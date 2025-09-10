Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Employment Certificate Mandatory for Competent Authority Quota, Check Latest Updates Here

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana has issued an official notification with regard to admission to Competent Authority Quota and Management Quota. As per the notification issued, candidates who have completed their education for 4 consecutive academic years outside Telangana can apply for admissions if their parents fall under the categories provided. Such candidates must provide the employment certificates of their parents in order to avail admissions under said categories.
Categories for Admissions for Students from Outside Telangana
The following are the categories under which a candidates who completed 4 years of education outside Telangana can apply
-
Parents are employees of the Telangana state government serving outside the state
-
Serving or retired employees of Telangana Cadre of All India Services (IAS/ IPS/ IFS)
-
Defence personnel or ex-servicemen, or Central Armed Police personnel posted outside Telangana
-
Employees of central government corporations, agencies or the public sector who are liable for nationwide transfers.
Candidates who are eligible for admission under said categories must submit the certificate of employment of their parents from competent authorities covering the period corresponding to their years of study outside Telangana.
Candidates are required to get their relevant documents verified at KNRUHS until September 11, 2025.
