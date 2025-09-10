SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
UP BEd JEE Pool Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today; Check Steps to Download Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 10, 2025, 16:16 IST

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025: The Uttar Pradesh BEd. JEE 2025 Round 3 Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result will be released today, September 10, 2025. Candidates must check the official website for their allotment status. Failure to confirm the seat and pay fees on time will lead to cancellation of seat.

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi will release the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd. JEE) 2025 Round 3 Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the allotment status. 

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the highlights of UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 here: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Round 3 Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)

Board name 

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bujhansi.ac.in

State 

Uttar Pradesh 

Steam 

Education

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

DIRECT LINK - UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Candidate Login 

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 here:

Event

Date

Scorecard Release Date

June 17, 2025

Round 1 Main Counselling Registration start date 

July 30, 2025

Round 2 Main Counselling Registration start date 

August 27, 2025

Round 3/ Pool Counselling Registration start date 

September 6, 2025

Pool Counselling Seat Allotment Result Release

September 10

Round 3/ Pool Counselling Last Date to Check Allotted Colleges, Download Allotment Letter, and Pay Fees

September 11

Direct Admission Registration start date 

September 13, 2025

What After Release of UP BEd JEE Pool Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates will need to log in to the portal and download the seat allotment letter. They will need to pay the seat confirmation fee followed by visiting their allotted colleges. If a candidate fails to confirm their seat and pay the fee on time, their seat will automatically be cancelled and provided to another candidate for the next round.

