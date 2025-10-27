Which Exam is Known as the Oldest Competitive Exam in India?

Oldest Competitive Exam in India: In India, lakhs of candidates prepare every year for competitive exams with high aspirations and determination. These exams not only provide a means to pick the most deserving candidates but also an indication of the changing education scenario of the country. But do you know which was the oldest or first competitive exam in India? The answer is rooted deep within India's British past. Yes, the Indian Civil Services (ICS) Examination, which we now refer to as the UPSC Civil Services Exam, is commonly regarded as the most ancient competitive exam in India. The ICS Exam established the benchmark for India's contemporary administrative system, which was a move initiated by the Britishers to identify the talented young Indian mind. Even now, the UPSC Civil Services Exam still retains the legacy of the old and is a symbol of excellence, equity, and public service. Not only is it the oldest competitive exam in India, but also one of the world's most elite exams, churning out leaders who determine the destiny of the country.