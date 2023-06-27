JEECUP 2023 Application Correction Process Ends Today, Know How to Edit Here

JEECUP 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will end the application correction process for the JEECUP exam today, June 27, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates who want to make the corrections in their application form can visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
As per the details provided on the official website, those candidates who had completed their registrations for the UPJEE exam but haven't submitted their application fee can pay the fees by June 27, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to make the required changes and submit their registration fees before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities.
JEECUP 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the JEECUP exam 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to edit JEECUP application form
|
July 27, 2023
|
JEECUP admit card
|
To be notified
|
JEECUP exam date
|
To be notified
|
Declaration of JEECUP result
|
To be notified
How to edit the JEECUP application form 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to edit their JEECUP application form online.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of UPJEE - jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the UPJEE application correction notification available under candidate’s activity
- Step 3: Enter the required details such as application number, password, and security pin to login
- Step 4: Now, do the necessary modifications and then submit the application
- Step 5: Download the application confirmation page and print a hard copy for future use
