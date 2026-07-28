AIIMS INI CET PG Counselling 2026 Open Round Registration Last Date Aug 3; Check Seat Allotment Schedule, How to Apply

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi, has published the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET, open round timeline on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates participating in the INI CET in 2026 July open round counselling have until August 3, 2026, to get registered and submit their choices. Admission to programs such as MD, MS, DM, MCh, MDS, and MD will be given based on the INI CET 2026 scores. The selection will be done on the basis of applicants, seat availability, and applicable reservation policies.

According to the official notice, all PWBD candidates given a new seat or an upgraded option must report to the registrar office at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 22, 2026, at 9:30 am. Students should bring all original documents, including the original PWBD certificate, for verification by the medical board.