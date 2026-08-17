UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE
Focus
News

AP EAMCET (MPC Stream) Final Phase Registration, Web Option Entry Begin at cap.apcfss.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 10:48 IST

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026 Final Phase MPC Stream registration and web-option entry begin. Candidates can register and enter their choices for the final round of counselling through the link on the official website.

AP EAMCET (MPC Stream) Final Phase Registration, Web Option Entry Begin
AP EAMCET (MPC Stream) Final Phase Registration, Web Option Entry Begin
Register for Result Updates

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: APSCHE begins the AP EAMCET 2026 MPC Stream registration and application process for the final phase of seat allotment. Candidates interested in participating in the final round of allotment can visit the official website to register and enter the choices for allotment. 

AP EAMCET 2026 final round registration window will be available until August 20, 2026. The link for students to enter the choices for web option entry will be available until August 22, 2026. Candidates must make sure they first complete the online registration process before filling out the choices for allotment. 

AP EAPCET 2026 MPC stream registration and web option entry for round 2 of seat allotment are available on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can also register for AP EAPCET final round counselling through the direct link given below

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026 Final Round Registration - Click Here

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026 Final Round Schedule

Candidates participating in the final round of seat allotment can check the complete schedule for registration and admission below.

Online Certificate Verification & Fee Payment (Candidate Registration) 

August 17, 2026 to August 20, 2026

Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs online 

August 17, 2026 to August 21, 2026

Dates of Web Options entry 

August 17, 2026 to August 22, 2026

Date of changing of Web option 

August 23, 2026

Release of seat allotments

August 26, 2026

Self-joining and reporting at college 

August 27, 2026 to August 31, 2026

Attending classes at college 

August 27, 2026

AP EAPCET 2026 Final Phase Registration, Web Option Entry

The link for candidates to register and enter the web options for the final phase of counselling is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register and apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling

Step 2: Click on EAPCET counselling registration

Step 3: Enter all required details and fill out the application form

Step 4: Submit the entries for web option

Step 5: Save the options and click on submit

Also Read: Odisha CPET Second Allotment List 2026 (Today) at pg.samsodisha.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

... Read More
First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 10:48 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News