VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Check Course Wise, Category-Wise Ranks

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Candidates aiming for admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra have to appear for the MH CET exam. Through the exam, candidates can take admission to Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Bibwewadi, Pune. The engineering college in Maharashtra stands out as the premium institution offering an industry-driven curriculum along with the best placement. The MH CET (Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test) exam scorecard has been officially released, candidates can expect round-wise seat allocation through the CAP counseling process. Round 1 closing ranks have officially been released on cetcell.mahacet.org. Based on the released ranks, candidates can expect admission from the 5669 rank and above, while the Round 1 seat allocation is expected to close at 190682 rank . Major competitive branches include Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science etc. In order to help students gauge the seat options in high demanding engineering branches, we have provided detailed category-wise closing rank below, check to assess admission prospects at VIT Pune.

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Open Category Closing Ranks Under general seat type, open category seat allocation closed at 13815 rank for Civil Engineering program. Whereas the admission for computer engineering ranged at 5669. At VIT Pune, candidates can find a range of engineering branches. From Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) to Instrumentation and Control Engineering. These closing ranks are set as a benchmark for other categories for seat allocation. Check the detailed breakdown shared below. Branch Name Category Cutoff Rank Percentile Civil Engineering GOPENS 13815 96.7675378 Computer Engineering GOPENS 3967 99.0867404 Information Technology GOPENS 5658 98.6962457 Electronics and Telecommunication Engg GOPENS 7959 98.1552237 Instrumentation and Control Engineering GOPENS 13252 96.9012685 Mechanical Engineering GOPENS 10029 97.6794304 Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) GOPENS 5669 98.6898385 Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science) GOPENS 7266 98.3237666 Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) GOPENS 6775 98.435333 Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain GOPENS 8153 98.1021539 Computer Engineering (Software Engineering) GOPENS 6947 98.3867855 Artificial Intelligence and Data Science GOPENS 7516 98.2533366

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year OBC Category Closing Ranks VIT Pune offers the strict competition for admission to Computer Engineering course. OBC candidates can expect admission from 5130 rank or above. During Round 1 admission, seat allocation will close at 18283 rank for Civil Engineering branch. The branches reflecting high demand are Information Technology and Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning). Branch Name Category Cutoff Rank Percentile Civil Engineering GOBCS 18283 95.7033017 Computer Engineering GOBCS 5130 98.8167764 Information Technology GOBCS 6403 98.5168677 Electronics and Telecommunication Engg GOBCS 9042 97.8998215 Instrumentation and Control Engineering GOBCS 17680 95.8699876 Mechanical Engineering GOBCS 12681 97.023932 Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) GOBCS 6499 98.5070698 Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science) GOBCS 7871 98.174902 Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) GOBCS 7424 98.2786369 Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain GOBCS 8630 97.9968203 Computer Engineering (Software Engineering) GOBCS 7747 98.2052656 Artificial Intelligence and Data Science GOBCS 8140 98.1066

VIT Pune MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year SC Category Closing Ranks SC candidates can expect admission to Computer Engineering branch, if they have ranked around 18835 or above. Based on MHT CET 2026 Round 1 closing ranks, the seat allocation ends at 37612 for Instrumentation and Control Engineering branch. CSE in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is the second most competitive engineering branch at VIT Pune. Branch Name Category Cutoff Rank Percentile Civil Engineering GSCS 28362 93.2955692 Computer Engineering GSCS 14939 96.5027076 Information Technology GSCS 19249 95.4873006 Electronics and Telecommunication Engg GSCS 23796 94.3811959 Instrumentation and Control Engineering GSCS 37612 91.0668866 Mechanical Engineering GSCS 32149 92.4095563 Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) GSCS 18835 95.5928687 Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science) GSCS 21478 94.9572138 Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) GSCS 20726 95.1283815 Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain GSCS 22143 94.7789294 Computer Engineering (Software Engineering) GSCS 20885 95.0960832 Artificial Intelligence and Data Science GSCS 21014 95.073949