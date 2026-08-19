SN Medical College, Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: NEET UG 2026 seat locking process is closed on August 18, 2026, while the Medical Councelling Committee is expected to release the NEET UG Round 1 result today on August 19, 2026. The cutoff ranks will be identified through opening and closing ranks. The committee will allocate seats based on the Round 1 ranks and NEET UG scores.

Medical aspirants appearing for MBBS seats at medical colleges in Rajasthan can check out NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks. It can help estimate the admission possibilities at different medical colleges across the state. From the article, candidates can find Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College, Jodhpur NEET UG 2026 expected cutoff ranks. Along with previous year opening and closing ranks for a historical analysis of seat allocation during the Round 1 admission process.