NID DAT 2026 Notification Out Soon at admissions.nid.edu, Check Expected B.Des/M.Des Exam Date, Application Process

NIT DAT 2026 Notification : The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the NIT Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 Admission official notification anytime now. The admission for Undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes will begin soon, the official notice will carry detailed information on eligibility criteria, application procedures, important dates, and other important details about the admissions. The notice will be released on the officials website at nid.edu. The admissions will be held on the official admission portal at admissions.nid.edu .

NID DAT Admission 2026 Exam Pattern

The NIT DAT Exam 2026 will be held to assess the conceptual understanding and creativity of students in design. Candidates who are in the last year of their undergraduate studies or have completed their 10+ 2 can apply for MDes. and BDes. courses online when the official notice is released.

The exam will be held in two stages, namely NID DAT Prelims and NID DAT Mains. The Prelims exam will be a written exam, following which the Mains exam including NID Studio Test and NID Personal Interview (PI) will be conducted for the shortlisted students.

