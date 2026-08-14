UPPSC Assistant Professor GDC Result 2026 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: Download Subject-Wise Merit List PDF Here
UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026: The UPPSC has released the result for the Assistant Professor, Government College (General) Examination-2025 conducted on 31 May 2026 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The result has been released for a total of 07 subjects out of the 28 subjects. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the merit list pdf from this article.
Key Points
- UPPSC Assistant Professor Prelims Result 2026 declared on 11 August 2026.
- Results announced for 7 subjects; 2,786 candidates shortlisted for Mains.
- Prelims exam was conducted on 31 May 2026; check results at uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results for the Assistant Professor preliminary exam conducted on 31 May 2026. The exam was conducted for a total of 28 subjects and the result has been announced for only 07 subjects including Education, English, Home Science, Physics, Music (Sitar), Urdu, and Persian. A total of 9,219 candidates have appeared for these 07 subjects and a total of 2,786 candidates have been shortlisted for Mains. Those who have participated in the Preliminary examination can check their results by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026 Highlights
The UPPSC under Advertisement No. A-7/E-1/2025 conducted the examination for 28 subjects under the Assistant Professor, Government College (General) Examination-2025 was conducted on 31 May 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Exam Name
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Assistant Professor, Government College (General) Examination-2025
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Advertisement No.
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A-7/E-1/2025
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No. of Posts
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1253
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Prelims Exam Date
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31 May 2026
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Prelims Result Date
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11 August 2026
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Total Subjects
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28
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Results Announced for
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07 subjects
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Selected Candidates for Mains
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2786
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Official Website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC Assistant Professor prelims examination for the subjects Education, English, Home Science, Physics, Music (Sitar), Urdu, and Persian can download the result through the direct link provided below.
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UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026
How to Download UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026
To download the UPPSC Assistant Professor result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Results section.
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Click on the “LIST OF CANDIDATES PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED FOR MAINS IN ADVT. NO. A-7/E-1/2025, ASST. PROF., GOVT. DEGREE COLLEGE EXAM-2025, EDUCATION, ENGLISH, HOME SCIENCE, PHYSICS, MUSIC VADAN SITAR, URDU, PERSIAN” link.
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The result pdf will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number to check your qualifying status.
UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026: No. of Selected Candidates
The UPPSC has released the result for the Assistant Professor prelims exam. The total number of candidates who have participated in the exam was 9,219 and a total 2,786 candidates have been shortlisted for Mains.
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Subject
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No. of Vacancies
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No. of Registered Candidates
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No. of Appeared Candidates
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No. of Shortlisted Candidates for Mains
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Education
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14
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6616
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2930
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323
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English
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92
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4866
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2490
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1173
|
Home Science
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28
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2991
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1699
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640
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Physics
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60
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3852
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1563
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580
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Music (Sitar)
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04
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71
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44
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23
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Urdu
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03
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787
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438
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32
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Persian
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01
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82
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55
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15
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.