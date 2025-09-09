NBEMS to Release NEET PG Counselling 2025 Soon, Check Expected Release Date, Updates here

Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Sep 9, 2025, 18:52 IST

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Schedule soon. The committee will release the official schedule via a notice on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG Exam 2025 in August 3, 2025 in a single shift. 

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points of NEET PG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

NEET PG Counselling 2025

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Nursing 

Programmes 

MD (Doctor of Medicine)

MS (Master of Surgery)

PG Diploma

DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses

Level 

Postgraduate 

Exam date

August 3, 2025 

Merit list release date 

August 19, 2025

Scorecard release date 

August 29, 2025

Credentials 

NEET PG Roll Number 

Password

How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule?

Candidates who applied online will be able to check the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule online on the official website. Candidates can register online by following the given steps:

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical’
  3. Scroll down to ‘New Registration 2025’ under ‘Candidate Activity Board’ tab
  4. In the window, enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the captcha code and press ‘Sign In’
  6. Create your account
  7. Upload the scanned copies of your documents in prescribed format
  8. Pay the online application fee 
  9. Check your details and submit the form
  10. Download the application form for future reference 

