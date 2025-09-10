Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

JKBOSE 2025 Class 10th, 11th Exams Postponed, Revised Schedule to be Announced Soon

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 10, 2025, 10:13 IST

JKBOSE 10th and 11 exams scheduled for today, September 10 have been postponed due to ongoing unrest in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. Revised schedule for the postponed exams will be announced soon. 

JKBOSE 10th 11th Exams Postponed
JKBOSE 10th 11th Exams Postponed
Register for Result Updates

JKBOSE Exams 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed the exams for class 10 and 11 students scheduled for today, September 10, 2025. The exams have been postponed due to the ongoing unrest in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The district has been experiencing unrest over the detention of AAP legislator Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. The administration has imposed restrictions on public movement and transportation in the region. 

Taking into account the safety of students, JKBOSE has decided to cancel the exams scheduled for today and conduct the bi-annual exams at a later date. The revised schedule for the postponed exams is expected to be issued by the board soon. 

As per the Tweet issued by the board, considering the law and order disturbance in Doda district following the imposition of restrictions on public movement and transport, the exams for class 10 and 11 are scheduled for September 10, have been postponed across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Also Read: MH CET Law 3 Year LLB 2025 CAP round 3 Allotment Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here to Download


Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News