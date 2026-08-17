Odisha CPET Second Allotment List 2026 (Today) at pg.samsodisha.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

Higher Education Department, Odisha, will announce the Odisha CPGET 2026 round 2 allotment result today, August 17, 2026. The CPGET second/final round allotment result will be available on the official SAMS Odisha website. Students participating in the second round of counselling can check the allotment result through the link on the official website.

From 6 PM onwards, candidates can select the Freeze option and complete the online payment for admission through the SAMS students' account portal. The last date for candidates to submit the admission fee is August 20, 2026. Candidates allotted seats can report to allotted institutions for admissions from August 18 to 20, 2026. During this time, the data updation of admitted students will be provided by respective institutions. The list of waitlisted applicants for remaining upper-choice higher education institutions, waiting rank-wise, will be available on the website on August 25, 2026.