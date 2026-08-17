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AP EAPCET 2026 Counselling BiPC Stream Web Option Entry Begins, Allotment on August 27

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 07:07 IST

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 web option entry for the BiPC Stream counselling is now open. Students can enter their choice of course and college for allotment until August 23, 2026. 

AP EAMCET BiPC Web Option Entry
AP EAMCET BiPC Web Option Entry
Register for Result Updates

AP EAMCET 2026 BiPC Web Option:  APSCHE is conducting the Phase 1 counselling process for the AP EAMCET BiPC stream. According to the schedule, the registration commenced on August 12, 2026. Candidates need to complete the Online Certificate Verification & Fee Payment (Candidate Registration) by August 20, 2026. The Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs by Online began on August 13 and will continue until August 20, 2026. 

The window for candidates to enter their choices for Phase 1 allotment for AP EAPCET BiPC Stream is now open. Candidates who have registered can enter their choices for phase 1 allotment. The choices are to be entered in the order of preference for the allotment round. The last date for students to complete the web option entry process for AP EAPCET BiPC stream phase 1 allotment is August 23, 2026. Candidates will be given a chance to make changes to the choices entered on August 24, 2026. Based on the choices entered, the AP EAPCET 2026 BiPC stream round 1 allotment result will be announced on August 27, 2026. 

AP EAPCET Phase 1 Web Option Entry - Click Here

AP EAPCET BiPC Stream Phase 1 Web Option Entry: Steps to Follow

The link for students to enter the choices for Phase 1 allotment is now open. Students can follow the steps provided below to enter the options.

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAPCET counselling 2026 window

Step 2: Click on the EAPCET BiPC stream link 

Step 3: Click on Register Now/ Candidate login

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Move on to the web option entry

Step 6: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 7: Save and click on submit

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Allotment on August 27

After the window for making changes to the web options closes on August 24, 2026, students who have entered the choices will be issued their Phase 1 AP EAPCET allotment result. The link to check the EAPCET BiPC Stream Phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. Candidates allotted seats of their choice can move ahead with the reporting and admission process. Candidates satisfied with the allotment must report to the colleges for admission from August 28 to 31, 2026. Students must keep with them the documents required for the admission and verification process. 

Also Read: UGC NET 2026 Important Notice: English, Commerce and Sociology Papers Re-Exam in September

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 07:07 IST

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