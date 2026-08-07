UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Released: OTA Merit List PDF Available at upsc.gov.in; 483 Candidates Selected

The Union Public Service Commission has officially released the final results for the UPSC CDS 2 exam 2025 on the official website of UPSC. The results have been declared for the Officer Training Academy, Chennai for both men and women. Candidates can now check their selection status to see whether they have qualified the examination. The final results have been released in the PDF format. A total of 483 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the CDSE (II), 2025 conducted by the commission and subsequent Interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The final results pdf contains the names and roll numbers of the candidates selected for the OTA Chennai.

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Highlights

Candidates who have participated and have successfully qualified for the UPSC CDS 2 2025 can check the overall information related to this recruitment in the table below.