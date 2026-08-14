Study Abroad on a Budget: Domestic Student Loans, Top Banks, Interest Rates And Eligibility Explained
Studying abroad requires more than just cracking exams. it needs strong financial planning. This guide explains education loans, eligibility, documents, lenders, and EMIs to help students achieve global education dreams.
Everybody has an aim of studying abroad, a dream college, an exam to crack. But cracking the exam is only one of the whole process. The entire process also includes planning and paperwork and especially finances.
Studying abroad is truly a thrilling experience, but it is not always easy. Therefore, guards abroad extensively scrutinize whether you have enough money for your tuition and living expenses before giving you visas. That is the method of their security protocols and verification system. It may not be easy to navigate such a business but with a little exploration you can easily understand it.
It is a costly process to attain higher education in foreign countries due to tuition fees, travel and daily living expenses. Here education loans play a vital role. Providing the support for students, these loans offered by banks and financial institutions in India can help make your faraway dreams come true.
What are study abroad education loans?
Education loans for overseas studies are the credit facilities necessarily offered by Indian banks and non banking financial companies to fund their Indian students studying abroad. The intention of the course abroad is to meet the various living expenses such as the cost of tuition, life insurance, travel, accommodation and other expenses paid by the student in foreign country.
Understanding Domestic Education Loans
Education loans for domestic studies is defined as the financial product offered by an institution to finance the higher educational study. These are traditionally used for the purpose of availing study in local colleges and universities but also abroad. Domestic study loans to study abroad are handled in a similar setup as the study abroad loans taking special conditions of interest rates and repayment terms into consideration.
In simple terms, when you take a loan from an Indian bank to study overseas, it is still considered a domestic loan, because:
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The lender is based in India
-
The loan is regulated by Indian financial laws
-
Repayment is typically made in Indian Rupees
This structure makes domestic loans the most common and accessible funding option for Indian students planning to study abroad.
Why domestic loans matter?
You get easier access as Indian banks understand local financial profiles. This makes approvals more straightforward. Domestic loans offer lower interest rates (Compared to International Lenders). Especially when compared to dollar-based loans. These loans have Interest paid qualifications for deductions under Section 80E. The biggest profit is Currency Stability. Repayment in INR protects you from exchange rate fluctuations.
Important aspects of study abroad loans
1. Full coverage of expensesThese loans cover not only tuition fees but:
- Accommodation and residing expenses
- Travel and visa expenses
- Books, study materials and laptops
2. Moratorium period
- Repayment usually starts after submission of the course, along with 6-12 months moratorium. This gives the opportunity to students to find a job before EMIs start.
3. Tax deduction
- Under section 80E of the Income Tax Act, the interest on education loans can be deducted as part of the home loan installments.
What are the eligibility criteria to avail under the loans for students?
Understanding the eligibility for studying abroad and keeping the documents ready before applying for a loan will make the entire process smoother. It will ensure that you’ll not get rejected unnecessarily and you are one step closer towards studying abroad.
Eligibility
- Must be a citizen of India
- Must have admission in a foreign university
- Must have a co-applicant (parent/guardian) with a steady source of income
Documents Required
- Academic Documents
- Marksheet of 10/12th
- Graduation certificates
- Entrance result
KYC Documents
- Passport
- PAN card
- Aadhaar card
- University Documents
- Admission letter
- Fee structure
- Co-applicant’s Financial Documents
- Salary slips
- Bank statements
- Income Tax Returns (for last 2 years)
Overview of Top Lenders and Interest Rates for Study Abroad Loans
|
Category
|
Lender / Bank
|
Interest Rate (p.a.)
|
Key Highlights
|
Public Sector Banks
(Lowest Interest Rates)
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
8.90% – 9.65%
|
Lowest rates, high security requirements
|
Bank of Baroda
|
9.20% – 10.95%
|
Favorable terms for premier global institutions
|
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
|
6.85% – 11.60%
|
Wide interest rate spread depending on profile
|
Canara Bank
|
7.25% – 10.10%
|
Competitive concessions for women/meritorious students
|
Bank of India
|
7.00% – 9.80%
|
Low starting rates for top-tier universities
|
Private Sector Banks
(Faster Processing)
|
ICICI Bank
|
9.25% – 13.00%
|
Fast digital sanctioning, doorstep service
|
Axis Bank
|
9.50% – 13.50%
|
High unsecured loan limits for select universities
|
IDFC FIRST Bank
|
From 9.50%
|
Flexible tenure and competitive pricing
|
HDFC Bank
|
From 10.50%
|
Integrated forex and international banking services
|
NBFCs
(Flexible & Fast Approvals)
|
HDFC Credila
|
9.95% – 13.50%
|
Tailored multi-currency disbursements, high limits
|
Tata Capital
|
11.30% – 15.25%
|
Minimal paperwork, fast sanctions
|
Avanse / InCred / Auxilo
|
11.00% – 14.50%
|
Highly flexible eligibility; covers full cost of attendance
|
International Lenders
(No Collateral / Co-applicant)
|
Prodigy Finance
|
9.09% – 12.00%
|
USD/GBP denominated, no Indian co-signer needed
|
MPOWER Financing
|
9.99% – 13.00%
|
Fixed-rate USD loans, no collateral or co-signer required
What is the application process?
- Make a plan, firstly
- Choose the type of loan (secured or unsecured)
- Check eligibility and shortlist lenders
- Gather required documents
- Apply online or through bank branches
- Receive sanction letter
- Use it for visa processing
- Loan disbursal directly to university
To make it even easy, you can also apply through the government-backed Vidya Lakshmi Portal for multiple bank options.
To simplify your calculation, here’s cost example: ₹25 Lakh Loan
For a 10-year repayment period (after a 2-year course):
|
Public Bank (9.25%, Approx)
|
EMI of Rs 32,000 (Approx)
|
Private Bank (11%, Approx)
|
EMI of Rs 34,400 (Approx)
|
NBFC (12.5%, Approx)
|
EMI of Rs 36,600 (Approx)
-Paying interest during the moratorium can significantly reduce your EMI burden later.
In my view, it isn’t too late to master a degree. The education is so easy and available to you if you want to. The education loan, specially domestic loan for foreign study has made learning around the world more accessible than ever. Your choice will depend upon your financial background, academic background and urgency factor. Public sector banks are low cost, private banks are fast and NBFCs are flexible.
Carefully compare all the lenders, understand the payment terms and select suitable loan structure for your long-term financial planning.
Senior Content Writer
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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