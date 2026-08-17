Odisha CPET Second Allotment List 2026 (Today) at pg.samsodisha.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here
SAMS Odisha second allotment result 2026 to be released online soon. Candidates can download their allotment result through the link on the website.
Higher Education Department, Odisha, will announce the Odisha CPGET 2026 round 2 allotment result today, August 17, 2026. The CPGET second/final round allotment result will be available on the official SAMS Odisha website. Students participating in the second round of counselling can check the allotment result through the link on the official website.
From 6 PM onwards, candidates can select the Freeze option and complete the online payment for admission through the SAMS students' account portal. The last date for candidates to submit the admission fee is August 20, 2026. Candidates allotted seats can report to allotted institutions for admissions from August 18 to 20, 2026. During this time, the data updation of admitted students will be provided by respective institutions. The list of waitlisted applicants for remaining upper-choice higher education institutions, waiting rank-wise, will be available on the website on August 25, 2026.
CPET 2026 Round 2 allotment result will be available on the official website - pg.samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the result and download the allotment status
SAMS Odisha CPET 2026 Schedule: Important Dates for Round 2 Admission
Candidates participating in the second round of counselling can check the important dates for the admission process below.
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Particulare
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Date
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Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Second/Final Round Selection)
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August 17, 2026 (04:00 PM)
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Selection of Freeze Option and Online payment (where applicable) of admission fees by students through SAMS Student's Account portal
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August 17, 2026 (06:00 PM) to August 20, 2026 (04:00 PM)
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Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Second Round Selection)
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August 18, 2026 (10:00 AM) to August 20, 2026 (05:00 PM)
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Data updation of admitted students in the e-space (for Second Round Admission) by the respective institutions
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August 18, 2026 (10:00 AM) to August 20, 2026 (09:00 PM)
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Publication of the list of waitlisted applicants (for the remaining upper-choice HEls waiting rank-wise) in HEI's e-Space as well as in the student's login as per the actual vacancy as on 20-Aug-2026
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August 25, 2026 (02:00 PM)
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Physical reporting of interested waitlisted applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents in their respective HEls for participating in the waiting list admission round. The interested applicants must appear in person however, a representative with vatid lD proof may also be permitted to report on their behalf.
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August 28, 2026 (11:00 AM) to August 29, 2026 (04:00 PM)
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Publication of merit list among the reported waitlistedapplicants at the Notice Board / Website of the HEls & communicate to the selected applicants via phone call / SMS / e-mail / WhatsApp, etc.
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August 31, 2026 (02:00 PM)
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Reporting of the waitlisted applicants for validation of documents, final admission, collection of Admission Fees (where applicable) directly by the HEls in onlinemode (Net Banking/Bank Challan/NEFT/UPl etc.) & admission updation of the waitlisted applicants in the e-space of the HEls
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September 1, 2026 (10:00 AM) to September 2, 2026 (05:00 PM)
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Commencement of 1st Year Classes (P.G Courses)
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August 21, 2026 (Friday)
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Publication of Phase-II Admission Process
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Subject to Vacancy
Odisha CPET 2026: Steps to Check Round 2 Allotment
The CPET 2026 round 2 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha
Step 2: Click on CPET 2026
Step 3: Click on Round 2 allotment result
Step 4: Log in to check the allotment status
Step 5: Download the CPET 2026 allotment result for further reference
Also Read: Karnataka PGET 2026: PG Dental Applications Close Today, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.