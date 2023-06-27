  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Assam CEE Counselling Dates 2023 Announced, Registration To Start From July 3, Know who can apply

Assam CEE Counselling Dates 2023 Announced, Registration To Start From July 3, Know who can apply

Assam CEE Counselling 2023: DTE has released the counselling dates of Assam CEE today at dte.assam.gov.in. candidates can register for the Assam CEE counselling 2023 from July 3 in online mode. Check steps to register here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 27, 2023 19:26 IST
Assam CEE Counselling Dates 2023 Announced
Assam CEE Counselling Dates 2023 Announced

Assam CEE Counselling 2023: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the counselling dates for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) today. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test can register for Assam CEE counselling online at dte.assam.gov.in from July 3, 2023. As per the notification released, the last date to register for counselling is July 10, 2023. 

The detailed schedule for Assam CEE seat allotment and other related events is expected to be announced soon. Earlier, the Assam CEE result was announced on June 3, 2023. Along with the release of rank card, the officials also announced the names of Assam CEE toppers. 

Assam CEE Counselling 2023 Dates 

As of now only counselling registration dates of Assam CEE have been announced. Candidates can check below the counselling dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Assam CEE counselling registration 

July 3, 2023

Last date to register for Assam CEE counselling

July 10, 2023

Assam CEE rank card 

June 3, 2023 

How to register for Assam CEE 2023 Counselling? 

The counselling process of Assam CEE includes registration, choice filling & locking, and payment of fees. To fill choices and be eligible for other stages, candidates have to register for the Assam CEE counselling. They can check below the steps to know how to register: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dte.assam.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Assam CEE counselling registration
Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 5: Register by entering all the required details
Step 6: Login and fill up the form, upload the specified documents and pay the fees
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout of it 

Documents required for Assam CEE Counselling 2023

Candidates can check below the list of documents required for verification during Assam CEE 2023 counselling process: 

  • Printout of the Assam CEE downloaded application form
  • Assam CEE admit card 
  • PRC: Candidate must provide a valid Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC)
  • Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • For age proof, a candidate needs to submit the 10th admit card/pass certificate issued by the Board/Council
  • Class 10th and 12th marksheet 
  • Four recent passport-size colour photographs

Assam CEE Counselling 2023 Participating Institutes

Candidates can check the list of some of the participating institutes below: 

S No.

Name of the Participating Institutes

1

Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar

2

Jorhat Institute of Science & Technology, Jorhat

3

Jorhat Engineering College, Jorhat

4

Assam Engineering College, Guwahati

5

Barak Valley Engineering College, Karimganj

Golaghat Engineering College, Golaghat

Also Read: JEECUP 2023 Application Correction Process Ends Today, Know How to Edit Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023