (VISUAL COMMUNICATION)
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc.HOME SCIENCE
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. MATHEMATICS
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc.HOME SCIENCE
|2nd, 4th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.A. ENGLISH
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc.AQUACULTURE
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. ZOOLOGY
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc.Botany
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.A. SOCIOLOGY
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc.Botany
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.A. SOCIOLOGY
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. Psychology
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.A. TAMIL
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|1st, 2nd, 4th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. Data Science
|1st, 2nd, 4th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. Computer Science
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Sc. Information Technology
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.C.A (Bachelor of Computer Applications)
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.A. PHILOSOPHY
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.A. FRENCH
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.A. PHILOSOPHY
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B.Tech. (Biomedical Engineering)
|3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
|B. Tech.(Information Technology)
|3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Semester
|August 20, 2026
|Click here
Pondicherry University Result 2026 Marksheet
Pondicherry University has released the Pondicherry University result 2026 marksheet PDF on the official website. After downloading your Pondicherry University Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The Pondicherry University marksheet will contain the following information.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Roll Number
- Name of Course
- Course Code
- Subject Name
- Subject Code
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
Pondicherry University: Highlights
Pondicherry University is situated in Kalapet, Pondicherry. This university was established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Pondicherry University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the School of Management, School of Mathematical Sciences, School of Engineering & Technology, School of Physical, Chemical and Applied Sciences, School of Life Sciences, School of Humanities, School of Social Sciences and International Studies, School of Education, School of Law, School of Medical Sciences, and School of Media & Communication.
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Pondicherry University Highlights
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University Name
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Pondicherry University
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Established
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1985
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Location
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Kalapet, Pondicherry
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Pondicherry University Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc