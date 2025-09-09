AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Starts Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the phase 3 registration for AP EAMCET counselling 2025 from today, 9 September. Students who want to join engineering, agriculture, or pharmacy courses through AP EAPCET 2025 can now register online by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
Students can pay the counselling fee and complete their online registration till September 11, 2025. After this, they also need to finish the online certificate verification step. Once this is done, candidates can choose their preferred colleges and courses by using the web options. The web option entry will remain open from September 9 to September 12, 2025.
This process is very important for all students who want to get a seat through AP EAMCET phase 3 counseling 2025.
Click here: AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling Registration Link
AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the table below for the AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 important dates:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Registration
|
September 9 to September 11
|
Verification of Uploaded Certificates
|
September 9 to September 12
|
Exercising Web Options
|
September 9 to September 12
|
Change of Web Options
|
September 13
|
Announcement of the Seat Allotment Result
|
September 15
|
Self-joining and Reporting
|
On or before September 17
|
Commencement of Classwork
|
September 15
Click here: AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Detailed Notification
How to Register for AP EAPCET Counselling 2025?
Follow the given steps to download the AP EAPCET Counselling 2025:
-
Go to the official AP EAPCET counselling website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
-
Click on the “processing fee payment” link. Enter your hall ticket number, registration number, and other details. Then pay the counselling fee online.
-
After fee payment, you will be redirected to the registration page. Fill in your basic details, such as name, father’s name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. Submit the form carefully.
-
Upload and verify all required certificates online (like caste, income, study, and residence certificates). Make sure all documents are correct before final submission.
-
Once your certificates are verified, you can log in and select your preferred colleges and courses from the list.
-
Based on your rank, preferences, and seat availability, the system will allot you a seat.
-
Download the seat allotment letter and report to your allotted college within the given time.
