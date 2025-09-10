UK NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts at hnbumu.ac.in; Check Full Schedule Here

UK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has started the Uttarakhand National eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (UK NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves at hnbumu.ac.in. Eligible candidates can re-register, fill and lock choices online till September 16, 2025.

UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important information related to UK NEET UG Counselling 2025: