UPPSC Assistant Professor GDC Result 2026 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: Download Subject-Wise Merit List PDF Here

UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results for the Assistant Professor preliminary exam conducted on 31 May 2026. The exam was conducted for a total of 28 subjects and the result has been announced for only 07 subjects including Education, English, Home Science, Physics, Music (Sitar), Urdu, and Persian. A total of 9,219 candidates have appeared for these 07 subjects and a total of 2,786 candidates have been shortlisted for Mains. Those who have participated in the Preliminary examination can check their results by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026 Highlights

The UPPSC under Advertisement No. A-7/E-1/2025 conducted the examination for 28 subjects under the Assistant Professor, Government College (General) Examination-2025 was conducted on 31 May 2026. Check the highlights in the table below: