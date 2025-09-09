DU NCWEB 2025 Special Drive Cut-Off Released; Admissions Starts Today

DU NCWEB 2025: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), University of Delhi (DU) has released the BA (Programme) and BCom Admission 2025 Special Drive cut-off list. The students who were unable to get admission in previous lists are eligible to apply for this round of admissions. The online admission will also begin today, September 9, 2025. Online admissions will be held from September 9, 2025 from 10 AM to September 10, 2025 till 11:59 PM at the respective teaching centres.

The official notice on the website of DU states, "The Special Drive Cut-Off list for Admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses of the NCWEB for the Academic Year 2025-2026 is being notified / displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Monday, the 08th September, 2025. Online Admission shall commence from Tuesday, the 09th September, 2025. The Special Drive Cut-Off list is for those candidates who were eligible but could not / did not take admission in the earlier Cut-offs for whatsoever reasons."