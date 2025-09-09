Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Starts Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 9, 2025, 11:02 IST

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started phase 3 registration for AP EAPCET Counselling 2025. Students can register, pay the fee, and verify certificates online till September 11. Web options can be exercised from September 9 to 12. Seat allotment results will be declared on September 15, followed by reporting to colleges.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Starts
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Starts
Register for Result Updates

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the phase 3 registration for AP EAMCET counselling 2025 from today, 9 September. Students who want to join engineering, agriculture, or pharmacy courses through AP EAPCET 2025 can now register online by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Students can pay the counselling fee and complete their online registration till September 11, 2025. After this, they also need to finish the online certificate verification step. Once this is done, candidates can choose their preferred colleges and courses by using the web options. The web option entry will remain open from September 9 to September 12, 2025.

This process is very important for all students who want to get a seat through AP EAMCET phase 3 counseling 2025.

Click here: AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling Registration Link

AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the table below for the AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 important dates:

Particulars

Dates

Registration

September 9 to September 11

Verification of Uploaded Certificates

September 9 to September 12

Exercising Web Options

September 9 to September 12

Change of Web Options

September 13

Announcement of the Seat Allotment Result

September 15

Self-joining and Reporting

On or before September 17

Commencement of Classwork

September 15

Click here: AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Detailed Notification

How to Register for AP EAPCET Counselling 2025?

Follow the given steps to download the AP EAPCET Counselling 2025:

  • Go to the official AP EAPCET counselling website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

  • Click on the “processing fee payment” link. Enter your hall ticket number, registration number, and other details. Then pay the counselling fee online.

  • After fee payment, you will be redirected to the registration page. Fill in your basic details, such as name, father’s name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. Submit the form carefully.

  • Upload and verify all required certificates online (like caste, income, study, and residence certificates). Make sure all documents are correct before final submission.

  • Once your certificates are verified, you can log in and select your preferred colleges and courses from the list. 

  • Based on your rank, preferences, and seat availability, the system will allot you a seat.

  • Download the seat allotment letter and report to your allotted college within the given time.

Related Stories

Also read: WBJEE 2025: WBJEEB to Announce Round 2 BTech Seat Allotment Results Today; Details here

 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News