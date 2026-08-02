Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF for Board Exam
Download Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2025-26 PDF with the latest chapter-wise topics, exam pattern, syllabus wise key pdf details here.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, has officially released the syllabus for Class 12 Physics for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic session. This revised syllabus is now available on the official website and also in this article below. The syllabus aims to provide the Physics course with new educational standards. Physics is an important subject for students opting for science stream.
Students preparing for the Class 12 board exam, the syllabus will give you an exact idea of how to go through the syllabus for the exam, what are the important topics to study and course structure and more. Students can check and download the syllabus and familiarise with the topics and concepts. Check out the full syllabus below here.
Check: RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 Subject-wise Download PDF
Syllabus Distribution and Marks Weightage
|Unit
|Chapter / Topic
|Marks
|Electrostatics
|Electric Charges and Fields
|4
|Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
|3
|Current Electricity
|Current Electricity
|3
|Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|Moving charges and Magnetism
|5
|Magnetism and Matter
|3
|Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|Electromagnetic Induction
|4
|Alternating Current
|5
|Electromagnetic Waves
|Electromagnetic Waves
|2
|Optics
|Ray optics and optical instruments
|6
|Wave Optics
|5
|Dual Nature OF Radiation And Matter
|Dual Nature OF Radiation And Matter
|4
|Atoms and Nuclei
|Atoms
|4
|Nuclei
|2
|Electronic Devices
|Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices And Simple Circuits
|6
|Total
|56
RBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2026-27
The detailed breakdown of RBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2026-27 is given below:
|
1. ELECTRIC CHARGES AND FIELDS
INTRODUCTION, ELECTRIC CHARGE, CONDUCTORS AND INSULATORS, BASIC PROPERTIES OF ELECTRIC CHARGE- (Additivity of charges, Charge is conserved, Quantisation of Charge), COULOMB'S LAW, FORCES BETWEEN MULTIPLE CHARGES, ELECTRIC FIELD - (Electric field due to a system of charges, Physical significance of electric field), ELECTRIC FIELD LINES, ELECTRIC FLUX, ELECTRIC DIPOLE - (The field of an electric dipole - i. For points on the axis (ⅱ) For points on the equatorial plane, Physical significance of dipoles), DIPOLE IN A UNIFORM EXTERNAL FIELD, CONTINUOUS CHARGE DISTRIBUTION, GAUSS'S LAW, APPLICATIONS OF GAUSS'S LAW - (Field due to an infinitely long straight uniformly charged wire, Field due to a uniformly charged infinite plane sheet, Field due to a uniformly charged thin spherical shell).
|
2. ELECTROSTATIC POTENTIAL AND CAPACITANCE
INTRODUCTION, ELECTROSTATIC POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL DUE TO A POINT CHARGE, POTENTIAL DUE TO AN ELECTRIC DIPOLE, POTENTIAL DUE TO A SYSTEM OF CHARGES, EQUIPOTENTIAL SURFACES - (Relation between field and potential), POTENTIAL ENERGY OF A SYSTEM OF CHARGES, POTENTIAL ENERGY IN AN EXTERNAL FIELD-(Potential energy of a single charge, Potential energy of a system of two charges in an external field, Potential energy of a dipole in an external field), ELECTROSTATICS OF CONDUCTORS-(Inside a conductor electrostatic field is zero, At the surface of a charged conductor electrostatic field must be normal to the surface at every point, The interior of a conductor can have no excess charge in the static situation, Electrostatic potential is constant throughout the volume of the conductor and has the same value on its surface, Electric field at the surface of a charged conductor, Electrostatic shielding), DIELECTRICS AND POLARISATION, CAPACITORS AND CAPACITANCE, THE PARALLEL PLATE CAPACITOR, EFFECT OF DIELECTRIC ON CAPACITANCE, COMBINATION OF CAPACITORS - (Capacitors in series, Capacitors in parallel), ENERGY STORED IN A CAPACITOR (only Formula).
|
3. CURRENT ELECTRICITY
INTRODUCTION, ELECTRIC CURRENT, ELECTRIC CURRENTS IN CONDUCTORS, OHM'S LAW, DRIFT OF ELECTRONS AND THE ORIGIN OF RESISTIVITY-(Mobility), LIMITATIONS OF OHM'S LAW, RESISTIVITY OF VARIOUS MATERIALS, TEMPERATURE DEPENDENCE OF RESISTIVITY, ELECTRICAL ENERGY- POWER, CELLS, EMF, INTERNAL RESISTANCE, CELLS IN SERIES AND IN PARALLEL, KIRCHHOFF'S RULES, WHEATSTONE BRIDGE.
|
4.MOVING CHARGES AND MAGNETISM
INTRODUCTION, MAGNETIC FORCE - (Sources and fields, Magnetic Field - Lorentz Force, Magnetic force on a current carrying conductor), MOTION IN A MAGNETIC FIELD, MAGNETIC FIELD DUE TO A CURRENT ELEMENT - BIOT SAVART LAW, MAGNETIC FIELD ON THE AXIS OF A CIRGULAR CURRENT LOOP, AMPERE'S CIRCUITAL LAW, THE SOLENOID, FORCE BETWEEN TWO PARALLEL CURRENTS - THE AMPERE, TORQUE ON CURREN LOOP - MAGNETIC DIPOLE- (Torque on a rectangular current loop in a uniform magnetic field, circular current loop as a magnetic dipole), THE MOVING COIL GALVANOMETER.
