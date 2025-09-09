India’s Literacy Rate Rises to 80.9%, Mizoram Top On The List

News

India's literacy rate has increased to 89.9% in 2023-24 from 74% in 2011. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized on the importance of literacy in our lives, the ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, adding that five regions in India have full literacy.

Delhi: India's literacy rate has increased from 74% in the year 2011 to 89.9% in 2023-24. The latest statement by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mentions on Monday, September 8, 2025 on International Literacy Day 2025 that although the literacy rate has increased, true progress comes only when literacy becomes a living reality of every citizen. In a virtual session on monday, Pradhan mentioned "Literacy goes beyond reading and writing. It is a means to dignity, empowerment and self-reliance." He also shared, "India's literacy rate has risen from 74 per cent in 2011 to 80.9 percent in 2023–24, but emphasised that true progress will be achieved only when literacy becomes a lived reality for every citizen."

The role of ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram was also celebrated, where more than 30 million learners and 4.2 million volunteers have enrolled. "Nearly 1.83 crore learners have already taken foundational literacy and numeracy assessments, with 90 per cent success. The programme now offers learning material in 26 Indian languages, making literacy truly inclusive," Pradhan said. The address also mentioned a total of five indian states and regions of India have achieved full literacy, namely Ladakh, Mizoram, Goa, Tripura and Himachal Pradesh, with Pradhan reaffirming the strength of a united effort by the government, society, and volunteers. The theme of International Literacy Day 2025 this year was 'Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era,' highlighting the role of digital technology in validating reading, writing, numeracy, and lifelong learning skills across the country.