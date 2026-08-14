RSSB Computer Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026: राजस्थान कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर सिटी स्लिप rssb.rajasthan.gov.in जारी
RSSB Computer Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026: आरएसएसबी ने बेसिक कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर सिटी स्लिप जारी कर दी है। आयोग की ओर से भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन 22 और 23 अगस्त, 2026 को होने जा रहा है। आरएसएसबी कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए लेख में दिए लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
RSSB Computer Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026: राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (RSSB) ने ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर RSSB बेसिक कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर सिटी स्लिप जारी कर दी है। आरएसएसबी की ओर से लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन 22 और 23 अगस्त, 2026 को ऑफलाइन माध्यम से किया जाएगा। बोर्ड ने 14 अगस्त को RSSB कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर सिटी स्लिप जारी की। RSSB बेसिक और सीनियर कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर भर्ती 2026 के लिए रजिस्टर्ड उम्मीदवार वेबसाइट से अपनी राजस्थान कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
इस भर्ती के माध्यम से, RSSB राजस्थान सरकार में बेसिक कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर के 3,629 और सीनियर कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर के 322 पदों को भरेगा।
RSSB Computer Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026
आरएसएसबी बेसिक कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर परीक्षा 2026 की सिटी स्लिप आज 14 अगस्त को जारी की गई है। जिसमें परीक्षा केंद्र वाले शहर की जानकारी दी गई है। इससे उम्मीदवारों को अपनी यात्रा की योजना पहले से बनाने में मदद मिलती है।
RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026: लिंक
RSSB ने RSSB कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर सिटी स्लिप 2026 जारी कर दी है। उम्मीदवार RSSB की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर अपनी सिटी स्लिप की सूचना देख सकते हैं। उम्मीदवारों की सुविधा के लिए हमने RSSB कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर सिटी स्लिप 2026 का पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक यहां दे दिया गया है।
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RSSB कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर सिटी स्लिप 2026 डाउनलोड लिंक
RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026: ऑनलाइन कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
उम्मीदवार सिटी स्लिप डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो करें।
स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2 होम पेज पर, RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 3 अब रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और जन्म तिथि दर्ज करें।
स्टेप 4 कैप्चा दर्ज कर सिटी स्लिप स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगी।
स्टेप 5 पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें और प्रिंट आउट लेना ना भूलें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.