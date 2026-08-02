VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Check Course Wise, Category-Wise Ranks
VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026 details Round 1 category-wise closing ranks for various engineering branches. Candidates can check the ranks based on the exam scores to estimate admission possibilities at VIT Pune. Check seat options for high demanding branches like Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering etc.
VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Candidates aiming for admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra have to appear for the MH CET exam. Through the exam, candidates can take admission to Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Bibwewadi, Pune. The engineering college in Maharashtra stands out as the premium institution offering an industry-driven curriculum along with the best placement. The MH CET (Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test) exam scorecard has been officially released, candidates can expect round-wise seat allocation through the CAP counseling process. Round 1 closing ranks have officially been released on cetcell.mahacet.org. Based on the released ranks, candidates can expect admission from the 5669 rank and above, while the Round 1 seat allocation is expected to close at 190682 rank . Major competitive branches include Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science etc. In order to help students gauge the seat options in high demanding engineering branches, we have provided detailed category-wise closing rank below, check to assess admission prospects at VIT Pune.
VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Open Category Closing Ranks
Under general seat type, open category seat allocation closed at 13815 rank for Civil Engineering program. Whereas the admission for computer engineering ranged at 5669. At VIT Pune, candidates can find a range of engineering branches. From Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) to Instrumentation and Control Engineering. These closing ranks are set as a benchmark for other categories for seat allocation. Check the detailed breakdown shared below.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
13815
|
96.7675378
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
3967
|
99.0867404
|
Information Technology
|
GOPENS
|
5658
|
98.6962457
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
7959
|
98.1552237
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
13252
|
96.9012685
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
10029
|
97.6794304
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GOPENS
|
5669
|
98.6898385
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)
|
GOPENS
|
7266
|
98.3237666
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
GOPENS
|
6775
|
98.435333
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain
|
GOPENS
|
8153
|
98.1021539
|
Computer Engineering (Software Engineering)
|
GOPENS
|
6947
|
98.3867855
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
GOPENS
|
7516
|
98.2533366
VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year OBC Category Closing Ranks
VIT Pune offers the strict competition for admission to Computer Engineering course. OBC candidates can expect admission from 5130 rank or above. During Round 1 admission, seat allocation will close at 18283 rank for Civil Engineering branch. The branches reflecting high demand are Information Technology and Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning).
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
18283
|
95.7033017
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
5130
|
98.8167764
|
Information Technology
|
GOBCS
|
6403
|
98.5168677
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
9042
|
97.8998215
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
17680
|
95.8699876
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
12681
|
97.023932
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GOBCS
|
6499
|
98.5070698
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)
|
GOBCS
|
7871
|
98.174902
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
GOBCS
|
7424
|
98.2786369
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain
|
GOBCS
|
8630
|
97.9968203
|
Computer Engineering (Software Engineering)
|
GOBCS
|
7747
|
98.2052656
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
GOBCS
|
8140
|
98.1066
VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year SC Category Closing Ranks
SC candidates can expect admission to Computer Engineering branch, if they have ranked around 18835 or above. Based on MHT CET 2026 Round 1 closing ranks, the seat allocation ends at 37612 for Instrumentation and Control Engineering branch. CSE in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is the second most competitive engineering branch at VIT Pune.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
28362
|
93.2955692
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
14939
|
96.5027076
|
Information Technology
|
GSCS
|
19249
|
95.4873006
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
23796
|
94.3811959
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GSCS
|
37612
|
91.0668866
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
32149
|
92.4095563
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GSCS
|
18835
|
95.5928687
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)
|
GSCS
|
21478
|
94.9572138
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
GSCS
|
20726
|
95.1283815
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain
|
GSCS
|
22143
|
94.7789294
|
Computer Engineering (Software Engineering)
|
GSCS
|
20885
|
95.0960832
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
GSCS
|
21014
|
95.073949
VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year ST Category Closing Ranks
Admission to VIT Pune under SC category (general seat type) depends on the closing ranks of each engineering branch. Based on the MHT CET 2026 Round 1 closing ranks, candidates can estimate admission to Computer Engineering around 56026+ rank. Being the most opted branch, it is also highly competitive to get admission. This is followed by Information Technology, Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) etc.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
88525
|
78.5981492
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
56026
|
86.6459627
|
Information Technology
|
GSTS
|
69783
|
83.1821207
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
99345
|
75.4489132
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GSTS
|
190682
|
41.153186
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
103191
|
74.6275026
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GSTS
|
70953
|
82.9763421
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)
|
GSTS
|
84274
|
79.5076004
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
GSTS
|
82494
|
80.1708014
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain
|
GSTS
|
90432
|
77.9303712
|
Computer Engineering (Software Engineering)
|
GSTS
|
87228
|
78.890785
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
GSTS
|
81569
|
80.3167508
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.