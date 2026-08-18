UP VDO Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Category Wise Cutoff Marks PDF Here

UP VDO Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has officially released the final result for the UP Village Development Officer (VDO) Examination 2025. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Along with the result the commission has also declared the final cutoff marks the Gram Panchayat Adhikari posts. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check the cutoff marks on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The qualifying marks have been released separately for different categories, including General, SC, ST, OBC and EWS.

The UP VDO mains exam was conducted on April 27, 2025 . Those who were shortlisted were then called for document verification on May 6, 2026. After taking into account all the things the commission declared the final results on August 17, 2026. The exam is conducted under the Advt No 01-Exam/2023. Through this exam a total of 1468 candidates are selected for the available 1468 vacancies. Candidates can now check the cutoff marks PDF through this article.