Oct 27, 2025, 18:07 IST

ChatGPT's "Chats for Students for in India" program shows how Indian college students are using AI in smart ways. It proves that AI is now a big part of their studies, helping them solve hard problems and learn new things. This program highlights how education is changing, with AI tools not just adding to old ways of learning but also giving students custom and fun learning experiences. This is helping to create a new group of students who are flexible and good with technology.

OpenAI ChatGPT released Chats for Students in India: Check AI Prompts for Study and Upskill

ChatGPT has unveiled a new webpage that highlights over 50 real-world applications of its AI tool by students from leading Indian universities, such as IIT Madras and Delhi Technical Campus. This initiative demonstrates how students are leveraging ChatGPT in innovative ways that go beyond basic information retrieval.

The showcased use cases reveal that students are employing ChatGPT for more structured academic pursuits, including problem-solving, enhancing their learning processes, and facilitating creative exploration in various fields. This move by ChatGPT aims to illustrate the diverse and sophisticated capabilities of its AI in an educational context.

Top Educational Use Cases for Students

The new feature provides ready-made prompt examples to help students with various academic needs:

  • Exam Preparation: Generate likely exam questions, simplify complex topics, and create comprehensive study guides.

  • Active Learning: Learn difficult concepts through analogies, and create effective flashcards for quick revision.

  • Assignment Tools: Pre-grade assignments, and quickly clean up disorganized notes.

  • Critical Thinking: Get multiple points of view on a single topic, aiding analytical reasoning.

From Study to Job Search: The Techie Success Story

While education is the top use case in India, the article highlights the AI's immense benefit for job searching.

The case of Amar Saurabh, a Bengaluru techie, demonstrates this potential:

  • Tailored Applications: Saurabh used ChatGPT to personalize his LinkedIn messages and tailor his resume for specific job roles by identifying and using the right keywords.

  • Interview Prep: The AI pulled key points from his past experience and helped him predict possible interview questions.

  • The Result: This focused approach led to 7 interview calls from top global companies like Reddit, Intuit, and PayPal within just two months.

The pre-created chat prompts make it easy for all students to quickly customize the tool for their own preparation and career requirements. 

This strategic application of AI tools yielded remarkable results: within a mere two months, Saurabh garnered seven interview calls from prestigious organizations such as Reddit, Intuit, and PayPal, ultimately securing a coveted position as a Lead Product Manager at PayPal. This case study underscores ChatGPT's versatile capabilities in empowering individuals beyond academic pursuits, demonstrating its potential as a powerful tool for professional development and career navigation.

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends.
