TN NEET PG 2025 Counselling Starts at tnmedicalselection.net; Registration Till Sept 16

Sep 10, 2025, 19:38 IST

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: DMER Chennai has started the Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 registrations today, September 10, 2025. Candidates can register online at tnmedicalselection.net till September 16, 2025.

TN NEET PG 2025 Counselling has started today, September 10, 2025.
TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai has started the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 registrations today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at tnmedicalselection.net. The last date to register online is September 16, 2025. The board will release the counselling schedule on the official website soon. 

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

tnmedicalselection.net

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

State 

Tamil Nadu 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Programmes 

MD (Doctor of Medicine)

MS (Master of Surgery)

PG Diploma 

DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration dates 

September 10 - 16, 2025 by 5 PM

Registration last date

September 15, 2025 by 5 PM

Form Filling last date 

September 15, 2025 by 5 PM

Application fee 

INR 6000

Registration: INR 5000

Counselling: INR 1000

TN NEET PGCounselling 2025 Official Prospectus

How to Apply for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 online on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘PG COURSES’, click on ‘POST GRADUATE - MEDICAL’
  3. Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR POST GRADUATE DEGREE / DIPLOMA COURSES FOR GOVERNMENT / MANAGEMENT QUOTA INCLUDING NRI 2025 - 2026 SESSION’ from the listing 
  4. You will be redirected to the registration page
  5. Click on ‘Online Application’ under ‘POST GRADUATE MEDICAL - GOVERNMENT QUOTA’ tab
  6. Press on ‘Click here for New Registration’
  7. Enter your details 
  8. Upload the scanned copies of your personal and academic documents in prescribed format
  9. Pay the online application fee and submit the form
  10. Save the confirmation page and download the application form for counselling purposes

Important Documents for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025

Candidates who are eligible for admission in medical postgraduate courses in Tamil nadu will need to keep the following documents readily available for the counselling process: 

  • NEET PG 2025 Scorecard
  • NEET PG 2025 Admit Card
  • MBBS Degree Certificate and Diploma Certificate
  • Aadhaar Card copy
  • Valid ID proof
  • CRRI Completion Certificate
  • Community Certificate 
  • Transfer certificate
  • Character certificate

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Bond Policy

The bond policy in Tamil Nadu requires medical officers recruited through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) or the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) to have completed at least two years of continuous service by March 31, 2025, in order to be eligible for postgraduate admissions. This policy is particularly important for in-service candidates applying through the government quota, ensuring they meet service obligations before applying for postgraduate admissions.

