SBI PO Prelims 2026: Exam Starts Today, Check Complete Exam Schedule and Exam Day Instructions

The State Bank of India, SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will start from today, August 1, 2026 and will conclude on August 2, 2026. The SBI PO prelims exam 2026 will be conducted in four shifts both days. The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will fill 1500 vacancies for Probationary officers through this recruitment exam. The candidates are advised to download their admit card from the official website and check all the details very carefully. The details on the admit card will be reporting time, exam shift time, exam date, detailed exam centre address and the important exam day guidelines.

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will be held for a period of two days from August 1 to 2, 2026. The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 has started today and the first shift started at 9:00 AM. Those candidates who are to appear for the exam in the first shift should report to their exam centre 60 minutes before the exam starts. The first day of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will get over at 5:30 PM. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre with all the necessary documents and on the reporting time mentioned.