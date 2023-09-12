142 PM Shri Schools to Come Up in Uttarakhand; Dharmendra Pradhan Lays Foundation

PM Shri Schools: Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education, today opened the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The Pradhan laid the cornerstone for three Netaji Subhas Chandra Residential Schools and 141 PM-Shri Schools in the state alongside CM Pushkar Sign Dhami.

Pradhan asserts that Vidhya Samiksha Kendra is a technology-based, contemporary data-driven methodology that will significantly enhance the academic performance of Uttarakhand's 23.50 lakh schoolchildren.

He brought up Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it was he who had established Vidya Samiksha Kendra in the Gujarati state. The Gujarat Education Model will be implemented in Uttarakhand with the opening of the Kendra.

According to him, "Uttarakhand is the second state after Gujarat where Vidya Samiksha Kendra has been inaugurated which provide online data of all the schools of the state in one click.’’

A total of 141 PM Shri Schools in the State serve as a role model for other schools to follow in order to excel. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School will serve the poor kids.

360-Degree School Education Data to be Available on New Portal

"Other than data on the performance, attendance, etc., content of the DIKSHA Portal and data of the District Institute of Education & Training (DIET), the 360-degree information on the school education of the state will be available on the portal, ‘’ Pradhan added.

NEP 2020- A Road for Improvement

Pradhan thanked the State Education Department for its assistance in putting NEP 2020 into action and realizing PM Modi's goal. He added that PM Modi has projected NEP 2020 as a worldwide example and how it has been praised by member countries and international organizations when discussing the successful conclusion of India's G20 Summit. NEP 2020 would help not only the 30 billion Indian kids but all students worldwide by providing a standard for them.

