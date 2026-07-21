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Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 Released: Check Phase 1 List at ptetvmoukota2026.in - Direct Link Here

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Jul 22, 2026, 16:26 IST

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has released the PTET Phase 1 College Allotment List today, on 21 July 2026. The candidates who have filled the counseling forms and have filled college choice as per their subject can download the allotment list from the official PTET website at ptetvmoukota2026.in. The direct link has been provided in this blog.

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026
Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • VMOU has released the Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 for Round 1 on 21 July 2026
  • Candidates can use their login credentials to check the college list.
  • After getting the seat, candidates are required to complete all the other formalities such as online fee payment and document verification.

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026: The VMOU has released the list for the phase 1 of the counseling session for the candidates who have applied for the PTET 2026. The PTET 2026 was conducted on 14 June 2026 and the results were announced on 25 June 2026. The counseling schedule was released on 04 July for the candidates who have qualified the PTET 2026. The last date to apply for the PTET counseling process for Phase 1 was 15 July. Once the list is out, the candidates can login with their credentials to know their allotted college. After the Phase 1 list is out, the candidates will have to make online payment (through e-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) of fee (22000/-) by selected candidates as per first round allotment and document upload date. Then the candidates should report to the allotted teacher education institute by appearing in person and verification of candidate's documents by the educational institutes and online verification of admission on the authorized portal.

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 Important Dates

The Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List is out, the candidates need to complete the further processes which includes paying the registration fee and appearing at the allotted institute for document verification. Have a look at the important dates regarding Rajasthan PTET 2026 admissions.

Rajasthan PTET Admission Schedule

PTET 2026 Phase 1 Counseling Dates

Counselling Registration and Fee Rs. 5000/- Online (Through E-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) Payment Date

04 July to 15 July 2026

Last date for filling up of options for counselling of Teacher Education Council Institutions (B.Ed Colleges)

06 July to 16 July 2026

First Phase Allotment List 

21 July 2026

Online payment (through e-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) of fee (22000/-) by selected candidates as per first round allotment and document upload date. 

21 July to 27 July 2026

Candidates should report to the allotted teacher education institute by appearing in person and verification of candidate's documents by the educational institutes and online verification of admission on the authorized portal. 

21 July to 29 July 2026

Obtaining the provisional admission slip by candidates via their own login after certification by the institution.

22 July to 30 July 2026

Commencement of classes by the institute

29 July 2026

Date of application for upward movement

30 July to 31 July 2026

Announcement of results after upward movement

03 August 2026

Date of reporting at the allotted institute after seat allotment; date for the institute to verify the candidate's admission online on the authorized portal for upward movement

03 August to 05 August 2026

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026 Download Link

The link gets activated on the official Rajasthan PTET portal, the direct link to download Rajasthan PTET College List has been provided here for the convenience of the candidates. 

Rajasthan PTET College Allotment List 2026

Download Link

Reprint Payment Invoice for Admission Fee

Click Here

Check Challan Status

Click Here

How to Download Rajasthan PTET College Allotment Letter 2026?

The candidates can download the Rajasthan PTET 2026 College Allotment Letter by following the steps given here:

  • Visit the PTET 2026 website at ptetvmoukota2026.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 2-Year Course tab.
  • On the left side of the page, in the PTET Student section, click on the Print Allotment Letter link.
  • Enter your roll number, counseling ID, DOB, and select payment method. Click on Login.
  • Your allotment letter will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and save a copy of it for further processing.

 

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 22, 2026, 16:26 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Candidates Awaiting Upward Movement

    Candidates who received either no allotment or an allotment lower than their preference in Phase 1 must remember that the upward movement application window opens on 30 July and closes on 31 July, the results for which will be declared on 03 August 2026. In the meantime, such candidates are advised to continue monitoring the official portal for any interim notices regarding seat vacancy positions across institutes, which can offer a general sense of which colleges may have openings during the upward movement round, helping candidates plan their preference strategy in advance.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 15:04 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Institutes Begin Document Verification Process

    Several allotted teacher education institutes across Rajasthan have reportedly begun accepting candidates for in-person document verification starting today. Candidates visiting their allotted institute should carry all original certificates along with the fee payment receipt and allotment printout. Institutes are simultaneously required to complete online verification of the candidate's admission on the authorized counselling portal, which formally updates the candidate's status in the system. Candidates are advised to confirm their institute's specific reporting timings in advance, since verification desks may operate on a first-come, first-served basis during peak reporting days.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 12:53 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Can the Final Semester Candidates Also Participate in the Counseling Process?

