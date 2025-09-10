UP BEd JEE Pool Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today; Check Steps to Download Here

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi will release the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd. JEE) 2025 Round 3 Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the allotment status.
UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the highlights of UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Round 3 Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)
|
Board name
|
Bundelkhand University, Jhansi
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bujhansi.ac.in
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Steam
|
Education
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
DIRECT LINK - UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Candidate Login
UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Scorecard Release Date
|
June 17, 2025
|
Round 1 Main Counselling Registration start date
|
July 30, 2025
|
Round 2 Main Counselling Registration start date
|
August 27, 2025
|
Round 3/ Pool Counselling Registration start date
|
September 6, 2025
|
Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result Release
|
September 10
|
Round 3/ Pool Counselling Last Date to Check Allotted Colleges, Download Allotment Letter, and Pay Fees
|
September 11
|
Direct Admission Registration start date
|
September 13, 2025
What After Release of UP BEd JEE Pool Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment List?
Candidates will need to log in to the portal and download the seat allotment letter. They will need to pay the seat confirmation fee followed by visiting their allotted colleges. If a candidate fails to confirm their seat and pay the fee on time, their seat will automatically be cancelled and provided to another candidate for the next round.
