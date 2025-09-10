Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Employment Certificate Mandatory for Competent Authority Quota, Check Latest Updates Here

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana has issued an official notification with regard to admission to Competent Authority Quota and Management Quota. As per the notification issued, candidates who have completed their education for 4 consecutive academic years outside Telangana can apply for admissions if their parents fall under the categories provided. Such candidates must provide the employment certificates of their parents in order to avail admissions under said categories.

Official Notification - Click Here

Categories for Admissions for Students from Outside Telangana

The following are the categories under which a candidates who completed 4 years of education outside Telangana can apply