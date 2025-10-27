CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Application Last Date Extended: Get Direct Link to Apply Online at cbse.gov.in, Check Guidelines

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: CBSE has extended the deadline to apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship to 20 November 2025. The official notice regarding the extension of date has been published on the official website of CBSE. The date for renewal of scholarship has also been extended. The Single Girl Child Scholarship is provided to the girl students who are the only child of their parents and have secured a minimum of 70% marks in their previous class. They must have secured admissions in Class 11 and 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools. This is to increase the girls rate in higher secondary education and lower the school dropout rates. They will receive financial assistance of ₹1000/- per month.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Overview

The Central Board of Secondary Education aims to provide financial assistance to the girl students to increase their participation in higher secondary education. The girl students will receive the scholarship throughout their course of study and the scholarship can be renewed each year if the eligibility criteria are met.