RSSB Forester Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks PDF Here
RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has officially announced the RSSB Forester Written Exam Result and cutoff marks. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the category-wise cutoff marks in this article. Check all the key details here.
Key Points
- RSSB announced Forester Direct Recruitment Exam 2026 results and cutoff marks.
- The RSSB Forester Exam 2026 was held on June 28, 2026; answer key released July 20, 2026.
- 259 Vanpal posts to be filled; shortlisted candidates proceed to Physical Test (PSET).
RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the written examination result of the Forester Direct Recruitment Examination 2026. Along with the result the board has also declared the cutoff marks that are needed to qualify for the further stages of the recruitment process i.e Physical Standard and Efficiency Test (PSET). The Cutoffs are released separately for Non-Scheduled Area and Scheduled Areas. Candidates who have appeared for the RSSB Forester Exam 2026 can now check the cutoff marks at the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in . The cutoff for the Forester Exam is issued separately for each category such as General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, MBC and others
The RSSB Forester exam 2026 was held on June 28, 2026 in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Following the conduct of the exam the board issued the answer key on July 20, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 259 posts of Vanpal would be filled in the Rajasthan Forest Department . Candidates who have participated in the exam can now check the cutoff marks PDF from this article.
Rajasthan Forester Cutoff 2026 OUT
RSSB has released the cut off marks for the RSSB Forester exam along with the written exam results on its official website. The cut-off has been released separately for scheduled & non scheduled areas. Check cutoff marks PDF in the table below:
|
Rajasthan Forester Cutoff 2026
RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026 Non Scheduled Areas
Candidates can check the RSSB Forester Exam 2026 cutoff marks for the Non TSP areas in the table given below. There are a total of 213 posts in this region.
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
GEN
|
GEN
|
78.6667
|
FEM
|
72.0000
|
WID
|
39.0000
|
DIV
|
62.0000
|
EX
|
54.6667
|
SC
|
GEN
|
71.3333
|
FEM
|
64.3333
|
WID
|
30.3333
|
DIV
|
52.6667
|
EX
|
25.3333
|
ST
|
GEN
|
69.0000
|
FEM
|
62.6667
|
WID
|
22.3333
|
DIV
|
47.6667
|
EX
|
11.0000
|
GEN-EWS
|
GEN
|
76.0000
|
FEM
|
68.0000
|
WID
|
37.6667
|
DIV
|
—
|
EX
|
48.6667
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
78.0000
|
FEM
|
71.0000
|
WID
|
35.0000
|
DIV
|
—
|
EX
|
53.0000
|
MBC
|
GEN
|
74.6667
|
FEM
|
67.6667
|
WID
|
31.0000
|
DIV
|
—
|
EX
|
46.0000
RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026 Scheduled Areas
Candidates can check the RSSB Forester Exam 2026 cutoff marks for the TSP areas in the table given below. There are a total of 46 posts in this region.
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
GEN
|
GEN
|
69.6667
|
FEM
|
59.3333
|
WID
|
21.6667
|
DIV
|
—
|
EX
|
17.3333
|
SC
|
GEN
|
63.0000
|
FEM
|
52.3333
|
WID
|
—
|
DIV
|
—
|
EX
|
—
|
ST
|
GEN
|
57.0000
|
FEM
|
51.0000
|
WID
|
11.0000
|
DIV
|
—
|
EX
|
NA
Factors Affecting Rajasthan Forester Cutoff
The Rajasthan Forester cutoff marks depend on several factors. Candidates should consider the following key factors that generally affect the cutoff marks:
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Difficulty level of the examination
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Number of candidates who appeared for the exam
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Number of vacancies available
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Candidates overall performance
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Category wise reservation criteria
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Previous years’cutoff trends
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Normalization process
Steps to Check RSSB Forester Cutoff Marks 2026
Candidates can check the RSSB Forester cutoff marks by following these simple steps below-
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Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Go to the Results or News Notifications section.
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Find the RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026 link.
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Click on the cutoff PDF link.
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The category wise cutoff marks will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and check the cutoff marks for your category.
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Save the PDF for future reference.
RSSB Forester Cutoff 2026 Score Calculation Formula
Candidates who appeared for the RSSB Forester Exam 2026 should note that the marks have been calculated as per the formula prescribed by the board. Based on these marks, approximately five times the number of candidates against the advertised vacancies have been shortlisted for the next stages of the selection process. Check the formula here.
For more details and official announcements related to the Rajasthan Vanpal exam 2026 please refer to the official website of RSSB regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.