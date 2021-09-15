SSC JE Paper 2 2020 Admit Card 2021 Released for these regions, check Admit Card Download Link & Exam Schedule Here

SSC JE Paper 2 2020 Admit Card 2021 has been released by Staff Selection Commission on regional websites. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, Selection Criteria, Exam Pattern and other details here.

SSC JE Paper 2 2020 Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical & Quantity Surveying & Contract) Exam 2020. The candidates who appeared in the SSC JE 2020 Exam can download their call letters through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

As of now, the commission has uploaded admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region and Western Region. The candidates can download SSC JE 2020 Paper 2 Admit Card by using their registration number, date of birth and other details.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021 across India. The candidates will be able to download SSC JE Paper 2 2021 Admit Card directly through the mentioned table below. The candidates are advised to take a printout of their to admit card and bring it along with a photo identity card on the day of the exam. Otherwise, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

Download Zone Wise SSC JE Admit Card

Sl No Name of Region JE Admit Card JE Application Status 1 SSC Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) SSC MPR JE Admit Card SSC MPR JE Application Status 2 SSC Southern Region (SR) SSC SR JE Admit Card Download SSC SR JE Application Status 3 SSC Northern Region (NR) SSC NR JE Admit Card Download SSC NR JE Application Status 4 SSC Kerala Karnataka Region(KKR) SSC KKR JE Admit Card Download SSC KKR JE Application Status 5 SSC Central Region (CR) SSC CR JE Admit Card Download SSC CR JE Application Status 6 SSC Western Region (WR) SSC WR JE Admit Card SSC WR JE Application Status 7 SSC Eastern Region (ER) SSC ER JE Admit Card Download SSC ER JE Application Status 8 SSC North Western Region (NWR) SSC NWR JE Admit Card Download SSC NWR JE Application Status 9 SSC North Eastern Region (NER) SSC NER JE Admit Card Download SSC NER JE Application Status

SSC JE Vacancy & Salary Details

This drive is being done for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The selected candidates will get a salary in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400/-) of the pay matrix of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

SSC JE Exam Pattern

The SSC JE Paper 2 will be a Descriptive Exam of 300 Marks for 2 hours. Paper-2 will have to be written either in Hindi or in English. Part paper written in Hindi and Part in English will be awarded zero marks.

Candidates must also affix signature and Left-hand Thumb Impression in the relevant columns in the Answer Book. Answer Books not bearing Roll Number, Subject, Signature and Left-hand Thumb Impression will not be evaluated and such candidates shall be awarded zero marks.

Candidates shall not write any personal identity e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the Answer Book (Paper-II). Candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks.

Mode of Selection:



Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I+Paper-II and the preference of Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations exercised by them at the time of Document Verification. Minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II are as follows: