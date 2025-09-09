Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Schools, Colleges Closed on September 11, Check Updates Here

Tamil Nadu Schools Holiday: Schools and colleges in some of the areas of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on September 11, 2025. The school holiday has been announced in commemoration day of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran. The holiday has been announced by District Collectors across the state.

As per reports, District Collector K Pokodi announced the holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions in observance of the 68th Commemoration Day of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran. Schools will be closed in Pramamkudi, Ramanathapuram districts.

According to the press release issued by the Collector, September 11, 2025 will be a holiday for educational institutions in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram districts. Schools, colleges and educational institutions in Sivagangai, Thiruppuvanam, Manamadurai and Ilayangudi taluks will also be closed on September 11. In compensation to the school holiday, schools will be functional on September 20, 2025.