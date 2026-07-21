Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 Released: Check Phase 1 List at ptetvmoukota2026.in - Direct Link Here

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026: The VMOU has released the list for the phase 1 of the counseling session for the candidates who have applied for the PTET 2026. The PTET 2026 was conducted on 14 June 2026 and the results were announced on 25 June 2026. The counseling schedule was released on 04 July for the candidates who have qualified the PTET 2026. The last date to apply for the PTET counseling process for Phase 1 was 15 July. Once the list is out, the candidates can login with their credentials to know their allotted college. After the Phase 1 list is out, the candidates will have to make online payment (through e-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) of fee (22000/-) by selected candidates as per first round allotment and document upload date. Then the candidates should report to the allotted teacher education institute by appearing in person and verification of candidate's documents by the educational institutes and online verification of admission on the authorized portal.

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 Important Dates

The Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List is out, the candidates need to complete the further processes which includes paying the registration fee and appearing at the allotted institute for document verification. Have a look at the important dates regarding Rajasthan PTET 2026 admissions.

Rajasthan PTET Admission Schedule PTET 2026 Phase 1 Counseling Dates Counselling Registration and Fee Rs. 5000/- Online (Through E-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) Payment Date 04 July to 15 July 2026 Last date for filling up of options for counselling of Teacher Education Council Institutions (B.Ed Colleges) 06 July to 16 July 2026 First Phase Allotment List 21 July 2026 Online payment (through e-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) of fee (22000/-) by selected candidates as per first round allotment and document upload date. 21 July to 27 July 2026 Candidates should report to the allotted teacher education institute by appearing in person and verification of candidate's documents by the educational institutes and online verification of admission on the authorized portal. 21 July to 29 July 2026 Obtaining the provisional admission slip by candidates via their own login after certification by the institution. 22 July to 30 July 2026 Commencement of classes by the institute 29 July 2026 Date of application for upward movement 30 July to 31 July 2026 Announcement of results after upward movement 03 August 2026 Date of reporting at the allotted institute after seat allotment; date for the institute to verify the candidate's admission online on the authorized portal for upward movement 03 August to 05 August 2026

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 Download Link

The link gets activated on the official Rajasthan PTET portal, the direct link to download Rajasthan PTET College List has been provided here for the convenience of the candidates.

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 Download Link Reprint Payment Invoice for Admission Fee Click Here Check Challan Status Click Here

How to Download Rajasthan PTET College Allotment Letter 2026?

The candidates can download the Rajasthan PTET 2026 College Allotment Letter by following the steps given here: