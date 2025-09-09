Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 7 Seat Allotment Result OUT at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Steps to Download Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 9, 2025, 19:40 IST

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment list has been released today, September 9, 2025 on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their application number and password.

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result released today, September 9, 2025.
JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examinations Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment list today, September 9, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Students will need to use their application number and password as login details to check their admission status online on the portal. 

The list is formulated on the basis of the candidate’s rank, choices filled, category and the seats available. The JEECUP seat allotment list includes the candidate’s details, name of the allotted college and branch and other important information. Candidates will need to get their documents physically verified at the listed district help centres.

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries te important details related to the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7

Board name 

Joint Entrance Examinations Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jeecup.admissions.nic.in

State 

Uttar Pradesh 

Seat acceptance fee 

INR 3250

Tuition fee: INR 3000

Counselling fee: INR 250

Log in credentials 

Application number 

Password 

District Help Centres 

151

DIRECT LINK - JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result

How to Check JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 seat allotment list online:

  1. Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  2. In the Candidate Activity Box, click on the ‘Round 7 JEECUP Seat Allotment Link’
  3. In the log in window, enter your application number and password 
  4. Solve the case senititve captcha and press on ‘Sign In’
  5. The JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result will appear
  6. Check your status and download the result for future reference

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates related to the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7 here: 

Event 

Date(s) 

Round 7 Seat Allotment List Release date 

September 9, 2025 

Seat confirmation fee payment last date 

September 12, 2025

Document verification last date 

September 13, 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Important Notes for Students

Candies must keep the following points in mind while following the admission protocol for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 7: 

  1. The seat will be automatically frozen because there is no option to fload the allotted seat. 
  2. Next, candidates will need to pay the seat confirmation fee of INR 3250. 
  3. After depositing the fee, students must physically visit the nearest JEECUP Counselling 2025 district help centre. Candidates can skip the document verification if it has been done in the prior 1 to 6 phase. 
  4. In case a candidate wishes to withdraw their JEECUP counselling 2025, they can avail the seat acceptance fee by opting for the seat allotted in previous phase by vacating the revised allotted seat. Thereafter, the candidate will be deprived of taking admission in all the course groups in this academic session and will not be able to re-participate in the counselling process under any circumstances. 
  5. The fee will be duly refunded to the bank account of the candidate. To opt for this, the candidate must follow the link from their login and provide their bank details, the fee will be refunded after the conclusion of the academic year 2025-26 counselling process.

Laavanya Negi

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

