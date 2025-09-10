MH CET Law 3 Year LLB 2025 CAP round 3 Allotment Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here to Download

MH CET Law 2025 Round 3 Allotment: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the MH CET Law 3-year LLB CAP Round 3 allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the admissions can download the round 3 allotment results through the link available on the official website.
Those allotted seats in the MH CET Law 3-year LLB programme are required to report to the colleges for admissions from today, September 10 to September 13, 2025. Colleges will upload the list of admitted candidates on the portal on September 15, 2025.
MH CET Law 2025 round 3 counselling allotment results for the 3-year LLB course are available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap25.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment result
MH CET Law 3-year LLB CAP Round 3 Allotment - Click Here
Steps to Check MH CET Law 3 Year LLB CAP Round 3 Allotment
To check the allotment results, students can visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Follow the steps provided below to check the round 3 allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET
Step 2: Click on Admission 2025-26
Step 3: Click on 3 year LLB section
Step 4: Click on the CAP round 3 allotment
Step 5: Enter the login id and password
Step 6: Download the CAP round 3 allotment for further reference
MH CET Law 2025 Round 3 Allotment: Reporting to Colleges
Candidates allotted seats in the third counselling round are required to report to the colleges with all necessary documents. As per the schedule, students can report to the allotted colleges from September 10 to 13, 2025. When reporting to the colleges students must have with them all their necessary documents along with photocopies. The list of documents required is provided below
-
MH CET Admit Card
-
MH CET Scorecards
-
CAP round 3 allotment letter
-
Class 10, 12 marksheets and certificates
-
Birth Certificate
-
UG Certificate and marksheet
-
Transfer certificate
-
Migration certificate
-
Domicile certificate
-
Caste certificate
-
Passport size photograph
-
ID Proof