    Candidates who have passed examinations for all semesters except the final one, and who have no outstanding back papers, may also participate in the counseling process. Admission granted on this basis will be provisional until the candidate submits their final-year mark sheet to the college. Candidates currently studying in the final semester of their undergraduate program must submit their mark sheet showing the requisite minimum marks to the PTET office by October 31; otherwise, their admission will be automatically cancelled.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 11:24 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Documents to be Uploaded for Allotment Details

    The candidates need to upload the following documents to know their allotment details:

    • 10th & 12th Marksheet
    • UG Marksheet
    • PG Marksheet (if applicable)
    • Self Declaration PDF
    • Recent passport-size photograph
    • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Jul 22, 2026, 11:04 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Can I Modify the Name?

    The candidates can make changes in their name/ father's name/ mother's name by submitting an affidavit provided on the official PTET 2026 Portal.

    Download Affidavit for Name Correction Here

  • Jul 22, 2026, 08:57 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: How to Reprint Payment Invoice for Admission Fee

    The candidates who have already paid their admission fee of Rs.22,000/- through online mode and forget to take the screenshot of the receipt or didn't get any official mail or message regarding it, can download their payment invoice through the official PTET 2026 portal. The direct link to reprint the payment invoice for admission fee is provided here:

    Direct Link to Reprint Payment Invoice for Admission Fee

  • Jul 22, 2026, 08:17 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: How to Check Challan Status?

    The candidates who have paid their fees through e-challan can check their challan status by visiting the official PTET portal at ptetvmoukota2026.in. To check challan status, you need to enter your roll number and then click on Proceed button. The direct link has been given here:

    Check Challan Status

  • Jul 21, 2026, 22:00 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Is the Counseling Fee Refundable?

    Another common doubt among the candidates is the refund status of counseling-related payments. As per standard practice in state-level admission counselling processes, registration and admission fees paid during counselling rounds are typically non-refundable once a seat has been allotted and accepted, except in specific circumstances defined by the university's official refund policy. Candidates are advised to read the detailed refund and cancellation guidelines published on the counselling portal before making any payment decisions, rather than assuming refund eligibility, since policies can vary by round and circumstance.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 21:16 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Can I Change My Allotted College?

    Several candidates must be having queries about whether they can change their allotted institute after Phase 1. The official schedule does provide for an upward movement option, allowing candidates to apply between 30 and 31 July for reconsideration based on vacant seats, with results declared on 03 August. However, candidates should understand that applying for upward movement carries the possibility of receiving a different allotment than their current one, so it should be used only if genuinely seeking a preferred institute rather than as a precaution without clear intent.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 20:01 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: What Next for the Candidates Selected in Phase 1?

    For candidates who have successfully checked their allotment today, the next priority should be arranging the required documents and beginning the Rs. 22,000 fee payment process if not already completed. Candidates should also start planning their visit to the allotted institute for document verification, keeping in mind that the reporting window remains open only until 29 July. Those still unable to access the list are advised to try again in the morning, when server load is typically at its lowest point of the day.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 19:20 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: What Happens If You Don't Pay the Fee?

    Candidates should be clearly aware that failing to pay the Rs. 22,000 admission fee within the 21 to 27 July window, or failing to report for document verification by 29 July, can result in cancellation of the allotted seat under standard counselling rules. Such vacated seats are typically redistributed in subsequent rounds to other eligible candidates. Given the significance of these deadlines, candidates confirmed in today's list are strongly advised to prioritize the payment and verification steps immediately rather than risk losing their allotted seat due to missed timelines.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 18:42 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Reporting Advice for Outstation Candidates

    Many candidates allotted to institutes outside their home district should now be making travel arrangements for the reporting window between 21 and 29 July. As the document verification requires in-person presence, candidates travelling long distances within Rajasthan are advised to plan a day in advance, carry all original documents securely, and confirm the institute's working hours before travelling, since some colleges may only accept candidates for verification during specific time slots. Keeping a digital backup of all documents on a phone or email, in addition to physical copies, can also serve as a useful precaution while travelling.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 18:23 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Provisional Admission Slip

    Candidates completing document verification at their allotted institute can generate their provisional admission slip through their counselling login between 22 July and 30 July 2026. This step comes only after the institute certifies the candidate's admission on the portal, so candidates should not attempt to download this slip immediately after fee payment alone. The correct sequence is: check allotment, pay fee and upload documents, report in person for verification, wait for institute certification, and only then download the provisional admission slip for final confirmation of your seat.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 18:10 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: College-Wise Allotment Trends

    It is generally seen in the past years trends that government and university-run institutes in cities such as Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Udaipur continue to be highly preferred, generally requiring higher merit ranks for allotment compared to private self-financing colleges in smaller districts. This pattern has remained broadly consistent across previous PTET counselling cycles as well. Candidates allotted to institutes lower on their preference list, or in districts other than their first choice, may wish to evaluate the upward movement option carefully once further seat vacancy data becomes available after Phase 1 reporting concludes.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 17:58 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: What If Your Name Does Not Appear on the List

