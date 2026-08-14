PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Result 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Merit List & Marks PDF Here
PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Result 2026: The PSSSB has released the result for the Veterinary Inspector written examination conducted on 19 July 2026 on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the merit list and marks pdf from this article.
Key Points
- Result for PSSSB Veterinary Inspector written exam declared on 14 August 2026.
- A total of 2959 candidates qualified for document verification and medical test.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 310 Veterinary Inspector posts.
PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Result 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the results for the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector written examination on 14 August 2026 on the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The PSSSB is going to fill a total of 310 Veterinary Inspector posts through this recruitment drive. A total of 2959 candidates have been selected for the further stages of the recruitment process which is the document verification followed by a medical test. The merit list contains the name of the candidates who have qualified the exam, their roll numbers, marks obtained,etc.
PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Result 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have appeared for the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector written examination can access the direct link provided here to download their result, merit list, and marks pdf.
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PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Result 2026
How to Download PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Result 2026
To download the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided below:
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Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in
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On the homepage, go to the Latest News section.
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Click on the "Click here to view the result cum merit list for the Veterinary Inspector Advt. No 10 of 2026" link.
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The result and merit list pdf will open on the screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and enter either your name or roll number and search it.
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If your name or roll number appears in the list that means you have qualified for the next stage.
Details Mentioned in the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Result
The following details are mentioned in the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector result pdf:
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Candidate’s Name
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Roll Number
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Category
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Marks in Part A (Punjabi Qualifying)
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Marks of Part B
How many Candidates have Qualified PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Written Exam?
As per the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector written examination result pdf, a total of 2959 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification process.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.