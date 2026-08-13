Rajasthan Police Internship Programme 2026 for Law Students: Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Rajasthan Police Internship Programme 2026: Rajasthan Police has launched a new unpaid Internship programme for law students, following the directions of the Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar Sharma.The scheme is for students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD-level law courses from universities in India and abroad. Selected students will get hands-on training in key police wings, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Crime Branch, and Cyber Branch. This internship is for a minimum of 45 days, which is extendable up to 3 months.

Rajasthan Police Internship Programme 2026: Check Tweet

Rajasthan Police has initiated an unpaid internship programme, especially for Law Students who are pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD-level studies. Check the official tweet posted by the Department of Information & Public Relations, Rajasthan.