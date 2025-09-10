TN NEET PG 2025 Counselling Starts at tnmedicalselection.net; Registration Till Sept 16

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai has started the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 registrations today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at tnmedicalselection.net. The last date to register online is September 16, 2025. The board will release the counselling schedule on the official website soon.
TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to TN NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tnmedicalselection.net
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
State
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Programmes
|
MD (Doctor of Medicine)
MS (Master of Surgery)
PG Diploma
DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses
|
TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration dates
|
September 10 - 16, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Registration last date
|
September 15, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Form Filling last date
|
September 15, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Application fee
|
INR 6000
Registration: INR 5000
Counselling: INR 1000
TN NEET PGCounselling 2025 Official Prospectus
How to Apply for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
- On the homepage, under the ‘PG COURSES’, click on ‘POST GRADUATE - MEDICAL’
- Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR POST GRADUATE DEGREE / DIPLOMA COURSES FOR GOVERNMENT / MANAGEMENT QUOTA INCLUDING NRI 2025 - 2026 SESSION’ from the listing
- You will be redirected to the registration page
- Click on ‘Online Application’ under ‘POST GRADUATE MEDICAL - GOVERNMENT QUOTA’ tab
- Press on ‘Click here for New Registration’
- Enter your details
- Upload the scanned copies of your personal and academic documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee and submit the form
- Save the confirmation page and download the application form for counselling purposes
Related Stories
DIRECT LINK - TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 New Candidate Registration
LATEST NEWS:
- UP BEd JEE Pool Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today; Check Steps to Download Here
- UK NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts at hnbumu.ac.in; Check Full Schedule Here
Important Documents for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025
Candidates who are eligible for admission in medical postgraduate courses in Tamil nadu will need to keep the following documents readily available for the counselling process:
- NEET PG 2025 Scorecard
- NEET PG 2025 Admit Card
- MBBS Degree Certificate and Diploma Certificate
- Aadhaar Card copy
- Valid ID proof
- CRRI Completion Certificate
- Community Certificate
- Transfer certificate
- Character certificate
LATEST NEWS:
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Bond Policy
The bond policy in Tamil Nadu requires medical officers recruited through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) or the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) to have completed at least two years of continuous service by March 31, 2025, in order to be eligible for postgraduate admissions. This policy is particularly important for in-service candidates applying through the government quota, ensuring they meet service obligations before applying for postgraduate admissions.
LATEST NEWS:
- TS LAWCET 2025: TGCHE Released Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Dates; Official Link lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in
- BSEB OFSS Class 11th Spot Admissions 2025 Last Date Extended till September 12; Details here
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation