Which Exam is Known as the Oldest Competitive Exam in India?

Oldest Competitive Exam in India: In India, lakhs of candidates prepare every year for competitive exams with high aspirations and determination. These exams not only provide a means to pick the most deserving candidates but also an indication of the changing education scenario of the country. But do you know which was the oldest or first competitive exam in India? The answer is rooted deep within India's British past. Yes, the Indian Civil Services (ICS) Examination, which we now refer to as the UPSC Civil Services Exam, is commonly regarded as the most ancient competitive exam in India. The ICS Exam established the benchmark for India's contemporary administrative system, which was a move initiated by the Britishers to identify the talented young Indian mind. Even now, the UPSC Civil Services Exam still retains the legacy of the old and is a symbol of excellence, equity, and public service. Not only is it the oldest competitive exam in India, but also one of the world's most elite exams, churning out leaders who determine the destiny of the country.
The Story Behind India’s First Competitive Exam
The Indian Civil Services Examination was introduced by the British East India Company in the mid-19th century. The idea was to recruit talented individuals to help in the administration of British India. Before this system, appointments to administrative posts were made based on recommendations or personal connections. In 1855, the Indian Civil Services (ICS) Examination came into existence, inspired by the Chinese civil service exams.
Origin and Evolution of the ICS Exam
-
The Indian Civil Service (ICS) exam was first conducted in 1855 in London under the supervision of the British Civil Service Commission.
-
In the early years, only British candidates were allowed to appear for this exam.
-
Indian candidates had to travel to London to take the test. Only a few Indian students, often from wealthy or influential families, could afford to travel abroad and appear for it.
-
It was only later that Indians were permitted to take the exam in India itself.
-
When India became independent in 1947, the old ICS structure was replaced with the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and other civil services. To maintain fairness and transparency in recruitment, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was established under Article 315 of the Indian Constitution.
First Indian to Crack the ICS Examination
|In 1863, a young man named Satyendranath Tagore made history by becoming the first Indian to clear the ICS exam. He was the elder brother of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and his success inspired many young Indians to pursue this prestigious service, despite the challenges of colonial discrimination and limited opportunities. His success also marked the beginning of Indian representation in the country’s administrative system.
Interesting Facts About the Oldest Exam in India
-
The ICS exam was inspired by the Chinese Imperial Examination System.
-
Satyendranath Tagore was the first Indian to clear it in 1863.
-
Until 1922, the ICS exam was held only in London.
-
In 1922, it was conducted in Allahabad and Delhi for the first time in India.
-
The term “Steel Frame of India”, used by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, originally referred to the old ICS officers.
-
The present-day IAS, IPS, and IFS officers are successors of the ICS tradition.
Overview of the Oldest Competitive Exam in India
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Name of Exam
|
Indian Civil Services (ICS) Examination
|
Introduced By
|
British East India Company
|
First Conducted In
|
1855
|
First Indian to Qualify
|
Satyendranath Tagore (1863)
|
Now Known As
|
UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE)
|
Present Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Significance
|
Oldest and most prestigious competitive exam in India
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation