RRC SCR Notification 2025 Release at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

RRC SCR Recruitment 2025: Candidates looking for opportunity under Railway Recruitment Cell South Central Railway (RRC SCR) have a golden chance to apply for 61 various posts. The organisation has released the indicative advertisement for filling of these posts under Sports Quota Recruitment drive for financial year 2025-26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 24, 2025.

RRC SCR Notification 2025 PDF

The detailed notification regarding the recruitment drive is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the notification pdf which will provide you all the crucial details regardiing the recruitment drive. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-