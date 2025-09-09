AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Starts Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the phase 3 registration for AP EAMCET counselling 2025 from today, 9 September. Students who want to join engineering, agriculture, or pharmacy courses through AP EAPCET 2025 can now register online by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Students can pay the counselling fee and complete their online registration till September 11, 2025. After this, they also need to finish the online certificate verification step. Once this is done, candidates can choose their preferred colleges and courses by using the web options. The web option entry will remain open from September 9 to September 12, 2025.

This process is very important for all students who want to get a seat through AP EAMCET phase 3 counseling 2025.