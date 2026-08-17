AP EAPCET 2026 Counselling BiPC Stream Web Option Entry Begins, Allotment on August 27

AP EAMCET 2026 BiPC Web Option: APSCHE is conducting the Phase 1 counselling process for the AP EAMCET BiPC stream. According to the schedule, the registration commenced on August 12, 2026. Candidates need to complete the Online Certificate Verification & Fee Payment (Candidate Registration) by August 20, 2026. The Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs by Online began on August 13 and will continue until August 20, 2026.

The window for candidates to enter their choices for Phase 1 allotment for AP EAPCET BiPC Stream is now open. Candidates who have registered can enter their choices for phase 1 allotment. The choices are to be entered in the order of preference for the allotment round. The last date for students to complete the web option entry process for AP EAPCET BiPC stream phase 1 allotment is August 23, 2026. Candidates will be given a chance to make changes to the choices entered on August 24, 2026. Based on the choices entered, the AP EAPCET 2026 BiPC stream round 1 allotment result will be announced on August 27, 2026.