|
5. MAGNETISM AND MATTER
INTRODUCTION, THE BAR MAGNET - (The magnetic field lines, Bar magnet as an equivalent solenoidonly qualitative study, The dipole in a uniform magnetic field, The electrostatic analog), MAGNETISM AND GAUSS'S LAW, MAGNETISATION AND MAGNETIC INTENSITY, MAGNETIC PROPERTIES OF MATERIALS - (Diamagnetism, Paramagnetism, Ferromagnetism).
|
6. ELECTROMAGNETIC INDUCTION
INTRODUCTION, THE EXPERIMENTS OF FARADAY AND HENRY, MAGNETIC FLUX, FARADAY'S LAW OF INDUCTION, SLENZ'S LAW AND CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, MOTIONAL ELECTROMOTIVE FORCE, INDUCTANCE - (Mutual Inductance, self-Inductance), AC GENERATOR.
|
7. ALTERNATING CURRENT
INTRODUCTION, AC VOLTAGE APPLIED TO A RESISTOR, REPRESENTATION OF AC CURRENT AND VOLTAGE BY ROTATING VECTORS - PHASORS, AC VOLTAGE APPLIED TO AN INDUCTOR, AC VOLTAGE APPLIED TO A CAPACITOR, AC VOLTAGE APPLIED TO A SERIES LCR CIRCUIT - (Phaser - diagram solution, Resonance), POWER IN AC CIRCUIT: THE POWER FACTOR, TRANSFORMERS.
|
8. ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES
INTRODUCTION, DISPLACEMENT CURRENT, ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES- (sources of electromagnetic waves, Nature of electromagnetic waves), ELECTROMAGMETIC SPECTRUM- (Radio waves, Microwaves, Infrared waves, visible rays, ultraviolet rays, x-rays, Gamma rays).
|
9. RAY OPTICS AND OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS
INTRODUCTION, REFLECTION OF LIGHT BY SPHERICAL MIRRORS- (Sign convention, Focal length of spherical mirrors, The mirror equation), REFRACTION, TOTAL INTERNAL REFLECTION (Total internal reflection in nature and its technological applications - i. Prism ii. Optical fibers), REFRACTION AT SPHERICAL SURFACES AND BY LENSES- (Refraction at a spherical surface, Refraction by a lens, Power of a lens, Combination of thin lenses in contact), REFRACTION THROUGH A PRISM, OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS - (The microscope, Telescope).
|
10.OPTICS
INTRODUCTION, HUYGENS PRINCIPLE, REFRACTION AND REFLECTION OF PLANE WAVES USING HUYGENSS PRINCIPLE – (Refraction of a plane Wave, Refraction at a rarer medium, Reflection of a plane wave by a plane surface), COHERENT AND INCOHERENT ADDITION OF WAVES, INTERFERENCE OF LIGHT WAVES AND YOUNG’S EXPERIMENT- (only formula of bright and dark fringes), DIFFRACTION - (only qualitative study)- (The Single slit, seeing the Single slit diffraction pattern), POLARISATION.
|
11. DUAL NATURE OF RADIATION AND MATTER
INTRODUCTION, ELECTRON EMISSION, PHOTOELECTRIC EFFECT – (Hertz’s observations, Hallwach’s and Lenard’s observations), EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF PHOTOELECTRIC EFFECT- (Effect of intensity of light on photocurrent, Effect of potential on photoelectric current, Effect of frequency of incident radiation on stopping potential), PHOTOELECTRIC EFFECT AND WAVE THEORY OF LIGHT, EINSTEIN’S PHOTOELECTRIC EQUATION: ENERGY QUANTUM OF RADIATION, PARTICLE NATURE OF LIGHT: THE PHOTON, WAVE NATURE OF MATTER.
|
12. ATOMS
INTRODUCTION, ALPHA-PARTICLE, SCATTERING AND RUTHERFORD'S NUCLEAR MODEL OF ATOM- (Alpha- Particle trajectory, Electron orbits), ATOMIC SPECTRA, BOHR MODEL OF THE HYDROGEN ATOM (only formula of radius of nth orbit)- (Energy levels), THE LINE SPECTRA OF THE HYDROGEN ATOM (Only qualitative Study), DE BROGLIE'S EXPLANATION OF BOHR'S SECOND POSTULATE OF QUANTISATION.
|
13. NUCLEI
INTRODUCTION, ATOMIC MASSES AND COMPOSITION OF NUCLEUS- (Discovery of Neutron), SIZE OF THE NUCLEUS, MASS-ENERGY AND NUCLEAR BINDING ENERGY - (Mass-Energy, Nuclear binding energy), NUCLEAR FORCE, RADIOACTIVITY, NUCLEAR ENERGY - (Fission, Nuclear fusion - energy generation in stars, controlled thermo- nuclear fusion)
|
14. SEMICONDUCTOR
ELECTRONICS: MATERIALS, DEVICES AND SIMPLE CIRCUITS INTRODUCTION, CLASSIFICATION OF METALS, CONDUCTORS AND SEMICONDUCTORS – (On the basis of conductivity, on the basis of energy bands), INTRINSIC SEMICONDUCTOR, EXTRINSIC SEMICONDUCTOR- (n-type semiconductor, p-type semiconductor), p-n Junction- (p-n junction formation), SEMICONDUCTOR DIODE - (p-n junction diode under forward bias, p-n junction diode under reverse bias), APPLICATION OF JUNCTION DIODE AS A RECTIFIER
To downoad complete Physics Class 12 syllabus for the academic year 2026-27. Studnts can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.
Download: RBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 Downlaod PDF
The RBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear roadmap for students preparing for their 2027 board exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.