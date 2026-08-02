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VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Check Course Wise, Category-Wise Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 20:20 IST

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026 details Round 1 category-wise closing ranks for various engineering branches. Candidates can check the ranks based on the exam scores to estimate admission possibilities at VIT Pune. Check seat options for high demanding branches like Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering etc. 

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Check Course Wise, Category-Wise Ranks
VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Check Course Wise, Category-Wise Ranks

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Candidates aiming for admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra have to appear for the MH CET exam. Through the exam, candidates can take admission to Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Bibwewadi, Pune. The engineering college in Maharashtra stands out as the premium institution offering an industry-driven curriculum along with the best placement. The MH CET (Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test) exam scorecard has been officially released, candidates can expect round-wise seat allocation through the CAP counseling process. Round 1 closing ranks have officially been released on cetcell.mahacet.org. Based on the released ranks, candidates can expect admission from the 5669 rank and above, while the Round 1 seat allocation is expected to close at 190682 rank . Major competitive branches include Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science etc. In order to help students gauge the seat options in high demanding engineering branches, we have provided detailed category-wise closing rank below, check to assess admission prospects at VIT Pune. 

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Open Category Closing Ranks 

Under general seat type, open category seat allocation closed at 13815 rank for Civil Engineering program. Whereas the admission for computer engineering ranged at 5669. At VIT Pune, candidates can find a range of engineering branches. From Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) to Instrumentation and Control Engineering. These closing ranks are set as a benchmark for other categories for seat allocation. Check the detailed breakdown shared below. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

13815

96.7675378

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

3967

99.0867404

Information Technology

GOPENS

5658

98.6962457

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

7959

98.1552237

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GOPENS

13252

96.9012685

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

10029

97.6794304

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GOPENS

5669

98.6898385

Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)

GOPENS

7266

98.3237666

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

GOPENS

6775

98.435333

Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain

GOPENS

8153

98.1021539

Computer Engineering (Software Engineering)

GOPENS

6947

98.3867855

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

GOPENS

7516

98.2533366

 

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year OBC Category Closing Ranks 

VIT Pune offers the strict competition for admission to Computer Engineering course. OBC candidates can expect admission from 5130 rank or above. During Round 1 admission, seat allocation will close at 18283 rank for Civil Engineering branch. The branches reflecting high demand are Information Technology and Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning). 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

18283

95.7033017

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

5130

98.8167764

Information Technology

GOBCS

6403

98.5168677

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

9042

97.8998215

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GOBCS

17680

95.8699876

Mechanical Engineering

GOBCS

12681

97.023932

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GOBCS

6499

98.5070698

Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)

GOBCS

7871

98.174902

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

GOBCS

7424

98.2786369

Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain

GOBCS

8630

97.9968203

Computer Engineering (Software Engineering)

GOBCS

7747

98.2052656

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

GOBCS

8140

98.1066

 

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year SC Category Closing Ranks 

SC candidates can expect admission to Computer Engineering branch, if they have ranked around 18835 or above. Based on MHT CET 2026 Round 1 closing ranks, the seat allocation ends at 37612 for Instrumentation and Control Engineering branch. CSE in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is the second most competitive engineering branch at VIT Pune.

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GSCS

28362

93.2955692

Computer Engineering

GSCS

14939

96.5027076

Information Technology

GSCS

19249

95.4873006

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

23796

94.3811959

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GSCS

37612

91.0668866

Mechanical Engineering

GSCS

32149

92.4095563

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GSCS

18835

95.5928687

Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)

GSCS

21478

94.9572138

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

GSCS

20726

95.1283815

Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain

GSCS

22143

94.7789294

Computer Engineering (Software Engineering)

GSCS

20885

95.0960832

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

GSCS

21014

95.073949

 

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year ST Category Closing Ranks 

Admission to VIT Pune under SC category (general seat type) depends on the closing ranks of each engineering branch. Based on the MHT CET 2026 Round 1 closing ranks, candidates can estimate admission to Computer Engineering around 56026+ rank. Being the most opted branch, it is also highly competitive to get admission. This is followed by Information Technology, Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) etc. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GSTS

88525

78.5981492

Computer Engineering

GSTS

56026

86.6459627

Information Technology

GSTS

69783

83.1821207

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

99345

75.4489132

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GSTS

190682

41.153186

Mechanical Engineering

GSTS

103191

74.6275026

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GSTS

70953

82.9763421

Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)

GSTS

84274

79.5076004

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

GSTS

82494

80.1708014

Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain

GSTS

90432

77.9303712

Computer Engineering (Software Engineering)

GSTS

87228

78.890785

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

GSTS

81569

80.3167508

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 20:20 IST

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