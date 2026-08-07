UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Released: OTA Merit List PDF Available at upsc.gov.in; 483 Candidates Selected
The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 for OTA academy. Candidates can download the OTA merit list PDF from the official website upsc.gov.in.
Key Points
- UPSC CDS 2 Final Results 2025 released for Officer Training Academy, Chennai.
- A total of 483 candidates qualified based on CDSE (II), 2025 and SSB Interviews.
- Candidates' marks will be available within 15 days and remain for 30 days.
The Union Public Service Commission has officially released the final results for the UPSC CDS 2 exam 2025 on the official website of UPSC. The results have been declared for the Officer Training Academy, Chennai for both men and women. Candidates can now check their selection status to see whether they have qualified the examination. The final results have been released in the PDF format. A total of 483 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the CDSE (II), 2025 conducted by the commission and subsequent Interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The final results pdf contains the names and roll numbers of the candidates selected for the OTA Chennai.
UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Highlights
Candidates who have participated and have successfully qualified for the UPSC CDS 2 2025 can check the overall information related to this recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2025
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Academy
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Officers Training Academy (OTA)
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Total Candidates Selected
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483
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Exam Date
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September 14, 2026
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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upsc.gov.in
UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Download Link
UPSC has published the CDS 2 Final Result 2025 in PDF format on its official website. The commission has also stated that the marks of candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result and will remain available for a period of 30 days. Check the direct link to download merit list PDF in the table below.
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UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 OTA
Steps to Check UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 PDF-
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Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage click on the "What's New" or "Final Results" section.
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Find and open the link "Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2025 (OTA)”
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The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
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Press Ctrl + F to search your roll number and name.
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If your details appear on the list it means you have been selected.
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Download and take a printout for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.