UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Age Limit, 52,699 Upcoming Vacancy by UPPRPB

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: UPPRPB soon release the vacancies for constable posts, Check the age limit, vacancy details, grade pay, important date, and more updates here.

UP Police Constable Vacancy 2023: Exciting news for candidates preparing for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is set to release the notification for filling more than 52 thousand constable positions in the UP Police.

This information has been confirmed by the UP Police through its official Twitter handle. Check out the official tweet below:

UP Police Constable Vacancy 2023

Previously, there were plans to recruit 35,757 constable posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police. However, the board has now decided to fill approximately 52,699 vacancies, divided as follows:

Constable Civil Police: 41,811

Constable PAC: 8,540

Firemen: 1,007

Constable Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force: 1,341

The board will invite tenders from companies and examination agencies for the conduct of the examination and selection of candidates. The tender is expected to be issued by July 15, 2023. Once the agency is selected, the recruitment notification will be released, and the application process will commence. It is anticipated that this recruitment process will be completed by July 2024.

The board will select applicants based on various criteria, including a written exam and a physical exam. Similar to the previous recruitment process, the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam will be conducted offline on OMR sheets. The exam will consist of objective-type questions covering subjects such as General Knowledge, General Hindi, Science, Numerical Ability, Mental Ability, Mental Aptitude/IQ, and Reasoning Ability.