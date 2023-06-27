  1. Home
JEECUP 2023 Application Correction Process Ends Today, Know How to Edit Here

JEECUP 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will end the application correction process for the JEECUP exam today, June 27, 2023. Candidates who want to edit their applications can visit the official website  - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: Jun 27, 2023 15:52 IST
JEECUP 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will end the application correction process for the JEECUP exam today, June 27, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates who want to make the corrections in their application form can visit the official website  - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the details provided on the official website, those candidates who had completed their registrations for the UPJEE exam but haven't submitted their application fee can pay the fees by June 27, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to make the required changes and submit their registration fees before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities.

JEECUP 2023 Application Correction - Direct Link (Click Here)

JEECUP 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the JEECUP exam 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to edit JEECUP application form

July 27, 2023

JEECUP admit card

To be notified

JEECUP exam date

To be notified

Declaration of JEECUP result

To be notified

Check UPJEE official notice here

How to edit the JEECUP application form 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to edit their JEECUP application form online.

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of UPJEE - jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the UPJEE application correction notification available under candidate’s activity
  • Step 3: Enter the required details such as application number, password, and security pin to login
  • Step 4: Now, do the necessary modifications and then submit the application
  • Step 5: Download the application confirmation page and print a hard copy for future use

Also Read: NATA 2023 Phase 3 Registration Window Closes Today, Check Documents Required, Exam Timings Here

