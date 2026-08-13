Agriculture Scholarships 2026: NSP Announces ₹21.35 Crore Scholarships for Agriculture Students

Agriculture Scholarships 2026: The Union Agriculture Ministry has launched a National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for agriculture students, aimed at making scholarship and fellowship payments faster and more transparent. Union Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the initiative at ICAR-IARI, Pusa.

Under the new system, Rs 21.35 crore in scholarships and fellowships has been released to more than 6,000 agriculture students through DBT. The initiative is designed to ensure that eligible students receive financial assistance directly into their bank accounts without delays.

Agriculture Scholarships 2026: Key Highlights