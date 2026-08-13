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School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Rain Alerts and Holiday Updates

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 16:00 IST

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Check state-wise school closure updates, heavy rainfall alerts, Independence Day holiday and the latest weather-related school holiday announcements across India.

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Rain Alerts and Holiday Updates
School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Rain Alerts and Holiday Updates
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School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Heavy monsoon is continuing in many parts of India, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Friday, August 14. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in many regions, with heavy to very heavy rainfall mostly in parts of north, central, eastern, northeastern and western India.

School holidays are generally decided by state or district authorities depending on rainfall, flooding, landslide risks and local road conditions.

School Holiday Tomorrow: Which States Are Affected by Heavy Rain?

The IMD's latest update says that rainfall in many states for August 14. These include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and parts of the Northeast.

Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday Update

Jammu and Kashmir remains among the areas under close weather watch. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across the region and isolated heavy rainfall on August 13-14. Students in vulnerable districts should check local administration notices for any school closure announcement.

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Update

Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall. The hilly terrain also increases the risk of landslides and road disruptions. 

Uttarakhand School Holiday Update

Uttarakhand is another rain-affected state where authorities can announce local school holidays if conditions worsen. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in the state. 

Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR School Holiday Update

Punjab is likely to see widespread rainfall on August 14-15, while Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are also expected to receive widespread rainfall. The IMD has specifically forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from August 14 onward.

For students in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other NCR areas, a rain alert does not automatically mean a school holiday. Parents should check their individual school's message or district administration notification before leaving home.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update

West Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 14, while East Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience rainfall through August 18. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in parts of the state. 

Rajasthan School Holiday Update

East Rajasthan is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall around August 13-14. Any school closure in Rajasthan will be district-specific and should not be treated as a statewide holiday unless officially announced.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh School Holiday Update

Rainfall is expected across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The IMD has warned of isolated heavy rainfall over West and East Madhya Pradesh, while Chhattisgarh may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 14.

Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand School Holiday Update

Eastern India is also likely to remain affected. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, with heavy to very heavy rainfall possible in parts of these states on August 14.

The IMD has also identified several districts in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand as having low to moderate flash-flood risk over the next 24 hours. 

Maharashtra and Gujarat School Holiday Update

Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Madhya Maharashtra is expected to remain wet. Gujarat is also likely to receive widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible in some areas. 

Karnataka and Kerala School Holiday Update

Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive widespread rainfall, while Kerala and other southern regions will also remain under active monsoon conditions. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on August 13-14, along with thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of Karnataka and Kerala.

State-Wise School Holiday Update: August 14, 2026

State/Region

Rain/Weather Situation

August 14 School Status

Jammu & Kashmir

Heavy rain alert in parts

Check district orders

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy to very heavy rain possible

Check local administration

Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall and landslide risk

District-wise closure possible

Punjab

Widespread rainfall forecast

Check local school notice

Delhi-NCR

Rain/thunderstorm activity expected

No closure announced

Uttar Pradesh

Rainfall expected, especially western UP

District/school-specific

Rajasthan

Rain activity in parts of the state

Check district administration

Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rainfall possible in parts

District-wise updates

Chhattisgarh

Heavy to very heavy rainfall possible

Check local orders

Odisha

Widespread rain, heavy spells possible

District-wise closure

Jharkhand

Rainfall and thunderstorms likely

Check local administration

Maharashtra

Active monsoon conditions

Local closure only if ordered

Gujarat

Rain and thunderstorms in parts

Check district updates

Karnataka

Rainfall in several areas

District-specific

Kerala

Active monsoon and heavy rain in places

Check district orders

Arunachal Pradesh

Widespread rainfall

Local administration to decide

Assam

Widespread rain expected

Check district notices

Meghalaya

Heavy rainfall possible

Check local updates

August 15 Independence Day Holiday

Students should also note that Saturday, August 15, 2026, is Independence Day, a national holiday. Many schools may organise Independence Day celebrations, flag hoisting or cultural programmes rather than follow a regular school schedule. The exact arrangement will depend on the school's calendar and local instructions.

Also Check: MTech vs MBA: Which Career Path to Choose After Graduation?

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 16:00 IST

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