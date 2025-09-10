TN NEET PG 2025 Counselling Starts at tnmedicalselection.net; Registration Till Sept 16

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai has started the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 registrations today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at tnmedicalselection.net. The last date to register online is September 16, 2025. The board will release the counselling schedule on the official website soon.

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: