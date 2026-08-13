Agriculture Scholarships 2026: NSP Announces ₹21.35 Crore Scholarships for Agriculture Students
Agriculture Scholarships Scheme 2026: The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) has announced Rs 21.35 crore in scholarships for agriculture students. Check eligibility, application details, and how to apply on the portal.
Agriculture Scholarships 2026: The Union Agriculture Ministry has launched a National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for agriculture students, aimed at making scholarship and fellowship payments faster and more transparent. Union Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the initiative at ICAR-IARI, Pusa.
Under the new system, Rs 21.35 crore in scholarships and fellowships has been released to more than 6,000 agriculture students through DBT. The initiative is designed to ensure that eligible students receive financial assistance directly into their bank accounts without delays.
Agriculture Scholarships 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Scholarship Portal
|
National Scholarship Portal (NSP)
|
System
|
Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)
|
Amount Released
|
Rs 21.35 crore
|
Beneficiaries
|
Over 6,000 agriculture students
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Launch Venue
|
ICAR-IARI, Pusa
|
Minister
|
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|
Post-Matric/Higher Education Deadline
|
October 31, 2026
|
First Monthly DBT Cycle
|
December 2026
The NSP portal for the 2026-27 academic year opened on June 1, 2026. According to the scholarship portal, agriculture-related schemes listed under the Department of Agriculture Research and Education include the ICAR National Talent Scholarship (NTS-UG), ICAR Post Graduate Scholarship (PGS), ICAR NTS-PG and ICAR Junior/Senior Research Fellowships.
How to Apply for Agriculture Scholarships 2026?
Eligible students can apply through the National Scholarship Portal by completing One-Time Registration (OTR), selecting the relevant scholarship scheme, entering their Aadhaar, mobile and academic details, uploading required documents and submitting the application for verification.
Students should note that the deadline for most Post-Matric and Higher Education scholarships is October 31, 2026, while institute-level verification is scheduled by November 15 and district/state-level verification by November 30, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.