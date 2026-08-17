UGC NET 2026 Important Notice: English, Commerce and Sociology Papers Re-Exam in September

UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency has issued an important notification regarding the UGC NET 2026 examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from 22 to 30 June 2026 across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes. After receiving several complaints about errors in the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers, NTA formed a committee to enquire into them. As per the recommendation of the committee, NTA will re-conduct the examinations to ensure a fair and error-free examination.

NTA has issued he scheduled for the re-examination for English, Commerce and Sociology examinations. According to the revised schedule, the English exam will be held on September 9, 2026 in Shift 1, the Commerce exam on the same date in Shift 2 and the Sociology exam on September 10, 2026 in Shift 1.