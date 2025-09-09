JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 7 Seat Allotment Result OUT at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Steps to Download Here

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examinations Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment list today, September 9, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Students will need to use their application number and password as login details to check their admission status online on the portal.
The list is formulated on the basis of the candidate’s rank, choices filled, category and the seats available. The JEECUP seat allotment list includes the candidate’s details, name of the allotted college and branch and other important information. Candidates will need to get their documents physically verified at the listed district help centres.
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries te important details related to the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7
|
Board name
|
Joint Entrance Examinations Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jeecup.admissions.nic.in
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Seat acceptance fee
|
INR 3250
Tuition fee: INR 3000
Counselling fee: INR 250
|
Log in credentials
|
Application number
Password
|
District Help Centres
|
151
DIRECT LINK - JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result
How to Check JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 seat allotment list online:
- Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- In the Candidate Activity Box, click on the ‘Round 7 JEECUP Seat Allotment Link’
- In the log in window, enter your application number and password
- Solve the case senititve captcha and press on ‘Sign In’
- The JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result will appear
- Check your status and download the result for future reference
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Round 7 Seat Allotment List Release date
|
September 9, 2025
|
Seat confirmation fee payment last date
|
September 12, 2025
|
Document verification last date
|
September 13, 2025
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Important Notes for Students
Candies must keep the following points in mind while following the admission protocol for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7:
- The seat will be automatically frozen because there is no option to fload the allotted seat.
- Next, candidates will need to pay the seat confirmation fee of INR 3250.
- After depositing the fee, students must physically visit the nearest JEECUP Counselling 2025 district help centre. Candidates can skip the document verification if it has been done in the prior 1 to 6 phase.
- In case a candidate wishes to withdraw their JEECUP counselling 2025, they can avail the seat acceptance fee by opting for the seat allotted in previous phase by vacating the revised allotted seat. Thereafter, the candidate will be deprived of taking admission in all the course groups in this academic session and will not be able to re-participate in the counselling process under any circumstances.
- The fee will be duly refunded to the bank account of the candidate. To opt for this, the candidate must follow the link from their login and provide their bank details, the fee will be refunded after the conclusion of the academic year 2025-26 counselling process.
