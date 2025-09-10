UK NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts at hnbumu.ac.in; Check Full Schedule Here

UK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has started the Uttarakhand National eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (UK NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations today, September 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves at hnbumu.ac.in. Eligible candidates can re-register, fill and lock choices online till September 16, 2025.
UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important information related to UK NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations
|
Exam Name
|
National eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
hnbumu.ac.in
|
State
|
Uttarakhand
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Round 2 registration last date
|
September 10, 2025
|
Login credentials
|
NEET UG Roll number
Date of Birth
LATEST NEWS:
- JAP 2026: IIM Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi & Tiruchirappalli Announce Joint MBA Admission Process
- DU UG 2025 Vacant Seats List OUT at admission.uod.ac.in; Counselling Fee Payment Last Date on September 11
UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Dates and Schedule
The following table carries the important dates related to UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
UK NEET Round 2 Counselling Registration dates
|
September 10 - 16, 2025
|
Re-register, fill and lock choices last date
|
September 16, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Date
|
September 19, 2025
DIRECT LINK - UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration
LATEST NEWS | UP BEd JEE Pool Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today; Check Steps to Download Here
How to Register for UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2?
Related Stories
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on the official website:
- Visit the official website at hnbumu.ac.in
- Click on the link for NEET UG Counselling Round 2
- In the registration window, enter your NEET UG Roll number and date of birth
- In candidate dashboard, click on the registration link
- Enter your correct personal and academic details
- Upload the scanned copies of the official documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online fee and submit the form
- Download the form for future reference
DIRECT LINK - UK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidate Registration
LATEST NEWS:
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation