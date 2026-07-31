SBI PO Prelims 2026: Exam Starts Today, Check Complete Exam Schedule and Exam Day Instructions
The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 is to be conducted on August 1 and 2, 2026. The exam will be conducted in four shifts. Those candidates who will be appearing for the SBI PO Prelims exam ca check the complete exam schedule and important exam day instructions. The exam will start from 9:00 AM and has to be completed within 1 hour.
The State Bank of India, SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will start from today, August 1, 2026 and will conclude on August 2, 2026. The SBI PO prelims exam 2026 will be conducted in four shifts both days. The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will fill 1500 vacancies for Probationary officers through this recruitment exam. The candidates are advised to download their admit card from the official website and check all the details very carefully. The details on the admit card will be reporting time, exam shift time, exam date, detailed exam centre address and the important exam day guidelines.
SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026
The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will be held for a period of two days from August 1 to 2, 2026. The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 has started today and the first shift started at 9:00 AM. Those candidates who are to appear for the exam in the first shift should report to their exam centre 60 minutes before the exam starts. The first day of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will get over at 5:30 PM. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre with all the necessary documents and on the reporting time mentioned.
SBI PO Prelims Exam and Shift Timings 2026
The first shift of the State Bank of India PO Prelims Exam 2026 starts at 9:00 AM. The exam will be conducted within 1 hour and also has sectional timing of 20 minutes. Given below is the complete exam schedule and timings for SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026:-
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Shift Timings
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Exam Time
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Reporting Time
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Exam Duration
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1
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9:00 A.M. to 10:00 AM
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Candidates should report to the exam centre by 8:00 AM
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Candidates will have to complete the exam in 1 hour.
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2
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11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
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Candidates should report to the exam centre by 10:30 AM
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3
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2:00 PM to 3:00 PM
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Candidates should report to the exam centre by 1:00 PM
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4
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4:30 PM to 5:30 PM
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Candidates should report to the exam centre by 3:30 PM
Important Documents to Carry to the Exam Centre for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026
The candidates should carry the following list of important documents to the exam centre for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 without fail:-
- A printed copy of the SBI PO Prelims Admit card with a recent passport-size photograph pasted on it.
- The candidate should carry an Aadhaar Card, a PAN Card, a Voter ID, a Passport, or a Driving License to the exam centre.
- Candidates should also carry with them the same passport-size photograph which has been pasted on the admit card.
- Take one transparent blue or black ballpoint pen for rough work.
Exam Day Guidelines for SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026
Candidates should mandatorily follow the exam day guidelines given in the admit card of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026. Given below are the important exam day guidelines for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026:-
- Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre before the reporting time to avoid any delays.The exam centre gate will close 30 minutes before the exam starts.
- Candidates should verify their exam centre address in advance.
- Candidates should follow all the instructions that are given by the invigilators.
- Candidates should only occupy the seats which are allotted to them.
- Do not carry any electronic items like smartwatches, mobile phones, or calculators to the exam centre.
- Any other items such as handbags, hairpins, belts, wristbands, wristband, etc are also not allowed to be carried inside the exam centre.
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