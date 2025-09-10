MH CET Law 3 Year LLB 2025 CAP round 3 Allotment Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here to Download

MH CET Law 2025 Round 3 Allotment: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the MH CET Law 3-year LLB CAP Round 3 allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the admissions can download the round 3 allotment results through the link available on the official website.

Those allotted seats in the MH CET Law 3-year LLB programme are required to report to the colleges for admissions from today, September 10 to September 13, 2025. Colleges will upload the list of admitted candidates on the portal on September 15, 2025.

MH CET Law 2025 round 3 counselling allotment results for the 3-year LLB course are available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap25.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment result

MH CET Law 3-year LLB CAP Round 3 Allotment - Click Here