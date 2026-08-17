AP EAMCET (MPC Stream) Final Phase Registration, Web Option Entry Begin at cap.apcfss.in
AP EAPCET Counselling 2026 Final Phase MPC Stream registration and web-option entry begin. Candidates can register and enter their choices for the final round of counselling through the link on the official website.
AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: APSCHE begins the AP EAMCET 2026 MPC Stream registration and application process for the final phase of seat allotment. Candidates interested in participating in the final round of allotment can visit the official website to register and enter the choices for allotment.
AP EAMCET 2026 final round registration window will be available until August 20, 2026. The link for students to enter the choices for web option entry will be available until August 22, 2026. Candidates must make sure they first complete the online registration process before filling out the choices for allotment.
AP EAPCET 2026 MPC stream registration and web option entry for round 2 of seat allotment are available on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can also register for AP EAPCET final round counselling through the direct link given below
AP EAPCET Counselling 2026 Final Round Registration - Click Here
AP EAPCET Counselling 2026 Final Round Schedule
Candidates participating in the final round of seat allotment can check the complete schedule for registration and admission below.
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Online Certificate Verification & Fee Payment (Candidate Registration)
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August 17, 2026 to August 20, 2026
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Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs online
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August 17, 2026 to August 21, 2026
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Dates of Web Options entry
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August 17, 2026 to August 22, 2026
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Date of changing of Web option
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August 23, 2026
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Release of seat allotments
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August 26, 2026
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Self-joining and reporting at college
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August 27, 2026 to August 31, 2026
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Attending classes at college
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August 27, 2026
AP EAPCET 2026 Final Phase Registration, Web Option Entry
The link for candidates to register and enter the web options for the final phase of counselling is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register and apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling
Step 2: Click on EAPCET counselling registration
Step 3: Enter all required details and fill out the application form
Step 4: Submit the entries for web option
Step 5: Save the options and click on submit
Also Read: Odisha CPET Second Allotment List 2026 (Today) at pg.samsodisha.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.