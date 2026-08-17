AP EAMCET (MPC Stream) Final Phase Registration, Web Option Entry Begin at cap.apcfss.in

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: APSCHE begins the AP EAMCET 2026 MPC Stream registration and application process for the final phase of seat allotment. Candidates interested in participating in the final round of allotment can visit the official website to register and enter the choices for allotment.

AP EAMCET 2026 final round registration window will be available until August 20, 2026. The link for students to enter the choices for web option entry will be available until August 22, 2026. Candidates must make sure they first complete the online registration process before filling out the choices for allotment.

AP EAPCET 2026 MPC stream registration and web option entry for round 2 of seat allotment are available on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can also register for AP EAPCET final round counselling through the direct link given below