UP VDO Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Category Wise Cutoff Marks PDF Here
UPSSSC VDO Cut off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has officially released the UPSSSC VDO Final Result and cutoff marks. Candidates who have given this exam can now check the category wise cutoff marks in this article. Check all the key details here.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC released the final result for UP VDO Examination 2025 on Aug 17, 2026.
- Final cutoff marks for Gram Panchayat Adhikari posts were declared for all categories.
- 1468 candidates selected; mains exam April 27, 2025; DV May 6, 2026.
UP VDO Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has officially released the final result for the UP Village Development Officer (VDO) Examination 2025. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Along with the result the commission has also declared the final cutoff marks the Gram Panchayat Adhikari posts. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check the cutoff marks on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The qualifying marks have been released separately for different categories, including General, SC, ST, OBC and EWS.
The UP VDO mains exam was conducted on April 27, 2025 . Those who were shortlisted were then called for document verification on May 6, 2026. After taking into account all the things the commission declared the final results on August 17, 2026. The exam is conducted under the Advt No 01-Exam/2023. Through this exam a total of 1468 candidates are selected for the available 1468 vacancies. Candidates can now check the cutoff marks PDF through this article.
UP VDO Cutoff 2026 OUT
UPSSSC has released the cut off marks for the UP VDO exam along with the written exam results on its official website. The cutoff has been released for Horizontal and Vertical Reservation . Check cutoff marks PDF in the table below.
|
UP VDO Cutoff Mark 2026
UP VDO Cutoff 2026 Horizontal Reservation
Candidates who participated in the exam and are selected can check horizontal reservation cutoff marks in the table given below.
|
Category
|
Marks Obtained by the Last Selected Candidate
|
Dependents of Freedom Fighters
|
60.00
|
Persons with Disabilities (LV)
|
57.00
|
Persons with Disabilities (HH)
|
48.00
|
Female
|
60.25
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
55.50
|
Outstanding Sportspersons
|
Candidates not available
UP VDO Cutoff 2026 Vertical Reservation
Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check horizontal reservation cutoff marks in the table given below.
|
Category
|
Marks Obtained by the Last Selected Candidate
|
Unreserved
|
68.25
|
Scheduled Caste
|
57.75
|
Scheduled Tribe
|
54.50
|
Other Backward Class
|
68.25
|
Economically Weaker Section
|
65.75
Factors Affecting UP VDO Cutoff 2026
The UP VDO cutoff marks are determined after considering several factors related to the examination and recruitment process. Candidates can consider the following factors that generally affect the final cutoff
-
Difficulty level of the UP VDO examination
-
Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam
-
Number of UP VDO vacancies
-
Overall performance of candidates
-
Category wise reservation and level of competition
-
Previous year cutoff marks
How to Check UPSSSC VDO Cut Off Marks 2026
Candidates who want to check the UPSSSC VDO cut off marks can follow the steps given below-
-
Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Open the results or latest notifications section on the homepage.
-
Click on the link that states ” Advertisement No. 01-Exam/2023, Gram Panchayat Adhikari Main Examination”
-
The category wise cutoff marks will open on your screen.
-
Check the cutoff marks according to your respective category.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.