DU NCWEB 2025 Special Drive Cut-Off Released; Admissions Starts Today

DU NCWEB 2025: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), University of Delhi (DU) has released the BA (Programme) and BCom Admission 2025 Special Drive cut-off list. The students who were unable to get admission in previous lists are eligible to apply for this round of admissions. The online admission will also begin today, September 9, 2025. Online admissions will be held from September 9, 2025 from 10 AM to September 10, 2025 till 11:59 PM at the respective teaching centres.
The official notice on the website of DU states, "The Special Drive Cut-Off list for Admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses of the NCWEB for the Academic Year 2025-2026 is being notified / displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Monday, the 08th September, 2025. Online Admission shall commence from Tuesday, the 09th September, 2025. The Special Drive Cut-Off list is for those candidates who were eligible but could not / did not take admission in the earlier Cut-offs for whatsoever reasons."
DU NCWEB 2025 Special Diver Cut-Off List OFFICIAL Press Release
DU NCWEB 2025 Special Drive: BCom Cut-off
The following cut off list has been prepared for BCom course across the university colleges in DU NCWEB 2025 Special Drive:
|
College / Teaching Centre
|
General
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
PwD
|
Address
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya
|
40
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
Delhi Auchandi Road, Bawana, ND-39
|
Bhagini Nivedita College
|
40
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
Kair, Near Najafgarh, ND-43
|
Aryabhatta College
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Benito Juarez Marg, Anand Niketan, ND-21
|
Bharti College
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
–
|
C-4, Janak Puri, ND-58
|
College of Vocational Studies
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Sheikh Sarai, Triveni, Phase-II, ND-17
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyay College
|
CLOSED
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
Opp. NSIT, Sector-3, Dwarka, ND
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College
|
40
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
Main Wazirabad Road, Yamuna Vihar, ND-94
|
J.D.M. College
|
48
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Rd., ND-60
|
Deshbandhu College
|
48
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Main Road, Block H, Kalkaji, ND-19
|
Kalindi College
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
East Patel Nagar, ND-08
|
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
|
50
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
H-4-5 Zone, Pitampura, ND-34
|
Lakshmi Bai College
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Ashok Vihar, Phase-III, ND-52
|
Maharaja Agrasen College
|
CLOSED
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
–
|
Vasundhra Enclave, ND-96
|
Maitreyi College
|
CLOSED
|
52
|
CLOSED
|
52
|
50
|
52
|
Bapu Dham, Chanakyapuri, ND-21
|
Mata Sundri College
|
50
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
Mata Sundri Lane, ND-02
|
Moti Lal Nehru College
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
South Campus, Benito Juarez Rd., ND-21
|
P.G.D.A.V. College
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Nehru Nagar, Ring Road, ND-65
|
Rajdhani College
|
CLOSED
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
–
|
Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Raja Garden, ND-15
|
Ramanujan College
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Kalkaji, Near Deshbandhu College, ND-19
|
Satyawati College
|
40
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
Ashok Vihar, Phase-III, ND-52
|
SGGSC of Commerce
|
CLOSED
|
50
|
CLOSED
|
50
|
45
|
50
|
Pitampura, ND-34
|
SPM College
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Punjabi Bagh West, ND-26
|
Hansraj College
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Malka Ganj, ND-07
|
Miranda House
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
University of Delhi, ND-07
|
Sri Aurobindo College
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Shivalik, Malviya Nagar, ND-17
|
Vivekananda College
|
40
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
Vivek Vihar, ND-95
DU NCWEB Admission 2025 BCom Cut-Off List
DU NCWEB 2025 Special Drive: BA Prog. Cut-off
Candidates can check the DU NCWEB Admission 2025 Special Drive BA (Programme) Cut-Off List here.
