UGC NET 2026 Important Notice: English, Commerce and Sociology Papers Re-Exam in September
NTA to conduct re-exam for UGC NET 2026 English, Commerce and Sociology papers in September as per recommendation from committee looking into errors notified by candidates.
UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency has issued an important notification regarding the UGC NET 2026 examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from 22 to 30 June 2026 across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes. After receiving several complaints about errors in the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers, NTA formed a committee to enquire into them. As per the recommendation of the committee, NTA will re-conduct the examinations to ensure a fair and error-free examination.
NTA has issued he scheduled for the re-examination for English, Commerce and Sociology examinations. According to the revised schedule, the English exam will be held on September 9, 2026 in Shift 1, the Commerce exam on the same date in Shift 2 and the Sociology exam on September 10, 2026 in Shift 1.
📢 UGC-NET June 2026 | Important Notice— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026
NTA had received several complaints about multiple errors in the papers of English, Commerce and Sociology. NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors and as per the recommendation of the committee, NTA will… pic.twitter.com/oejnlRSe0c
UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam Official Notification: Click Here
NTA UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam Schedule
Check the schedule for the re-examination for English, Commerce and Sociology below
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Subject
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Date
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Shift
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English
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September 9, 2026
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Shift 1
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Commerce
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September 9, 2026
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Shift 2
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Sociology
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September 10, 2026
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Shift 1
UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: Important Guidelines
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As per the notification issued by the NTA, further details of the city, centre, and admit card will be notified separately on the official website.
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It must also be noted that no additional examination fee will be charged from the candidates of these three subjects for the re-conduct.
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The results for the 84 subjects for which Answer Key Challenge was issued earlier will be declared as per schedule.
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The allocation of JRF seats and issuance of e-certificates for eligibility for Assistant Professor and for admission to PhD for these 84 subjects will not be delayed due to re-conduct of the examination for the three subjects.
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The number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in the test conducted in June 2026, or the retest, whichever is higher.
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The subject-wise allocation for the remaining 3 subjects for
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(i) JRF
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(ii) eligibility for Assistant Professor
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(iii) eligibility for admission to PhD, will be done as mentioned. After the retest, the numbers already allocated for each subject shall not be reduced under any circumstances.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.