    Candidates who log in and find no allotment displayed against their application number should not panic immediately, as this could reflect a Phase 1 non-allotment status rather than a system error. Such candidates are generally eligible to wait for the upward movement round scheduled for 30 to 31 July, with results on 03 August 2026. However, if the portal shows an error message unrelated to allotment status, such as an invalid login or missing application record, candidates should contact the official helpdesk immediately to resolve the discrepancy before the reporting window closes.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 17:50 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Fee Payment Window Has Begun

    With the allotment list now live, the fee payment window of 21 to 27 July 2026 for selected candidates has officially begun. Candidates confirmed in the Phase 1 list should proceed to make the Rs. 22,000 payment through their preferred mode as soon as convenient, rather than waiting until the final date, since payment gateway traffic tends to increase sharply closer to deadlines. Along with the fee payment, candidates will also need to complete document upload on the portal within the same window, so scanned copies of required certificates should be kept ready in advance.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 17:43 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Login Details to Download the Allotment Letter

    The candidates can download the Rajasthan PTET Allotment Letter for Round 1 by using the following details:

    • Roll Number
    • Counseling ID
    • DOB
    • Selecting the Payment Option (either e-mitra challan or Online BOB Bank)
  • Jul 21, 2026, 17:35 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026 Allotment Letter Released at ptetvmoukota2026.in

    The VMOU has released the Rajasthan PTET Allotment letter for the Phase 1 counseling on its website, ptetvmoukota2026.in. The candidates can download their allotment letter through he direct link given here.

    Rajasthan PTET 2026 Allotment Letter Download

  • Jul 21, 2026, 17:00 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Commencement of Classes

    According to the official schedule, classes for admitted candidates are set to commence on 29 July 2026 at the respective allotted institutes. This means candidates completing fee payment and document verification within the notified window should be prepared to begin their academic session almost immediately after admission formalities are completed. Institutes are expected to conduct orientation sessions in the initial days for newly admitted B.Ed students. Candidates are advised to complete all admission-related steps well before this date to avoid missing early classes, orientation activities, or important instructions shared by the institute during the first week.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 16:30 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Upward Movement in PTET Counselling

    Upward movement is a facility that allows candidates who already have a Phase 1 allotment, or who did not get their preferred institute, to apply for reconsideration in a later round in case higher-preference seats become available. As per the schedule, the date for application for upward movement is 30 to 31 July 2026, with results to be announced on 03 August 2026. Candidates opting for upward movement should note that this could change their originally allotted institute, so it should be considered carefully against the seat and location they already hold from Phase 1.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 15:49 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: What Happens If You Don't Get an Allotment in Phase 1 List

    The candidates who have regsitered for the Phase 1 counseling is not necessarily guaranteed a seat in the Phase 1 round, particularly if very few institute choices were filled or if the merit rank falls outside available seats in preferred colleges. Candidates who do not receive an allotment today are not necessarily out of the process, since the counselling schedule includes a provision for upward movement later in the cycle. The unallotted candidates are advised to wait for further official instructions rather than assuming their candidature has lapsed.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 15:24 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Category-Wise Allotment

    Based on past PTET counselling patterns, seat allotment typically follows strict merit-cum-preference logic within each reservation category, including General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and other applicable categories under Rajasthan's reservation policy. Candidates with higher merit rank within their category and who filled a larger number of institute choices generally have a better probability of getting an allotment matching their preference. Those who filled very few choices may either receive an allotment lower on their preference list or may not receive any allotment in Phase 1, in which case they would need to wait for the upward movement round.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 15:15 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Has the List Released

    As we have crossed half day, the allotment list link on ptetvmoukota2026.in is still not there, though portal traffic appears to be rising steadily as more candidates attempt to log in ahead of the release. Some regional education news portals have begun reporting that the list is released, which is not correct. The candidates are advised to not rely on such fake news and shoudl only follow the official website for the list related updates. We will also update you once the link to download the college allotment list is activatd on the official portal.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 15:03 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Documents to Carry While Reporting

    The candidates reporting for document verification are generally expected to carry:

    • PTET 2026 admit card and result printout
    • Graduation mark sheets and degree certificate
    • Category and domicile certificates where applicable
    • Aadhaar card or another valid photo ID
    • Recent passport-size photographs
    • Counselling registration and allotment printouts, and
    • Fee payment receipt.

    Keeping both originals and photocopies organized in a single folder can save considerable time at the reporting desk, especially given the volume of candidates expected to report to institutes across the state within the same short window.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:50 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Document Verification Process

    After paying the fee, candidates must report in person to their allotted teacher education institute for document verification. This step is scheduled between 21 July and 29 July 2026. Institutes will physically verify original documents, including the PTET admit card, mark sheets, category certificates, and identity proof, against the details submitted online during registration. Simultaneously, the institute will complete online verification of admission on the authorized counselling portal. Candidates should carry both original documents and self-attested photocopies, along with passport-size photographs, since institutes generally do not accept incomplete document sets for verification.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:36 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Modes of Payment to Pay Admission Fee

    The Rs.22,000 admission fee for allotted candidates can be paid through multiple channels for convenience: e-Mitra kiosks located across Rajasthan, direct Net Banking from any bank account, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI apps. Candidates using e-Mitra should carry their allotment printout and application details to the kiosk operator. Those paying online directly through the portal should ensure a stable internet connection and avoid refreshing the page during transaction processing to prevent duplicate payments. Always download and save the payment receipt or transaction slip immediately after a successful payment, as it will be required during physical reporting.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:25 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: What After the List is Released?

    Candidates who find their names in the Phase 1 allotment list must not delay the next step. As per the official schedule, online payment of Rs. 22,000 by selected candidates, based on the first-round allotment, along with document upload, must be completed between 21 July and 27 July 2026. This payment can be made through e-Mitra, Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI. The candidates should not miss this windown as this could lead to loss of the allotted seat, so candidates are strongly advised to complete the transaction as early as possible within the given dates rather than waiting until the last day.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:18 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: How to Download the College Allotment List?

    When the allotment list link goes live, candidates will need to visit ptetvmoukota2026.in and locate the "Phase 1 College Allotment List" or "Counselling Login" link on the homepage. After clicking it, candidates must enter their application number and password created during registration, along with a captcha code, to view their individual allotment status. Once logged in, the allotted institute name, code, course, and further instructions will be displayed on screen. Candidates are advised to take a screenshot or download a PDF copy of this page for their records before proceeding to the fee payment stage.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:06 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: What the Allotment List Will Contain

    Once released, the Phase 1 allotment list will show each candidate's roll number, category, merit rank, and the name and code of the teacher education institute allotted to them, along with the specific course, either 2-year B.Ed or 4-year integrated programme. Candidates should cross-check the college code carefully against the official list of participating institutes, since many colleges share similar names across different districts of Rajasthan. Any mismatch or doubt about the allotted institute should be verified through the helpdesk rather than assumed, to avoid confusion during the reporting and document verification stage later this week.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 13:57 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Number of Participating Teacher Education Institutes

    Rajasthan's B.Ed admission process through PTET is one of the largest state-level teacher education counselling systems in the state. According to information published on exam and counselling reference portals, more than 1,000 NCTE-approved teacher education colleges, including government, university-aided, and private self-financing institutes, participate in the PTET admission process each year. These colleges offer both the 2-year B.Ed programme and the 4-year Integrated B.A.B.Ed/B.Sc.B.Ed programmes. This year, the total number of colleges and participating institutes stands at 934 in number.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 13:50 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: How many Candidates Registered for Phase 1 Counseling?

    Counselling registration for PTET 2026 remained open from 4 July to 15 July, during which a large number of qualified candidates paid the Rs. 5,000 counselling fee and proceeded to choice filling. While the university has not yet published the exact final headcount for Phase 1, past PTET counselling cycles have typically seen registration figures running into lakhs given the scale of B.Ed admissions in Rajasthan. As the number of applicants for PTET 2026 were around 1.2 lakh, the expected number for Phase 1 counseling will also be roughly around a lakh.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 13:46 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: Important Timeline of PTET 2026

    PTET 2026 entrance exam was conducted on 14 June 2026, and results were declared on 25 June 2026. The counselling schedule was notified on 04 July, opening registration and choice filling for eligible candidates. The window for filling institute preferences closed on 16 July. Since then, VMOU's counselling cell has been processing seat matrices, category-wise reservation, and preference orders to generate today's Phase 1 allotment list. 

  • Jul 21, 2026, 13:41 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: What will the Allotment List Tells?

    The allotment list decides which teacher education institute a candidate will join for the 2-year B.Ed programme. Unlike the entrance exam result, which only reflected merit rank, this list reflects actual seat allocation based on rank, category, and the preferences submitted during choice filling. Candidates are advised not to rely on unofficial sources or screenshots circulating on social media, and to check only the official portal once it goes live, since college names, codes, and seat details must be verified directly from the university's server.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 13:35 IST

    Rajasthan PTET 2026: When is the Phase 1 College Allotment List Releasing?

    The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota is scheduled to release the Phase 1 college allotment list today, 21 July 2026, on the official counselling portal ptetvmoukota2026.in. Candidates who registered for counselling, paid the Rs. 5,000 fee, and filled their college choices between 06 July and 16 July are waiting for this update. The cadnidates will be able to download the list once the link gets activated on the portal.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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