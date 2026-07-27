Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers: Download Question Paper PDF

Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers: The Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 will be conducted by the University of Kota on 13 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan SET examination are advised to gear up their preparation levels by practising more and more questions either through full length mock tests or through the previous year questions (PYQs). The PYQs are a great resource to help the candidates improve their performance based on the exam lines. By solving the PYQs, the candidates can analyze the recurring topics, types of questions, weightage of the topics, etc. The previous year question papers also gives you a real exam-like situation. Its better to attempt the PYQ full paper in a single go and in exam-like conditions to better analyse yourself.

The Rajasthan SET is conducted for a total of 37 subjects for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates need to choose one subject to appear from in Paper 2 out of the given 35 subjects. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body University of Kota Exam Name Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (Rajasthan SET) 2026 Registration Dates 14 June to 31 July 2026 Exam Mode Offline (OMR sheet) Exam Date 13 September 2026 Official Website uok.ac.in

Rajasthan SET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

The Rajasthan SET previous year question papers PDF can be downloaded by the candidates who are going to appear for the Rajasthan SET 2026. These papers will help them immensely in streamlining their preparation. Download Rajasthan SET 2023 question paper here.