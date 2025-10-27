RRC SCR Notification 2025 Release at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

RRC SCR Recruitment 2025: Candidates looking for opportunity under Railway Recruitment Cell South Central Railway (RRC SCR) have a golden chance to apply for 61 various posts. The organisation has released the indicative advertisement for filling of these posts under Sports Quota Recruitment drive for financial year 2025-26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 24, 2025.
RRC SCR Notification 2025 PDF
The detailed notification regarding the recruitment drive is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the notification pdf which will provide you all the crucial details regardiing the recruitment drive. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|RRC SCR Notification 2025
|Notification PDF
How to Apply RRC South Central Recruitment 2025 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website (scr.indianrailways.gov.in) by following steps:
Step 1 - Visit the official website -www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on 'Online Application for Sports Quota Posts
Step 3 - Click on 'New Registration', For registration, you must have valid mobile number and valid e-mail ID which will be verified by receiving OTP (one time password) through SMS/email.
tep 4 - Login into your account and fill the application form
Step 5 - Upload Documents and Pay Application Fee
Step 5 - After submission of completed application, Registration number will be generated and sent to your mobile number and e-Mail ID. The same will be useful for further communication or process.
