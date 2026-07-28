AIIMS INI CET PG Counselling 2026 Open Round Registration Last Date Aug 3; Check Seat Allotment Schedule, How to Apply
AIIMS INI CET PG Counselling 2026 July open round dates announced on the official website. Check updates on key dates, important documents and security fees deposit guidelines.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi, has published the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET, open round timeline on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates participating in the INI CET in 2026 July open round counselling have until August 3, 2026, to get registered and submit their choices. Admission to programs such as MD, MS, DM, MCh, MDS, and MD will be given based on the INI CET 2026 scores. The selection will be done on the basis of applicants, seat availability, and applicable reservation policies.
According to the official notice, all PWBD candidates given a new seat or an upgraded option must report to the registrar office at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 22, 2026, at 9:30 am. Students should bring all original documents, including the original PWBD certificate, for verification by the medical board.
INI CET July 2026 Counselling: Important Dates
Students can check out the important dates for the open round of online seat allocation are as follows:
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Events
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Date and Time
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Tentative vacancy
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July 27, 2026
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Online registration and exercising of choices
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July 27, 2026 to August 3, 2026 up to 5 pm
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Announcement of seat allocation
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August 21, 2026
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Online acceptance of allocated seat
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August 22, 2026 to August 31, 2026 up to 11 am
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Date of reporting
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August 22, 2026 to August 31, 2026 up to 11 am
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Download: Complete Official Notice here
INI CET July Counselling 2026: Documents Required
The list of documents are required for the admission are mentioned below:
- Offer letter
- Seat allotment letter
- Registration slip
- INI CET 2026 admit card
- Marksheets of MBBS examinations
- MBBS/ BDS degree certificate
- Internship completion certificate
- Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI or DCI/SMC or Dental Council.
- Class 10 certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- EWS certificate (if applicable)
If you are joining the AIIMS open round counseling, you must pay a INR 3 lakh security deposit to the specified SBI bank account via electronic transfer. After paying, upload your transaction receipt which must show the UTR or Transaction ID to the counseling website. Students must stay careful as the college will not accept requests for early refunds or other payment methods. The refunds will only be processed after the complete counseling process is done and verified.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.