JKBOSE 2025 Class 10th, 11th Exams Postponed, Revised Schedule to be Announced Soon

JKBOSE Exams 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed the exams for class 10 and 11 students scheduled for today, September 10, 2025. The exams have been postponed due to the ongoing unrest in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

The district has been experiencing unrest over the detention of AAP legislator Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. The administration has imposed restrictions on public movement and transportation in the region.

In view of law and order disturbances in Doda district followed by imposition of restrictions on public movement and transport, exams of 10th and 11th classes scheduled on September 10 are postponed across the UTs of J&K and Ladakh. — Office of J&K Board of School Education(JKBoSE) (@Office_JKBoSE) September 10, 2025

Taking into account the safety of students, JKBOSE has decided to cancel the exams scheduled for today and conduct the bi-annual exams at a later date. The revised schedule for the postponed exams is expected to be issued by the board soon.