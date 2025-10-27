OpenAI ChatGPT released Chats for Students in India: Check AI Prompts for Study and Upskill

ChatGPT has unveiled a new webpage that highlights over 50 real-world applications of its AI tool by students from leading Indian universities, such as IIT Madras and Delhi Technical Campus. This initiative demonstrates how students are leveraging ChatGPT in innovative ways that go beyond basic information retrieval.
The showcased use cases reveal that students are employing ChatGPT for more structured academic pursuits, including problem-solving, enhancing their learning processes, and facilitating creative exploration in various fields. This move by ChatGPT aims to illustrate the diverse and sophisticated capabilities of its AI in an educational context.
Top Educational Use Cases for Students
The new feature provides ready-made prompt examples to help students with various academic needs:
Exam Preparation: Generate likely exam questions, simplify complex topics, and create comprehensive study guides.
Active Learning: Learn difficult concepts through analogies, and create effective flashcards for quick revision.
Assignment Tools: Pre-grade assignments, and quickly clean up disorganized notes.
Critical Thinking: Get multiple points of view on a single topic, aiding analytical reasoning.
From Study to Job Search: The Techie Success Story
While education is the top use case in India, the article highlights the AI's immense benefit for job searching.
The case of Amar Saurabh, a Bengaluru techie, demonstrates this potential:
Tailored Applications: Saurabh used ChatGPT to personalize his LinkedIn messages and tailor his resume for specific job roles by identifying and using the right keywords.
Interview Prep: The AI pulled key points from his past experience and helped him predict possible interview questions.
The Result: This focused approach led to 7 interview calls from top global companies like Reddit, Intuit, and PayPal within just two months.
The pre-created chat prompts make it easy for all students to quickly customize the tool for their own preparation and career requirements.
