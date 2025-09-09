NBEMS to Release NEET PG Counselling 2025 Soon, Check Expected Release Date, Updates here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Schedule soon. The committee will release the official schedule via a notice on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG Exam 2025 in August 3, 2025 in a single shift.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points of NEET PG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
NEET PG Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Programmes
|
MD (Doctor of Medicine)
MS (Master of Surgery)
PG Diploma
DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Exam date
|
August 3, 2025
|
Merit list release date
|
August 19, 2025
|
Scorecard release date
|
August 29, 2025
|
Credentials
|
NEET PG Roll Number
Password
LATEST NEWS | India’s Literacy Rate Rises to 80.9%, Mizoram Top On The List
How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule?
Candidates who applied online will be able to check the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule online on the official website. Candidates can register online by following the given steps:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical’
- Scroll down to ‘New Registration 2025’ under ‘Candidate Activity Board’ tab
- In the window, enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the captcha code and press ‘Sign In’
- Create your account
- Upload the scanned copies of your documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee
- Check your details and submit the form
- Download the application form for future reference
LATEST NEWS:
Related Stories
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation