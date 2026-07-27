Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers: Download Question Paper PDF
Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers: The Rajasthan SET is going to be conducted on 13 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan SET must be in their final stages of preparation. To boost your preparation levels, candidates must download the Rajasthan SET previous year papers and start practising now. Check this article to get the direct link to download the previous year question papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
Key Points
- Rajasthan SET 2026 exam on Sep 13, 2026; registration: Jun 14 - Jul 31, 2026.
- University of Kota conducts Rajasthan SET 2026 offline for 37 subjects.
- PYQs are crucial for preparation, analyzing recurring topics, and exam familiarity.
Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers: The Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 will be conducted by the University of Kota on 13 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan SET examination are advised to gear up their preparation levels by practising more and more questions either through full length mock tests or through the previous year questions (PYQs). The PYQs are a great resource to help the candidates improve their performance based on the exam lines. By solving the PYQs, the candidates can analyze the recurring topics, types of questions, weightage of the topics, etc. The previous year question papers also gives you a real exam-like situation. Its better to attempt the PYQ full paper in a single go and in exam-like conditions to better analyse yourself.
Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers Highlights
The Rajasthan SET is conducted for a total of 37 subjects for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates need to choose one subject to appear from in Paper 2 out of the given 35 subjects. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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University of Kota
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (Rajasthan SET) 2026
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Registration Dates
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14 June to 31 July 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR sheet)
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Exam Date
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13 September 2026
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Official Website
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uok.ac.in
Rajasthan SET Previous Year Question Paper PDF
The Rajasthan SET previous year question papers PDF can be downloaded by the candidates who are going to appear for the Rajasthan SET 2026. These papers will help them immensely in streamlining their preparation. Download Rajasthan SET 2023 question paper here.
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Subject
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Question Paper
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Rajasthan SET 2023 Geography
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Rajasthan SET 2023 Hindi
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Rajasthan SET 2023 History
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Rajasthan SET 2023 Maths
Rajasthan SET Previous Year Question Paper 2012
The candidates must download the Rajasthan SET Previous Year Question papers to strengthen their preparation as these papers will help you analyse your weaknesses and strengths. Download Rajasthan SET previous year paper for the year 2012.
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Subject
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Question Paper
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Geography
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Hindi
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Rajasthan SET 2012 History
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Maths
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Philosophy
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Physical Science
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Political Science
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Psychology
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Public Administration
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Commerce
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Rajasthan SET 2012 English
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Life Science
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Rajasthan SET 2012 Home Science
Benefits of Rajasthan SET Previous Year Question Paper
There are a number of benefits associated with practising through previous year papers. These benefits are:
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Familiarity with Exam Pattern: Using the previous year papers, candidates can understand the Rajasthan SET exam pattern and syllabus i.e. in which format the questions are being asked, what type of questions are being asked, most recurring topics.
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Analysing the Topics: Solving the previous year papers will help you analyze the most recurring topics in the exam. This will help you prepare them better and in a more focused manner.
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Practising MCQs: The previous year question papers helps the candidates in practising the MCQs which have been asked in the actual exam and this guides the candidates in a better way.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.