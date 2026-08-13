RSSB Junior Technical Assistant Result 2026: राजस्थान जूनियर टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट फाइनल मेरिट लिस्ट PDF जारी
RSSB Junior Technical Assistant Result 2026: आरएसएसबी ने राजस्थान जूनियर टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट का रिजल्ट जारी किया है। जो उम्मीदवार 18 मई, 2025 की परीक्षा में शामिल रहे। वे अपनी मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ लेख में दिए लिंक से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
RSSB Junior Technical Assistant Result 2026: राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (RSSB) ने जूनियर टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट का रिजल्ट जारी किया है। जिसमें कुल 2200 पदों के लिए 51 उम्मीदवार सिलेक्ट किए गए हैं। आरएसएसबी की ओर से भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन 18 मई, 2025 को किया गया था। पात्रता जांच और डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के बाद रिजल्ट 17 सितंबर को जारी किया था। जिसके बाद मेरिट लिस्ट 12 अगस्त को जारी की गई है।
जूनियर टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट (JTA) का फाइनल रिजल्ट पीडीएफ फॉर्मेट में जारी किया गया है। जिसमें चयनित उम्मीदवारों के नाम सहित डिटेल्स शामिल है।
Rajasthan Junior Technical Assistant Result 2026: रिजल्ट जारी
आरएसएसबी जूनियर टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट भर्ती 2026 का रिजल्ट वेबसाइट पर जारी किया गया है। जिसमें कुल 51 उम्मीदवार संबंधित भर्ती के लिए सिलेक्ट किए गए हैं। विज्ञापन संख्या 21/2024 के तहत ऑनलाइन आवेदन 11 दिसंबर को आमंत्रित किए थे। रिजल्ट 12 अगस्त को जारी किया गया है, जिसे आप नीचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
RSSB Junior Technical Assistant Result 2026 download link
राजस्थान जूनियर टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
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राजस्थान जूनियर टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026
RSSB Junior Technical Assistant Result 2026: हाइलाइट्स
राजस्थान जूनियर टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट रिजल्ट 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए टेबल में देखें।
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रिजल्ट का नाम
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जूनियर टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट (JTA)
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बोर्ड का नाम
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राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (RSSB)
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विज्ञापन संख्या
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21/2024
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पदों की संख्या
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2200
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सिलेक्ट उम्मीदवारों की संख्या
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51
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रिजल्ट जारी होने की तिथि
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13 अगस्त, 2026
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ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Junior Technical Assistant Result 2026: ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट डाउनलोड कैसे करें?
रिजल्ट डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो कर सकते हैं।
स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2 होम पेज पर, RSSB Junior Technical Assistant Result 2026 पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 3 मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ लिंक पर जाएं।
स्टेप 4 पीडीएफ ओपन हो जाएगा।
स्टेप 5 अपना ना सर्च करें और प्रिंट आउट लेना ना भूलें।
Also Check: RSSB Aayush Officer Result 2026
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.