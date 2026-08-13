Rajasthan Police Internship Programme 2026 for Law Students: Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
Rajasthan Police has officially launched an internship programme 2026 for Law students on Wednesday, 11 August 2026. Interested candidates can start applying once the detailed notification is released. Check this article to know about this internship programme, eligibility criteria, and more.
Key Points
- Rajasthan Police launched an unpaid internship program for law students in 2026.
- Eligible candidates include UG, PG, PhD law students from India and abroad.
- The internship is for a minimum of 45 days, extendable up to 3 months.
Rajasthan Police Internship Programme 2026: Rajasthan Police has launched a new unpaid Internship programme for law students, following the directions of the Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar Sharma.The scheme is for students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD-level law courses from universities in India and abroad. Selected students will get hands-on training in key police wings, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Crime Branch, and Cyber Branch. This internship is for a minimum of 45 days, which is extendable up to 3 months.
Rajasthan Police Internship Programme 2026: Check Tweet
Rajasthan Police has initiated an unpaid internship programme, especially for Law Students who are pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD-level studies. Check the official tweet posted by the Department of Information & Public Relations, Rajasthan.
पुलिस मुख्यालय की बड़ी पहल— सूचना एवं जनसम्पर्क विभाग, राजस्थान सरकार (@DIPRRajasthan) August 12, 2026
विधि विद्यार्थी अब पुलिस के कार्यों में करेंगे सहयोग
एसओजी, एससीआरबी, अपराध शाखा, साइबर शाखाओं में मिलेगा प्रशिक्षण का अवसर
राजस्थान पुलिस अवैतनिक प्रशिक्षुता कार्यक्रम शुरू
युवा विधि प्रतिभाओं को पुलिस से जोड़ने की अनूठी पहल
विधि विषय शोधार्थियों,… pic.twitter.com/g86cm61C37
Rajasthan Police Internship Programme 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can find all the information about the Rajasthan Police New unpaid internship programme in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Police
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Scheme Name
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Rajasthan Police Apprenticeship Programme
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Internship Duration
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45 days
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Eligible Candidates
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Law Students at UG, PG & PhD Level
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Eligibility Instructions
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From Universities in India & Abroad
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Training Areas
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SOG, SCRB, Crime Branch & Cyber Branch
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Official Website
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police.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police Internship Programme 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Check the complete Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Police New unpaid internship programme below, before applying:
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Students must secure at least 60% marks or equivalent in Class 12.
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Open for students pursuing law at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD level.
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Students from recognised universities and institutions in India and abroad can apply.
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Law researchers (PhD scholars) working on legal subjects are also eligible.
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No prior work experience is required to apply.
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Candidates must apply through the official online mode only.
The detailed notification with age limit, academic percentage criteria, and document requirements is expected to be released soon on the official website.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com