RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Date: When and Where to Check Lab AssistantRSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Date: When and Where to Check Lab Assistant Merit List PDF - Previous Years Trends And More Details Merit List PDF - Previous Years Trends And More Details

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: The RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 is expected to be released soon for the Lab Assistant (Science & Geography) Junior Lab Assistant (Science) posts on its official website. Recently Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducted the written exam for these posts on May 9th and 10th, 2026 across the state. As per the reports, about 7 lakh candidates participated in the much awaited written exam conducted to fill 804 posts across the state. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result status which will decide their eligibility to appear in the next document verification round.

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Date

Earlier RSSB had released the provisional answer key and demanded an objection against the same till June 18, 2026. Now, the Board will evaluate all the objections raised by the candidates to the expert panel and then it will release the final answer key. It is expected that, along with the final answer key, the Board will release the RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 expected by the end of July. However, there is not any official announcement in this regard, candidates are advised to visit the official website for any latest update for the same.