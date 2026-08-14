Study Abroad on a Budget: Domestic Student Loans, Top Banks, Interest Rates And Eligibility Explained

Everybody has an aim of studying abroad, a dream college, an exam to crack. But cracking the exam is only one of the whole process. The entire process also includes planning and paperwork and especially finances. Studying abroad is truly a thrilling experience, but it is not always easy. Therefore, guards abroad extensively scrutinize whether you have enough money for your tuition and living expenses before giving you visas. That is the method of their security protocols and verification system. It may not be easy to navigate such a business but with a little exploration you can easily understand it. It is a costly process to attain higher education in foreign countries due to tuition fees, travel and daily living expenses. Here education loans play a vital role. Providing the support for students, these loans offered by banks and financial institutions in India can help make your faraway dreams come true.

What are study abroad education loans? Education loans for overseas studies are the credit facilities necessarily offered by Indian banks and non banking financial companies to fund their Indian students studying abroad. The intention of the course abroad is to meet the various living expenses such as the cost of tuition, life insurance, travel, accommodation and other expenses paid by the student in foreign country. Understanding Domestic Education Loans Education loans for domestic studies is defined as the financial product offered by an institution to finance the higher educational study. These are traditionally used for the purpose of availing study in local colleges and universities but also abroad. Domestic study loans to study abroad are handled in a similar setup as the study abroad loans taking special conditions of interest rates and repayment terms into consideration.

In simple terms, when you take a loan from an Indian bank to study overseas, it is still considered a domestic loan, because: The lender is based in India

The loan is regulated by Indian financial laws

Repayment is typically made in Indian Rupees This structure makes domestic loans the most common and accessible funding option for Indian students planning to study abroad. Why domestic loans matter? You get easier access as Indian banks understand local financial profiles. This makes approvals more straightforward. Domestic loans offer lower interest rates (Compared to International Lenders). Especially when compared to dollar-based loans. These loans have Interest paid qualifications for deductions under Section 80E. The biggest profit is Currency Stability. Repayment in INR protects you from exchange rate fluctuations.

Important aspects of study abroad loans 1. Full coverage of expensesThese loans cover not only tuition fees but: Accommodation and residing expenses

Travel and visa expenses

Books, study materials and laptops 2. Moratorium period Repayment usually starts after submission of the course, along with 6-12 months moratorium. This gives the opportunity to students to find a job before EMIs start. 3. Tax deduction Under section 80E of the Income Tax Act, the interest on education loans can be deducted as part of the home loan installments. What are the eligibility criteria to avail under the loans for students? Understanding the eligibility for studying abroad and keeping the documents ready before applying for a loan will make the entire process smoother. It will ensure that you’ll not get rejected unnecessarily and you are one step closer towards studying abroad.

Eligibility Must be a citizen of India

Must have admission in a foreign university

Must have a co-applicant (parent/guardian) with a steady source of income Documents Required Academic Documents

Marksheet of 10/12th

Graduation certificates

Entrance result KYC Documents Passport

PAN card

Aadhaar card

University Documents

Admission letter

Fee structure

Co-applicant’s Financial Documents

Salary slips

Bank statements

Income Tax Returns (for last 2 years) Overview of Top Lenders and Interest Rates for Study Abroad Loans Category Lender / Bank Interest Rate (p.a.) Key Highlights Public Sector Banks



(Lowest Interest Rates) State Bank of India (SBI) 8.90% – 9.65% Lowest rates, high security requirements Bank of Baroda 9.20% – 10.95% Favorable terms for premier global institutions Punjab National Bank (PNB) 6.85% – 11.60% Wide interest rate spread depending on profile Canara Bank 7.25% – 10.10% Competitive concessions for women/meritorious students Bank of India 7.00% – 9.80% Low starting rates for top-tier universities Private Sector Banks



(Faster Processing) ICICI Bank 9.25% – 13.00% Fast digital sanctioning, doorstep service Axis Bank 9.50% – 13.50% High unsecured loan limits for select universities IDFC FIRST Bank From 9.50% Flexible tenure and competitive pricing HDFC Bank From 10.50% Integrated forex and international banking services NBFCs



(Flexible & Fast Approvals) HDFC Credila 9.95% – 13.50% Tailored multi-currency disbursements, high limits Tata Capital 11.30% – 15.25% Minimal paperwork, fast sanctions Avanse / InCred / Auxilo 11.00% – 14.50% Highly flexible eligibility; covers full cost of attendance International Lenders



(No Collateral / Co-applicant) Prodigy Finance 9.09% – 12.00% USD/GBP denominated, no Indian co-signer needed MPOWER Financing 9.99% – 13.00% Fixed-rate USD loans, no collateral or co-signer required

What is the application process? Make a plan, firstly

Choose the type of loan (secured or unsecured)

Check eligibility and shortlist lenders

Gather required documents

Apply online or through bank branches

Receive sanction letter

Use it for visa processing

Loan disbursal directly to university To make it even easy, you can also apply through the government-backed Vidya Lakshmi Portal for multiple bank options. To simplify your calculation, here’s cost example: ₹25 Lakh Loan For a 10-year repayment period (after a 2-year course): Public Bank (9.25%, Approx) EMI of Rs 32,000 (Approx) Private Bank (11%, Approx) EMI of Rs 34,400 (Approx) NBFC (12.5%, Approx) EMI of Rs 36,600 (Approx) -Paying interest during the moratorium can significantly reduce your EMI burden later. In my view, it isn’t too late to master a degree. The education is so easy and available to you if you want to. The education loan, specially domestic loan for foreign study has made learning around the world more accessible than ever. Your choice will depend upon your financial background, academic background and urgency factor. Public sector banks are low cost, private banks are fast and NBFCs are flexible.