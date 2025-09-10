UK NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts at hnbumu.ac.in; Check Full Schedule Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Sep 10, 2025, 18:51 IST

UK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) started the UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations began today, September 10, 2025. Candidates can register, fill, and lock choices online at hnbumu.ac.in till September 16, 2025.

UK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has started the Uttarakhand National eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (UK NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves at hnbumu.ac.in. Eligible candidates can re-register, fill and lock choices online till September 16, 2025. 

UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important information related to UK NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations 

Exam Name 

National eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website

hnbumu.ac.in

State 

Uttarakhand

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Round 2 registration last date  

September 10, 2025

Login credentials 

NEET UG Roll number 

Date of Birth

UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Dates and Schedule

The following table carries the important dates related to UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: 

Event 

Date(s) 

UK NEET Round 2 Counselling Registration dates 

September 10 - 16, 2025

Re-register, fill and lock choices last date 

September 16, 2025

Seat Allotment Date

September 19, 2025 

DIRECT LINK - UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration

How to Register for UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at hnbumu.ac.in
  2. Click on the link for NEET UG Counselling Round 2
  3. In the registration window, enter your NEET UG Roll number and date of birth
  4. In candidate dashboard, click on the registration link
  5. Enter your correct personal and academic details 
  6. Upload the scanned copies of the official documents in prescribed format
  7. Pay the online fee and submit the form
  8. Download the form for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidate Registration

