IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Application Last Date Extended: Get Direct Link to Apply Online at cbse.gov.in, Check Guidelines

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 27, 2025, 17:38 IST

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides scholarship in the name of Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship 2025 to support girls who are the only child of their parents and have passed the Class X examination under CBSE. The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to the girls to pursue their studies in Class 11 and 12. Check this article for the application process, apply link, renewal link, last date, eligibility criteria, etc.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: CBSE has extended the deadline to apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship to 20 November 2025. The official notice regarding the extension of date has been published on the official website of CBSE. The date for renewal of scholarship has also been extended. The Single Girl Child Scholarship is provided to the girl students who are the only child of their parents and have secured a minimum of 70% marks in their previous class. They must have secured admissions in Class 11 and 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools. This is to increase the girls rate in higher secondary education and lower the school dropout rates. They will receive financial assistance of ₹1000/- per month.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Overview

The Central Board of Secondary Education aims to provide financial assistance to the girl students to increase their participation in higher secondary education. The girl students will receive the scholarship throughout their course of study and the scholarship can be renewed each year if the eligibility criteria are met.

Particulars

Details

Scholarship Name

CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child

Provided By

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Beneficiaries

Girl students who are the only child of their parents, passed Class X under CBSE, and studying in Class XI in a CBSE-affiliated school

Last Date to Apply

20 November 2025 (Fresh and Renewal)

Official Website

www.cbse.gov.in 

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Application Process

Eligible girl students can apply through the official website of CBSE. Follow the steps provided below to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship:

  • Visit the CBSE websitecbse.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, navigate to the Scholarship section and click on it.

  • In the Guidelines and Application Forms for Single Girls Child Scholarship X 2025/Apply Online Tab, click on the Apply Online link for fresh application or renewal as per your requirement. 

  • Fill the application form with all the required information and submit the form.

  • Save your completed application form for future reference.

  • The schools are also required to verify the student’s application within the stipulated timeframe otherwise the application will be rejected.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Apply Link

The girl students who are eligible for the Single Girl Child Scholarship provided by CBSE can access the direct link to apply provided below:

Direct Link to Apply for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025

 

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News