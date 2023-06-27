Assam CEE Counselling Dates 2023 Announced, Registration To Start From July 3, Know who can apply

Assam CEE Counselling 2023: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the counselling dates for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) today. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test can register for Assam CEE counselling online at dte.assam.gov.in from July 3, 2023. As per the notification released, the last date to register for counselling is July 10, 2023.
The detailed schedule for Assam CEE seat allotment and other related events is expected to be announced soon. Earlier, the Assam CEE result was announced on June 3, 2023. Along with the release of rank card, the officials also announced the names of Assam CEE toppers.
Assam CEE Counselling 2023 Dates
As of now only counselling registration dates of Assam CEE have been announced. Candidates can check below the counselling dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Assam CEE counselling registration
|
July 3, 2023
|
Last date to register for Assam CEE counselling
|
July 10, 2023
|
Assam CEE rank card
|
June 3, 2023
How to register for Assam CEE 2023 Counselling?
The counselling process of Assam CEE includes registration, choice filling & locking, and payment of fees. To fill choices and be eligible for other stages, candidates have to register for the Assam CEE counselling. They can check below the steps to know how to register:
Step 1: Go to the official website: dte.assam.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Assam CEE counselling registration
Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 5: Register by entering all the required details
Step 6: Login and fill up the form, upload the specified documents and pay the fees
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout of it
Documents required for Assam CEE Counselling 2023
Candidates can check below the list of documents required for verification during Assam CEE 2023 counselling process:
- Printout of the Assam CEE downloaded application form
- Assam CEE admit card
- PRC: Candidate must provide a valid Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC)
- Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)
- For age proof, a candidate needs to submit the 10th admit card/pass certificate issued by the Board/Council
- Class 10th and 12th marksheet
- Four recent passport-size colour photographs
Assam CEE Counselling 2023 Participating Institutes
Candidates can check the list of some of the participating institutes below:
|
S No.
|
Name of the Participating Institutes
|
1
|
Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar
|
2
|
Jorhat Institute of Science & Technology, Jorhat
|
3
|
Jorhat Engineering College, Jorhat
|
4
|
Assam Engineering College, Guwahati
|
5
|
Barak Valley Engineering College, Karimganj
|
6
|
Golaghat Engineering College, Golaghat
