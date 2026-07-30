SBI PO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF at sbi.bank.in

Key Points SBI PO Admit Card for 2026 preliminary exam released on July 22, 2026.

Online preliminary exam for 1500 PO posts scheduled for August 01 & 02.

Download admit card from sbi.bank.in using application number & DOB by August 2.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Admit Card for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) preliminary exam. The SBI PO hall ticket has been released online on the official website of the bank: sbi.bank.in. The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 01 and 02 for 1500 posts of Probationary Officer (PO) in SBI. All the candidates who are going to appear in the CBT can check and download their SBI PO admit cards using the direct link provided below by August 2. To download the SBI PO admit card PDF, students need to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin. SBI PO Admit Card 2026 Download Link SBI has released the SBI PO admit card on July 22, 2026. So, candidates are advised to go to the official website to download the SBI PO Admit Card. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the admit card PDF. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

SBI PO Admit Card 2026 Download Link Click here How to Download SBI PO 2026 Admit Card PDF? The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to download the SBI PO admit card 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI- sbi.bank.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Career’ option given on the menu bar and click on the ‘Join SBI’ and then the ‘Current Openings' option available there. Step 3: Scroll down and click on ‘SBI PO 2026 Admit Card Download Link’ Step 4: Fill in all the details like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB and security captcha and click on ‘Login’. Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on SBI PO Hall Ticket 2026 The SBI PO admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

Name of the Candidate

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender Problems in downloading the SBI PO 2026 admit card If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the SBI PO admit card 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page. How to rectify the errors in SBI PO Admit Card 2026? Once the admit card is downloaded, the candidate must check all the information mentioned in it. If there is any discrepancy in the SBI PO admit card, the candidate must contact the exam conducting authority and get it rectified as soon as possible. The authority will provide the contact details along with the SBI PO admit card, or you can also connect using the following contact details: