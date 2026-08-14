PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Result 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Merit List & Marks PDF Here

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Result 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the results for the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector written examination on 14 August 2026 on the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The PSSSB is going to fill a total of 310 Veterinary Inspector posts through this recruitment drive. A total of 2959 candidates have been selected for the further stages of the recruitment process which is the document verification followed by a medical test. The merit list contains the name of the candidates who have qualified the exam, their roll numbers, marks obtained,etc.

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Result 2026 Download Link

The candidates who have appeared for the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector written examination can access the direct link provided here to download their result, merit list, and marks pdf.