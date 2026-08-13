School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Rain Alerts and Holiday Updates
School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Check state-wise school closure updates, heavy rainfall alerts, Independence Day holiday and the latest weather-related school holiday announcements across India.
School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Heavy monsoon is continuing in many parts of India, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Friday, August 14. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in many regions, with heavy to very heavy rainfall mostly in parts of north, central, eastern, northeastern and western India.
School holidays are generally decided by state or district authorities depending on rainfall, flooding, landslide risks and local road conditions.
School Holiday Tomorrow: Which States Are Affected by Heavy Rain?
The IMD's latest update says that rainfall in many states for August 14. These include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and parts of the Northeast.
Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday Update
Jammu and Kashmir remains among the areas under close weather watch. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across the region and isolated heavy rainfall on August 13-14. Students in vulnerable districts should check local administration notices for any school closure announcement.
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Update
Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall. The hilly terrain also increases the risk of landslides and road disruptions.
Uttarakhand School Holiday Update
Uttarakhand is another rain-affected state where authorities can announce local school holidays if conditions worsen. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in the state.
Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR School Holiday Update
Punjab is likely to see widespread rainfall on August 14-15, while Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are also expected to receive widespread rainfall. The IMD has specifically forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from August 14 onward.
For students in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other NCR areas, a rain alert does not automatically mean a school holiday. Parents should check their individual school's message or district administration notification before leaving home.
Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update
West Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 14, while East Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience rainfall through August 18. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in parts of the state.
Rajasthan School Holiday Update
East Rajasthan is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall around August 13-14. Any school closure in Rajasthan will be district-specific and should not be treated as a statewide holiday unless officially announced.
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh School Holiday Update
Rainfall is expected across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The IMD has warned of isolated heavy rainfall over West and East Madhya Pradesh, while Chhattisgarh may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 14.
Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand School Holiday Update
Eastern India is also likely to remain affected. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, with heavy to very heavy rainfall possible in parts of these states on August 14.
The IMD has also identified several districts in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand as having low to moderate flash-flood risk over the next 24 hours.
Maharashtra and Gujarat School Holiday Update
Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Madhya Maharashtra is expected to remain wet. Gujarat is also likely to receive widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible in some areas.
Karnataka and Kerala School Holiday Update
Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive widespread rainfall, while Kerala and other southern regions will also remain under active monsoon conditions. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on August 13-14, along with thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of Karnataka and Kerala.
State-Wise School Holiday Update: August 14, 2026
|
State/Region
|
Rain/Weather Situation
|
August 14 School Status
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Heavy rain alert in parts
|
Check district orders
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Heavy to very heavy rain possible
|
Check local administration
|
Uttarakhand
|
Heavy rainfall and landslide risk
|
District-wise closure possible
|
Punjab
|
Widespread rainfall forecast
|
Check local school notice
|
Delhi-NCR
|
Rain/thunderstorm activity expected
|
No closure announced
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Rainfall expected, especially western UP
|
District/school-specific
|
Rajasthan
|
Rain activity in parts of the state
|
Check district administration
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Heavy rainfall possible in parts
|
District-wise updates
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Heavy to very heavy rainfall possible
|
Check local orders
|
Odisha
|
Widespread rain, heavy spells possible
|
District-wise closure
|
Jharkhand
|
Rainfall and thunderstorms likely
|
Check local administration
|
Maharashtra
|
Active monsoon conditions
|
Local closure only if ordered
|
Gujarat
|
Rain and thunderstorms in parts
|
Check district updates
|
Karnataka
|
Rainfall in several areas
|
District-specific
|
Kerala
|
Active monsoon and heavy rain in places
|
Check district orders
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Widespread rainfall
|
Local administration to decide
|
Assam
|
Widespread rain expected
|
Check district notices
|
Meghalaya
|
Heavy rainfall possible
|
Check local updates
August 15 Independence Day Holiday
Students should also note that Saturday, August 15, 2026, is Independence Day, a national holiday. Many schools may organise Independence Day celebrations, flag hoisting or cultural programmes rather than follow a regular school schedule. The exact arrangement will depend on the school's calendar and local instructions.
Also Check: MTech vs MBA: Which Career Path to Choose After Graduation?
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.