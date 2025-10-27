OpenAI ChatGPT released Chats for Students in India: Check AI Prompts for Study and Upskill

ChatGPT has unveiled a new webpage that highlights over 50 real-world applications of its AI tool by students from leading Indian universities, such as IIT Madras and Delhi Technical Campus. This initiative demonstrates how students are leveraging ChatGPT in innovative ways that go beyond basic information retrieval.

The showcased use cases reveal that students are employing ChatGPT for more structured academic pursuits, including problem-solving, enhancing their learning processes, and facilitating creative exploration in various fields. This move by ChatGPT aims to illustrate the diverse and sophisticated capabilities of its AI in an educational context.

Top Educational Use Cases for Students

The new feature provides ready-made prompt examples to help students with various academic needs: