UP BEd JEE Pool Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today; Check Steps to Download Here

News

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025: The Uttar Pradesh BEd. JEE 2025 Round 3 Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result will be released today, September 10, 2025. Candidates must check the official website for their allotment status. Failure to confirm the seat and pay fees on time will lead to cancellation of seat.

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi will release the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd. JEE) 2025 Round 3 Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the allotment status. UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights Candidates can check the highlights of UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 here: Overview Details Event name UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Round 3 Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result Exam name Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Board name Bundelkhand University, Jhansi Academic year 2025-26 Official website bujhansi.ac.in State Uttar Pradesh Steam Education Level Undergraduate (UG) DIRECT LINK - UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Candidate Login

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Important Dates Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 here: Event Date Scorecard Release Date June 17, 2025 Round 1 Main Counselling Registration start date July 30, 2025 Round 2 Main Counselling Registration start date August 27, 2025 Round 3/ Pool Counselling Registration start date September 6, 2025 Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result Release September 10 Round 3/ Pool Counselling Last Date to Check Allotted Colleges, Download Allotment Letter, and Pay Fees September 11 Direct Admission Registration start date September 13, 2025 LATEST NEWS: JAP 2026: IIM Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi & Tiruchirappalli Announce Joint MBA Admission Process

DU UG 2025 Vacant Seats List OUT at admission.uod.ac.in; Counselling Fee Payment Last Date on September 11

What After Release of UP BEd JEE Pool Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment List? Candidates will need to log in to the portal and download the seat allotment letter. They will need to pay the seat confirmation fee followed by visiting their allotted colleges. If a candidate fails to confirm their seat and pay the fee on time, their seat will automatically be cancelled and provided to another candidate for the next round. LATEST NEWS: TS LAWCET 2025: TGCHE Released Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Dates; Official Link lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in

BSEB OFSS Class 11th Spot Admissions 2025 Last Date Extended till September 12; Details here Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. https://www.jagranjosh.com/news