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Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers: Download Question Paper PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 16:12 IST

Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers: The Rajasthan SET is going to be conducted on 13 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan SET must be in their final stages of preparation. To boost your preparation levels, candidates must download the Rajasthan SET previous year papers and start practising now. Check this article to get the direct link to download the previous year question papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers: Download Question Paper PDF
Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers: Download Question Paper PDF

Key Points

  • Rajasthan SET 2026 exam on Sep 13, 2026; registration: Jun 14 - Jul 31, 2026.
  • University of Kota conducts Rajasthan SET 2026 offline for 37 subjects.
  • PYQs are crucial for preparation, analyzing recurring topics, and exam familiarity.

Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers: The Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 will be conducted by the University of Kota on 13 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan SET examination are advised to gear up their preparation levels by practising more and more questions either through full length mock tests or through the previous year questions (PYQs). The PYQs are a great resource to help the candidates improve their performance based on the exam lines. By solving the PYQs, the candidates can analyze the recurring topics, types of questions, weightage of the topics, etc. The previous year question papers also gives you a real exam-like situation. Its better to attempt the PYQ full paper in a single go and in exam-like conditions to better analyse yourself.

Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers Highlights

The Rajasthan SET is conducted for a total of 37 subjects for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates need to choose one subject to appear from in Paper 2 out of the given 35 subjects. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

University of Kota

Exam Name

Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (Rajasthan SET) 2026

Registration Dates

14 June to 31 July 2026 

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR sheet)

Exam Date 

13 September 2026 

Official Website

uok.ac.in

Rajasthan SET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

The Rajasthan SET previous year question papers PDF can be downloaded by the candidates who are going to appear for the Rajasthan SET 2026. These papers will help them immensely in streamlining their preparation. Download Rajasthan SET 2023 question paper here.

Subject

Question Paper

Rajasthan SET 2023 Geography

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2023 Hindi

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2023 History

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2023 Maths

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET Previous Year Question Paper 2012

The candidates must download the Rajasthan SET Previous Year Question papers to strengthen their preparation as these papers will help you analyse your weaknesses and strengths. Download Rajasthan SET previous year paper for the year 2012.

Subject

Question Paper

Rajasthan SET 2012 Geography

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 Hindi

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 History

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 Maths

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 Philosophy

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 Physical Science

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 Political Science

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 Psychology

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 Public Administration

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 Commerce

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 English

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 Life Science

Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET 2012 Home Science

Question Paper PDF

Benefits of Rajasthan SET Previous Year Question Paper

There are a number of benefits associated with practising through previous year papers. These benefits are:

  • Familiarity with Exam Pattern: Using the previous year papers, candidates can understand the Rajasthan SET exam pattern and syllabus i.e. in which format the questions are being asked, what type of questions are being asked, most recurring topics.

  • Analysing the Topics: Solving the previous year papers will help you analyze the most recurring topics in the exam. This will help you prepare them better and in a more focused manner.

  • Practising MCQs: The previous year question papers helps the candidates in practising the MCQs which have been asked in the actual exam and this guides the candidates in a better way.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 16:12 IST

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