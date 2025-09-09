Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
DU NCWEB 2025 Special Drive Cut-Off Released; Admissions Starts Today

Sep 9, 2025, 12:05 IST

DU NCWEB 2025: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) of Delhi University (DU) has released the BA (Programme) and BCom Admission 2025 Special Drive cut-off list. The online admissions for the special drive will begin today, September 9, 2025.

The online admission will also begin today, September 9, 2025. Online admissions will be held from September 9, 2025 from 10 AM to September 10, 2025 till 11:59 PM at the respective teaching centres.

The official notice on the website of DU states, "The Special Drive Cut-Off list for Admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses of the NCWEB for the Academic Year 2025-2026 is being notified / displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Monday, the 08th September, 2025. Online Admission shall commence from Tuesday, the 09th September, 2025. The Special Drive Cut-Off list is for those candidates who were eligible but could not / did not take admission in the earlier Cut-offs for whatsoever reasons."

DU NCWEB 2025 Special Diver Cut-Off List OFFICIAL Press Release

DU NCWEB 2025 Special Drive: BCom Cut-off

The following cut off list has been prepared for BCom course across the university colleges in DU NCWEB 2025 Special Drive:

College / Teaching Centre

General

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

PwD

Address

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

40

35

35

35

35

35

Delhi Auchandi Road, Bawana, ND-39

Bhagini Nivedita College

40

35

35

35

35

35

Kair, Near Najafgarh, ND-43

Aryabhatta College

45

40

40

40

40

40

Benito Juarez Marg, Anand Niketan, ND-21

Bharti College

45

40

40

40

40

C-4, Janak Puri, ND-58

College of Vocational Studies

45

40

40

40

40

40

Sheikh Sarai, Triveni, Phase-II, ND-17

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College

CLOSED

45

45

45

45

45

Opp. NSIT, Sector-3, Dwarka, ND

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College

40

35

35

35

35

35

Main Wazirabad Road, Yamuna Vihar, ND-94

J.D.M. College

48

40

40

40

40

40

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Rd., ND-60

Deshbandhu College

48

40

40

40

40

40

Main Road, Block H, Kalkaji, ND-19

Kalindi College

45

40

40

40

40

40

East Patel Nagar, ND-08

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

50

40

40

40

40

40

H-4-5 Zone, Pitampura, ND-34

Lakshmi Bai College

45

40

40

40

40

40

Ashok Vihar, Phase-III, ND-52

Maharaja Agrasen College

CLOSED

45

45

45

45

Vasundhra Enclave, ND-96

Maitreyi College

CLOSED

52

CLOSED

52

50

52

Bapu Dham, Chanakyapuri, ND-21

Mata Sundri College

50

45

45

45

45

45

Mata Sundri Lane, ND-02

Moti Lal Nehru College

45

40

40

40

40

40

South Campus, Benito Juarez Rd., ND-21

P.G.D.A.V. College

45

40

40

40

40

40

Nehru Nagar, Ring Road, ND-65

Rajdhani College

CLOSED

45

45

45

45

Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Raja Garden, ND-15

Ramanujan College

45

40

40

40

40

40

Kalkaji, Near Deshbandhu College, ND-19

Satyawati College

40

35

35

35

35

35

Ashok Vihar, Phase-III, ND-52

SGGSC of Commerce

CLOSED

50

CLOSED

50

45

50

Pitampura, ND-34

SPM College

Punjabi Bagh West, ND-26

Hansraj College

45

40

40

40

40

40

Malka Ganj, ND-07

Miranda House

45

40

40

40

40

40

University of Delhi, ND-07

Sri Aurobindo College

40

40

40

40

40

40

Shivalik, Malviya Nagar, ND-17

Vivekananda College

40

35

35

35

35

35

Vivek Vihar, ND-95

DU NCWEB Admission 2025 BCom Cut-Off List

DU NCWEB 2025 Special Drive: BA Prog. Cut-off

Candidates can check the DU NCWEB Admission 2025 Special Drive BA (Programme) Cut-Off List here.

