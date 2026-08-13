School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Rain Alerts and Holiday Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Check state-wise school closure updates, heavy rainfall alerts, Independence Day holiday and the latest weather-related school holiday announcements across India.

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 14, 2026: Heavy monsoon is continuing in many parts of India, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Friday, August 14. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in many regions, with heavy to very heavy rainfall mostly in parts of north, central, eastern, northeastern and western India. School holidays are generally decided by state or district authorities depending on rainfall, flooding, landslide risks and local road conditions. School Holiday Tomorrow: Which States Are Affected by Heavy Rain? The IMD's latest update says that rainfall in many states for August 14. These include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and parts of the Northeast.

Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday Update Jammu and Kashmir remains among the areas under close weather watch. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across the region and isolated heavy rainfall on August 13-14. Students in vulnerable districts should check local administration notices for any school closure announcement. Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Update Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall. The hilly terrain also increases the risk of landslides and road disruptions. Uttarakhand School Holiday Update Uttarakhand is another rain-affected state where authorities can announce local school holidays if conditions worsen. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in the state. Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR School Holiday Update Punjab is likely to see widespread rainfall on August 14-15, while Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are also expected to receive widespread rainfall. The IMD has specifically forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from August 14 onward.

For students in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other NCR areas, a rain alert does not automatically mean a school holiday. Parents should check their individual school's message or district administration notification before leaving home. Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update West Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 14, while East Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience rainfall through August 18. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in parts of the state. Rajasthan School Holiday Update East Rajasthan is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall around August 13-14. Any school closure in Rajasthan will be district-specific and should not be treated as a statewide holiday unless officially announced. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh School Holiday Update

Rainfall is expected across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The IMD has warned of isolated heavy rainfall over West and East Madhya Pradesh, while Chhattisgarh may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 14. Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand School Holiday Update Eastern India is also likely to remain affected. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, with heavy to very heavy rainfall possible in parts of these states on August 14. The IMD has also identified several districts in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand as having low to moderate flash-flood risk over the next 24 hours. Maharashtra and Gujarat School Holiday Update Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Madhya Maharashtra is expected to remain wet. Gujarat is also likely to receive widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible in some areas.

Karnataka and Kerala School Holiday Update Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive widespread rainfall, while Kerala and other southern regions will also remain under active monsoon conditions. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on August 13-14, along with thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of Karnataka and Kerala. State-Wise School Holiday Update: August 14, 2026 State/Region Rain/Weather Situation August 14 School Status Jammu & Kashmir Heavy rain alert in parts Check district orders Himachal Pradesh Heavy to very heavy rain possible Check local administration Uttarakhand Heavy rainfall and landslide risk District-wise closure possible Punjab Widespread rainfall forecast Check local school notice Delhi-NCR Rain/thunderstorm activity expected No closure announced Uttar Pradesh Rainfall expected, especially western UP District/school-specific Rajasthan Rain activity in parts of the state Check district administration Madhya Pradesh Heavy rainfall possible in parts District-wise updates Chhattisgarh Heavy to very heavy rainfall possible Check local orders Odisha Widespread rain, heavy spells possible District-wise closure Jharkhand Rainfall and thunderstorms likely Check local administration Maharashtra Active monsoon conditions Local closure only if ordered Gujarat Rain and thunderstorms in parts Check district updates Karnataka Rainfall in several areas District-specific Kerala Active monsoon and heavy rain in places Check district orders Arunachal Pradesh Widespread rainfall Local administration to decide Assam Widespread rain expected Check district notices Meghalaya Heavy rainfall possible Check local updates