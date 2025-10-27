CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Application Last Date Extended: Get Direct Link to Apply Online at cbse.gov.in, Check Guidelines

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: CBSE has extended the deadline to apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship to 20 November 2025. The official notice regarding the extension of date has been published on the official website of CBSE. The date for renewal of scholarship has also been extended. The Single Girl Child Scholarship is provided to the girl students who are the only child of their parents and have secured a minimum of 70% marks in their previous class. They must have secured admissions in Class 11 and 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools. This is to increase the girls rate in higher secondary education and lower the school dropout rates. They will receive financial assistance of ₹1000/- per month.
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Overview
The Central Board of Secondary Education aims to provide financial assistance to the girl students to increase their participation in higher secondary education. The girl students will receive the scholarship throughout their course of study and the scholarship can be renewed each year if the eligibility criteria are met.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Scholarship Name
|
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child
|
Provided By
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Beneficiaries
|
Girl students who are the only child of their parents, passed Class X under CBSE, and studying in Class XI in a CBSE-affiliated school
|
Last Date to Apply
|
20 November 2025 (Fresh and Renewal)
|
Official Website
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Application Process
Eligible girl students can apply through the official website of CBSE. Follow the steps provided below to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship:
-
Visit the CBSE websitecbse.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, navigate to the Scholarship section and click on it.
-
In the Guidelines and Application Forms for Single Girls Child Scholarship X 2025/Apply Online Tab, click on the Apply Online link for fresh application or renewal as per your requirement.
-
Fill the application form with all the required information and submit the form.
-
Save your completed application form for future reference.
-
The schools are also required to verify the student’s application within the stipulated timeframe otherwise the application will be rejected.
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Apply Link
The girl students who are eligible for the Single Girl Child Scholarship provided by CBSE can access the direct link to apply provided below:
Direct Link to Apply for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation