CBSE Exam 2026: Board Issues Schedule for Class 10, 12 Private Candidates

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 10, 2025, 12:06 IST

CBSE board has issued the schedule for the application process for class 10 and 12 private candidates along with the LoC submission. Check complete schedule and details here.

CBSE Exam 2026 Schedule for Class 10, 12 Private Candidates
The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued circulars /notifications regarding the submission of LOC for Class X and XII, along with intimation of the Web module for CWSN candidates. Along with the schedule, the board has also issued the intimation regarding the exam form for private candidates for classes 10 and 12. 

CBSE Exam 2026: Important Dates

Check the schedule below for the application process.

Activity

Schedule Without Late Fee

Schedule With Late Fee

Submission of LOC (all modes of payment except challan)

29.08.2025 (Friday) to 30.09.2025 (Tuesday)

03.10.2025 (Friday) to 11.10.2025 (Saturday)

Submission of LOC (fees paid through challan)

29.08.2025 (Friday) to 22.09.2025 (Monday)

Not Applicable

Web module for CWSN seeking various exemptions during examination 2026

09.09.2025 (Tuesday) to 22.09.2025 (Monday)

03.10.2025 (Friday) to 08.10.2025 (Wednesday)

Submission of forms by Pvt. Candidates – Class XII

09.09.2025 (Tuesday) to 30.09.2025 (Tuesday)

03.10.2025 (Friday) to 11.10.2025 (Saturday)

Submission of forms by Pvt. Candidates – Class X

09.09.2025 (Tuesday) to 30.09.2025 (Tuesday)

03.10.2025 (Friday) to 11.10.2025 (Saturday)

Official Notification - Click Here

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Applications Commence for Private Candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education has commenced the application process for private candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026. According to the schedule provided, private candidates appearing for the CBSE 2026 exams must submit the applications with the fee by September 30, 2025. The application window will also remain open for students from October 3 to 11 with a late fee.

