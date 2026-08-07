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UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Released: OTA Merit List PDF Available at upsc.gov.in; 483 Candidates Selected

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 19:43 IST

The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 for OTA academy. Candidates can download the OTA merit list PDF from the official website upsc.gov.in.  

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Released: OTA Merit List PDF Available at upsc.gov.in; 483 Candidates Selected
UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Released: OTA Merit List PDF Available at upsc.gov.in; 483 Candidates Selected

Key Points

  • UPSC CDS 2 Final Results 2025 released for Officer Training Academy, Chennai.
  • A total of 483 candidates qualified based on CDSE (II), 2025 and SSB Interviews.
  • Candidates' marks will be available within 15 days and remain for 30 days.

The Union Public Service Commission has officially released the final results for the UPSC CDS 2 exam 2025 on the official website of UPSC. The results have been declared for the Officer Training Academy, Chennai for both men and women. Candidates can now check their selection status to see whether they have qualified the examination. The final results have been released in the PDF format. A total of 483 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the CDSE (II), 2025 conducted by the commission and subsequent Interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The final results pdf contains the names and roll numbers of the candidates selected for the OTA Chennai.

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Highlights

Candidates who have participated and have successfully qualified for the UPSC CDS 2 2025 can check the overall information related to this recruitment in the table below.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 

Exam Name 

Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2025 

Academy 

Officers Training Academy (OTA) 

Total Candidates Selected 

483

Exam Date

September 14, 2026

Selection Process 

  • Written Examination 

  •  SSB Interview 

Official Website 

upsc.gov.in 

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Download Link

UPSC has published the CDS 2 Final Result 2025 in PDF format on its official website. The commission has also stated that the marks of candidates will be available  within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result and will remain available for a period of 30 days. Check the direct link to download merit list PDF in the table below.

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 OTA 

Click Here

Steps to Check UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 PDF-

  • Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage click on the "What's New" or "Final Results" section.

  • Find and open the link  "Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2025 (OTA)”

  • The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

  • Press Ctrl + F to search your roll number and name.

  • If your details appear on the list it means you have been selected.

  • Download and take a printout for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 19:43 IST

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