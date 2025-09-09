Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Schools, Colleges Closed on September 11, Check Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 9, 2025, 14:17 IST

Schools in certain parts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on September 11 on the 68th commemoration day of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran. Schools will remain open on September 20 in compensation. Check latest updates here

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Schools, Colleges Closed on September 11
Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Schools, Colleges Closed on September 11
Register for Result Updates

Tamil Nadu Schools Holiday: Schools and colleges in some of the areas of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on September 11, 2025. The school holiday has been announced in commemoration day of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran. The holiday has been announced by District Collectors across the state. 

As per reports, District Collector K Pokodi announced the holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions in observance of the 68th Commemoration Day of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran. Schools will be closed in Pramamkudi, Ramanathapuram districts. 

According to the press release issued by the Collector, September 11, 2025 will be a holiday for educational institutions in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram districts. Schools, colleges and educational institutions in Sivagangai, Thiruppuvanam, Manamadurai and Ilayangudi taluks will also be closed on September 11. In compensation to the school holiday, schools will be functional on September 20, 2025. 

TN School Half Yearly Exams

Tamil Nadu schools will be conducting the half yearly exams for students from classes 1 to 3 from September 22 to 25 while exams for classes 4 and 5 will be held from September 17 to 29, 2025. Exams for students from classes 6 to 9 will begin on September 15 and will continue until September 26. Lass 10 and class 12 exams woll be held from September 10 to 25, 2025.

Also Read: ICAI CA Exams 2025 September 9th and 10th Postponed in Kathmandu Due to Protest; Details Here

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News