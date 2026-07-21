Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 Released: Check Phase 1 List at ptetvmoukota2026.in - Direct Link Here

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026: The VMOU has released the list for the phase 1 of the counseling session for the candidates who have applied for the PTET 2026. The PTET 2026 was conducted on 14 June 2026 and the results were announced on 25 June 2026. The counseling schedule was released on 04 July for the candidates who have qualified the PTET 2026. The last date to apply for the PTET counseling process for Phase 1 was 15 July. Once the list is out, the candidates can login with their credentials to know their allotted college. After the Phase 1 list is out, the candidates will have to make online payment (through e-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) of fee (22000/-) by selected candidates as per first round allotment and document upload date. Then the candidates should report to the allotted teacher education institute by appearing in person and verification of candidate's documents by the educational institutes and online verification of admission on the authorized portal.
Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 Important Dates
The Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List is out, the candidates need to complete the further processes which includes paying the registration fee and appearing at the allotted institute for document verification. Have a look at the important dates regarding Rajasthan PTET 2026 admissions.
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Rajasthan PTET Admission Schedule
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PTET 2026 Phase 1 Counseling Dates
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Counselling Registration and Fee Rs. 5000/- Online (Through E-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) Payment Date
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04 July to 15 July 2026
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Last date for filling up of options for counselling of Teacher Education Council Institutions (B.Ed Colleges)
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06 July to 16 July 2026
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First Phase Allotment List
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21 July 2026
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Online payment (through e-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) of fee (22000/-) by selected candidates as per first round allotment and document upload date.
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21 July to 27 July 2026
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Candidates should report to the allotted teacher education institute by appearing in person and verification of candidate's documents by the educational institutes and online verification of admission on the authorized portal.
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21 July to 29 July 2026
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Obtaining the provisional admission slip by candidates via their own login after certification by the institution.
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22 July to 30 July 2026
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Commencement of classes by the institute
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29 July 2026
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Date of application for upward movement
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30 July to 31 July 2026
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Announcement of results after upward movement
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03 August 2026
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Date of reporting at the allotted institute after seat allotment; date for the institute to verify the candidate's admission online on the authorized portal for upward movement
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03 August to 05 August 2026
Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 Download Link
The link gets activated on the official Rajasthan PTET portal, the direct link to download Rajasthan PTET College List has been provided here for the convenience of the candidates.
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Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026
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Reprint Payment Invoice for Admission Fee
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Check Challan Status
How to Download Rajasthan PTET College Allotment Letter 2026?
The candidates can download the Rajasthan PTET 2026 College Allotment Letter by following the steps given here:
- Visit the PTET 2026 website at ptetvmoukota2026.in.
- On the homepage, click on the 2-Year Course tab.
- On the left side of the page, in the PTET Student section, click on the Print Allotment Letter link.
- Enter your roll number, counseling ID, DOB, and select payment method. Click on Login.
- Your allotment letter will appear on the screen.
- Download it and save a copy of it for further processing.