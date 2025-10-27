IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Difference Between Lettuce and Cabbage

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 27, 2025, 18:48 IST

Lettuce (Asteraceae family) and cabbage (Brassicaceae family) differ in texture, flavor, and nutrition. Lettuce is soft and mild, primarily eaten raw for its Vitamin A content . Cabbage is dense, peppery, and used raw or cooked, offering more Vitamin C and fiber. Knowing these distinctions aids consumers in selecting the right vegetable for their culinary needs.

Lettuce and cabbage are among the globe's best-loved leafy vegetables, which are easily mistaken for one another because of their resemblance. While they are botanically different and vastly differ in texture, flavor, nutrient content, culinary applications, and even cultivation, knowledge of these differences can assist buyers in making informed decisions for salads, stir-fries, and other dishes to ensure maximum nutrition and flavor in daily meals.

Botanical Classification

  • Lettuce is a member of the Asteraceae family (genus Lactuca), or daisy family.

  • Cabbage is a member of the Brassicaceae family (genus Brassica), as are broccoli, kale, and cauliflower.

Appearance and Texture

  • Lettuce generally develops loose heads or open rosettes with soft, tender, and paler leaves. Its texture is more delicate and watery, making it crunchy.

  • Cabbage grows tight, heavy heads with hard, compact leaves. It is crunchier, firmer, and more able to retain its shape when cooked or fermented.

Flavor and Preparations

  • Lettuce has a mild, watery, and crisp taste and is usually consumed raw in salads, wraps, sandwiches, and burgers. Common varieties are iceberg, romaine, and leaf lettuce.

  • Cabbage has a richer, earthy, and slightly peppery flavor. It is used both raw (in salads, slaws) and cooked (in stir-fries, soups, stews) and is the primary ingredient in sauerkraut and

Nutritional Value

Nutrient

Cabbage (per 100g)

Lettuce (per 100g)

Calories

25

17

Carbohydrates

5.58g

3.3g

Fiber

2.3g

2.1g

Sugars

3.58g

1.2g

Protein

1.44g

1.2g

Fat

0.12g

0.3g

Vitamin A

9mcg

290mcg

Vitamin C

32.2mg

24mg

Calcium

47mg

33mg

Iron

0.59mg

0.97mg
     

  • Cabbage is also richer in vitamin C, fiber, B6, folate, and calcium, and is rich in antioxidants such as sulforaphane.

  • Lettuce, especially dark leafy ones, contain more of vitamin A, K, and iron.

Growing Conditions

Key Differences at a Glance

Feature

Lettuce

Cabbage

Family

Asteraceae

Brassicaceae

Leaf Structure

Tender, loose, soft

Dense, robust, tightly packed

Color Range

Green, red, sometimes purple

Green, white, red, or purple

Taste

Mild, watery, no smell

Strong, peppery, has a distinct odor

Primary Uses

Raw – salads, sandwiches, wraps

Raw or cooked – slaw, stir-fries, soups

Water Content

Higher (up to 95%)

Slightly lower (about 92%)

Signature Dishes

Caesar salad, lettuce wraps

Coleslaw, sauerkraut, kimchi, stir-fries

Nutrition

More vitamin A, vitamin K, iron

More vitamin C, fiber, folate, calcium

While lettuce and cabbage may look much the same at first glance, their texture, taste, nutritional value, and uses in the kitchen are fundamentally different. Lettuce is sought for its crisp, clean texture in salads, whereas the strength and nutrients of cabbage make it perfect for raw or cooked dishes, such as international staples kimchi and coleslaw. It is a matter of deciding between them based on the meal, taste, and nutritional requirement—both have their own taste and medicinal properties to offer.

