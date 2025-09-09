JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 7 Seat Allotment Result OUT at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Steps to Download Here

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examinations Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment list today, September 9, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Students will need to use their application number and password as login details to check their admission status online on the portal.

The list is formulated on the basis of the candidate’s rank, choices filled, category and the seats available. The JEECUP seat allotment list includes the candidate’s details, name of the allotted college and branch and other important information. Candidates will need to get their documents physically verified at the listed district help centres.