RSSB Forester Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks PDF Here

Key Points RSSB announced Forester Direct Recruitment Exam 2026 results and cutoff marks.

The RSSB Forester Exam 2026 was held on June 28, 2026; answer key released July 20, 2026.

259 Vanpal posts to be filled; shortlisted candidates proceed to Physical Test (PSET).

RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the written examination result of the Forester Direct Recruitment Examination 2026. Along with the result the board has also declared the cutoff marks that are needed to qualify for the further stages of the recruitment process i.e Physical Standard and Efficiency Test (PSET). The Cutoffs are released separately for Non-Scheduled Area and Scheduled Areas. Candidates who have appeared for the RSSB Forester Exam 2026 can now check the cutoff marks at the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in . The cutoff for the Forester Exam is issued separately for each category such as General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, MBC and others The RSSB Forester exam 2026 was held on June 28, 2026 in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Following the conduct of the exam the board issued the answer key on July 20, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 259 posts of Vanpal would be filled in the Rajasthan Forest Department . Candidates who have participated in the exam can now check the cutoff marks PDF from this article.

Rajasthan Forester Cutoff 2026 OUT RSSB has released the cut off marks for the RSSB Forester exam along with the written exam results on its official website. The cut-off has been released separately for scheduled & non scheduled areas. Check cutoff marks PDF in the table below: Rajasthan Forester Cutoff 2026 Download PDF RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026 Non Scheduled Areas Candidates can check the RSSB Forester Exam 2026 cutoff marks for the Non TSP areas in the table given below. There are a total of 213 posts in this region. Category Sub-Category Cutoff Marks GEN GEN 78.6667 FEM 72.0000 WID 39.0000 DIV 62.0000 EX 54.6667 SC GEN 71.3333 FEM 64.3333 WID 30.3333 DIV 52.6667 EX 25.3333 ST GEN 69.0000 FEM 62.6667 WID 22.3333 DIV 47.6667 EX 11.0000 GEN-EWS GEN 76.0000 FEM 68.0000 WID 37.6667 DIV — EX 48.6667 OBC GEN 78.0000 FEM 71.0000 WID 35.0000 DIV — EX 53.0000 MBC GEN 74.6667 FEM 67.6667 WID 31.0000 DIV — EX 46.0000

RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026 Scheduled Areas Candidates can check the RSSB Forester Exam 2026 cutoff marks for the TSP areas in the table given below. There are a total of 46 posts in this region. Category Sub-Category Cutoff Marks GEN GEN 69.6667 FEM 59.3333 WID 21.6667 DIV — EX 17.3333 SC GEN 63.0000 FEM 52.3333 WID — DIV — EX — ST GEN 57.0000 FEM 51.0000 WID 11.0000 DIV — EX NA Factors Affecting Rajasthan Forester Cutoff The Rajasthan Forester cutoff marks depend on several factors. Candidates should consider the following key factors that generally affect the cutoff marks: Difficulty level of the examination

Number of candidates who appeared for the exam

Number of vacancies available

Candidates overall performance

Category wise reservation criteria

Previous years’cutoff trends

Normalization process

Steps to Check RSSB Forester Cutoff Marks 2026 Candidates can check the RSSB Forester cutoff marks by following these simple steps below- Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the Results or News Notifications section.

Find the RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026 link.

Click on the cutoff PDF link.

The category wise cutoff marks will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and check the cutoff marks for your category.

Save the PDF for future reference. RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026 Score Calculation Formula Candidates who appeared for the RSSB Forester Exam 2026 should note that the marks have been calculated as per the formula prescribed by the board. Based on these marks, approximately five times the number of candidates against the advertised vacancies have been shortlisted for the next stages of the selection process. Check the formula here.