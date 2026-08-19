SN Medical College, Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur NEET UG cutoff 2026 can be checked as soon as the MCC releases the round-wise cutoff ranks. Check expected and previous year opening and closing ranks to assess the seat allotment under the All India Quota before the release of the Round 1 cutoff ranks.
NEET UG 2026: NEET UG 2026 seat locking process is closed on August 18, 2026, while the Medical Councelling Committee is expected to release the NEET UG Round 1 result today on August 19, 2026. The cutoff ranks will be identified through opening and closing ranks. The committee will allocate seats based on the Round 1 ranks and NEET UG scores.
Medical aspirants appearing for MBBS seats at medical colleges in Rajasthan can check out NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks. It can help estimate the admission possibilities at different medical colleges across the state. From the article, candidates can find Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College, Jodhpur NEET UG 2026 expected cutoff ranks. Along with previous year opening and closing ranks for a historical analysis of seat allocation during the Round 1 admission process.
SN Medical College, Jodhpur: Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Dr. S N Medical College admission is likely to start at rank 427 and will close at 3392 for the general category during the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 phase. Check the expected opening and closing ranks shared below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
427 - 1314
|
3339 - 3392
|
OBC
|
1557 - 1978
|
3970 - 4223
|
EWS
|
1481 - 3506
|
4864 - 5072
|
SC
|
18933 - 19190
|
32804 - 35827
|
ST
|
21499 - 32723
|
42616 - 48971
SN Medical College, Jodhpur Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The previous year opening and closing ranks suggest the admission was opened at 1314 rank and closed at 48971 (overall). While for general category admission closed at 3286 during Round 1 MBBS seat allocation.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1314
|
3286
|
OBC
|
1557
|
3912
|
EWS
|
3943
|
4938
|
SC
|
19435
|
33440
|
ST
|
38906
|
48971
SN Medical College, Jodhpur Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
During the NEETUG 2024 Round 1 seat allocation, candidates enrolled at SN Medical College were within ranks ranging from 427 to 29729. Check the detailed breakdown shared below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
427
|
3392
|
OBC
|
2171
|
3901
|
EWS
|
4129
|
4604
|
SC
|
18933
|
29729
|
ST
|
21499
|
29729
SN Medical College, Jodhpur Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
The NEET UG 2023 opening and closing ranks for Round 1 admission suggest the admission under All India Quota opened at 2645 and closed at 46059 for overall categories.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2645
|
3392
|
OBC
|
2743
|
4223
|
EWS
|
1481
|
5072
|
SC
|
18964
|
35827
|
ST
|
34104
|
46059
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.