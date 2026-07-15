RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Date: When and Where to Check Lab Assistant Merit List PDF - Previous Years Trends And More Details
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Date: When and Where to Check Lab AssistantRSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Date: When and Where to Check Lab Assistant Merit List PDF - Previous Years Trends And More Details Merit List PDF - Previous Years Trends And More Details
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: The RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 is expected to be released soon for the Lab Assistant (Science & Geography) Junior Lab Assistant (Science) posts on its official website. Recently Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducted the written exam for these posts on May 9th and 10th, 2026 across the state. As per the reports, about 7 lakh candidates participated in the much awaited written exam conducted to fill 804 posts across the state. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result status which will decide their eligibility to appear in the next document verification round.
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Date
Earlier RSSB had released the provisional answer key and demanded an objection against the same till June 18, 2026. Now, the Board will evaluate all the objections raised by the candidates to the expert panel and then it will release the final answer key. It is expected that, along with the final answer key, the Board will release the RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 expected by the end of July. However, there is not any official announcement in this regard, candidates are advised to visit the official website for any latest update for the same.
Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 Highlights
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducted the written exam for these posts on May 9th and 10th, 2026 across the state. The detailed information about the recruitment drive is summarized below.
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Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026: Overview
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Post Name
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Lab Assistant
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Notification Type
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Result
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Exam Date
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May 9th and 10th, 2026
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Result status
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soon
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Official website
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www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Check Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026?
The board will release the RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 in pdf format and candidates can follow the steps discussed below to check their results.
- Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission, www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Move to the “Result” section on the home page
- Now, click on the link displaying as “Lab Assistant Exam 2026: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”. on the home page.
- You will get the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result PDF link in a new window.
- Download the result pdf and check your roll number using the Ctrl+F option.
Details Mentioned Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026?
Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 is the document which can be downloaded through the link available at the official website . Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Subject details
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
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